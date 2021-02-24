Osisko Reports 2020 Results and Provides 2021 Guidance

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Company” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and provides guidance for 2021. Amounts presented are in Canadian dollars, except otherwise noted.

Earned 66,113 GEOs 1 in 2020, above revised guidance of 63,500 – 65,500 GEOs;

in 2020, above revised guidance of 63,500 – 65,500 GEOs; Record revenues from royalties and streams of $156.6 million (2019 – $140.1 million);

Record cash flows from operations of $108.0 million, an increase of 18% compared to 2019;

Cash operating margin 2 of 94% from royalties and streams;

of 94% from royalties and streams; Net earnings attributable to Osisko’s shareholders of $16.9 million, or $0.10 per share; and

Adjusted earnings3 of $43.7 million, or $0.27 per basic share (2019 – $41.9 million, $0.28 per basic share).

Q4-2020 Highlights

Earned 18,829 GEOs 1 , excluding 1,754 GEOs from the Renard diamond stream;

, excluding 1,754 GEOs from the Renard diamond stream; Record revenues from royalties and streams of $48.8 million (Q4 2019 – $38.9 million);

Cash flows from operating activities of $32.6 million (Q4 2019 – $17.2 million);

Cash operating margin 2 of 94% from royalty and stream interests;

of 94% from royalty and stream interests; Net earnings attributable to Osisko’s shareholders of $4.6 million, $0.03 per basic share; and

Adjusted earnings3 of $12.0 million or $0.07 per basic share (Q4 2019 – $10.3 million, $0.07 per basic share);

Sandeep Singh, President and CEO of Osisko commented on the activities of the fourth quarter of 2020: “Despite mine shutdowns associated with COVID-19 in the first half of the year, Osisko achieved record revenues and cash flows. Our asset base is performing well, with several recent positive developments, including a major catalyst on the Odyssey underground project extending production from our flagship Canadian Malartic asset for decades. Elsewhere, our partners are replacing reserves, extending mine lives, outlining new discoveries and announcing, or further justifying, mine expansions. The fourth quarter marked the last quarter where we invested directly into the Cariboo project. Through the creation of Osisko Development, we added significant value while simplifying our business going forward. We start the year in excellent shape to unlock value for shareholders.”

Other Highlights

Completed the spin-out of mining assets and certain equity positions through a reverse take-over (“RTO”) transaction and the creation of a North American gold development company, Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development”), which concurrently completed a $100.1 million bought deal financing;





In December 2020, Osisko Development closed a brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $40.2 million and received proceeds of $73.9 million from a private placement that closed in 2021 (for a total additional financing of $79.8 million);





In October 2020, Osisko announced a strategic partnership with Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus”) whereby Regulus has agreed to grant Osisko an initial NSR royalty of 0.75% - 1.5% on the Mina Volare claim, part of the larger AntaKori project, as well as certain future royalty rights in exchange for an upfront cash payment of US$12.5 million ($16.4 million);





In February 2021, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”) and Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”) announced a positive construction decision for the Odyssey underground mine project. The preliminary economic study shows a total of 7.29 million ounces of additional gold in the mine plan (6.18 million tonnes grading 2.07 g/t gold indicated resources and 75.9 million tonnes grading 2.82 g/t gold inferred resources). Underground mine production is planned to start in 2023 and is expected to ramp up to an average of 545,400 ounces of gold per year from 2029 to 2039;





On February 12, 2021, Osisko repaid a $50.0 million convertible debenture and drew its credit facility for the same amount, thereby reducing the interest payable by approximately 1.5% per annum; and





Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

2021 Guidance

Osisko’s 2021 guidance on royalty, stream and offtake interests is largely based on publicly available forecasts from our operating partners. When publicly available forecasts are not available, Osisko obtains internal forecasts from the producers or uses management’s best estimate.

GEOs and cash margin by interest, excluding the Renard stream, are estimated as follows for 2021:

Low High Cash margin (GEOs) (GEOs) (%) Royalty interests 59,750 62,800 100 Stream interests 17,400 18,250 87 Offtake interests 850 950 3 78,000 82,000 97* * Excluding offtake interests

For the 2021 guidance estimate, deliveries of silver and cash royalties have been converted to GEOs using commodity prices of US$1,800 per ounce of gold, US$25 per ounce of silver and an exchange rate (USD/CAD) of 1.28. Any GEOs (and the related cash margin) from the Renard diamond stream have been excluded from the outlook above. For 2021, deliveries from the Renard diamond stream are estimated to be 8,126 GEOs; however, for the remainder of 2021, Osisko has committed to reinvest the net proceeds from the stream through the bridge loan facility provided to the operator.

Cash Balance

The Q4 results mark the first quarter where Osisko is consolidating financial results to include Osisko Development and its subsidiaries. As at December 31, 2020 and 2019, the cash positions in each entity were as follows:

Osisko Gold Royalties (i) Osisko Development Total 2020 2019(ii) 2020 2019(iii) 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ $ $ Cash held in Canadian dollars 29,714 4,752 137,374 8,006 167,088 12,758 Cash held in U.S. dollars 59,208 73,502 47,167 - 106,375 73,502 Cash held in U.S. dollars (Canadian equivalent) 75,383 95,465 60,053 - 135,436 95,465 Total cash 105,097 100,217 197,427 8,006 302,524 108,223

(i) Excluding Osisko Development and its subsidiaries. (ii) Excluding the cash held by Barkerville and the other subsidiaries that were transferred to Osisko Development in 2020 as part of the RTO. (iii) Corresponds to the cash that was held by Barkerville and the other subsidiaries that were transferred to Osisko Development in 2020 as part of the RTO.

In addition, on February 24, 2021, the Company has access to the undrawn portion of its credit facility of $286.4 million, excluding the additional $100.0 million accordion.

Recent Asset Advancements

Canadian Malartic Underground Construction Decision

Agnico Eagle and Yamana have approved construction of the Odyssey underground project at the Canadian Malartic mine. The preliminary economic assessment estimates 545,000 ounces of gold per annum from 2029 onwards (see Chart 1). The underground production plan of the Odyssey project outlined in the preliminary economic assessment comprises 6.88 million ounces of inferred resources (75.9 million tonnes of 2.82 g/t gold) and 0.41 million ounces of indicated resources (6.18 million tonnes of 2.07 g/t gold). The production plan is hosted in three main underground-mineralized zones; East Gouldie, East Malartic, and Odyssey, the latter of which is sub-divided into the Odyssey North, Odyssey South and Odyssey Internal zones. Osisko holds a 5% NSR royalty on East Gouldie, Odyssey South and the western half of East Malartic and a 3% NSR royalty on Odyssey North and the eastern half of East Malartic.

Chart 1: Canadian Malartic Production Profile is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f885e563-b821-44be ...

Source: Agnico Eagle and Yamana news releases, Feb 11, 2021.

Osisko Development Corp. Update

Osisko Development announced drill results that help outline the 1.5 kilometres (“km”) long Proserpine zone as another potential mining area in the Cariboo camp. Results include 17.78 g/t gold over 5.6 metres and 8.06 g/t gold over 1.7 metre. There are currently ten surface drills active on the property.

Osisko Development is currently mining underground at the Bonanza Ledge Phase 2 project and is stockpiling mineralized material at the QR Mill. Processing is set to begin in the second quarter of this year. Osisko Development purchased a new communition circuit designed to process 7,500 tonnes per day for the larger Cariboo project. This critical equipment reduces engineering risk and will help fast track the construction of the processing facilities once all permits are received for the Cariboo project.

At the San Antonio gold project, Osisko Development has completed the engineering and permitting to process the 1.3 million tonnes gold mineralized stockpile via heap leaching. Osisko Development has also entered into an agreement to purchase a semi-portable crushing plant for the San Antonio gold project with capacity of 15,000 tonnes per day.

Osisko retains 77.0% of the common equity in Osisko Development and also holds a 5% NSR on the Cariboo and Bonanza Ledge Phase 2 properties as well as a 15% gold and silver stream on the San Antonio gold project with a transfer payment equal to 15% of the spot gold and silver price.

Eagle Ramp-Up

Victoria Gold Corp.’s (“Victoria”) Eagle mine, in the Yukon, produced 116,644 ounces of gold in 2020 and is expected to continue to ramp up production in 2021 towards a run rate of 210,000 oz per annum. Fourth quarter production reached 42,436 ounces of gold which is a 20% increase over the previous quarter. Ore stacking rates improved significantly in the fourth quarter prior to the planned 90-day curtailment of ore staking for the coldest months of the year. Mining operations, primary crushing and stockpiling of ore will continue. Osisko has a 5% NSR royalty on the Eagle mine.

Windfall Resource Update

Osisko Mining Inc. (“Osisko Mining”) released an updated resource estimate on February 17, 2021 for its Windfall project including indicated resources of 1.9 million ounces (6 million tonnes of 9.6 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 4.2 million ounces (16.4 million tonnes of 8 g/t gold). This represents a 54% increase in measured and indicated ounces. More than 30 drill rigs are focused on infill drilling on Lynx where over 60% of the total mineral resources are contained, with average grades of over 11 g/t gold in the measured and indicated categories and 9.9 g/t gold in the inferred category. The Company has a 2-3% NSR royalty on the Windfall deposit, and also owns 14.5% of the outstanding shares of Osisko Mining.

Island Gold Resources Increase

Alamos Gold Inc. (“Alamos”) released an updated resource and reserve estimate on their Island Gold mine highlighted by an 8% increase in reserves and a 40% increase in inferred resources. Proven and probable reserves include 1.3 million ounces (4.2 million tonnes of 9.71 g/t gold) and Inferred resources grew to 3.2 million ounces (6.9 million tonnes of 14.43 g/t gold). The new mineral inventory shows significant upside potential to the Phase III Expansion Study published in July 2020. Osisko has a 1.38% to 3% NSR royalty over the Island Gold mine.

Ermitaño Fully Permitted

First Majestic plans to release a Preliminary Economic Assessment and updated resource estimate for Ermitaño by the end of the first quarter of 2021. The Prefeasibility study is expected to be released in the second half of 2021 and will define initial reserves, production rates, costs and estimated life of mine for the Ermitaño project. First Majestic is preparing for initial limited production in the second half of 2021 followed by production ramp up in early 2022. The land use permit was received in January 2021 completing full permitting of the project. Osisko has a 2% NSR royalty on the Ermitaño project.

Agnico Eagle Increases Exploration Budget on Kirkland Lake Property

Agnico Eagle announced plans to drill 36,500 metres at the Upper Beaver project in 2021, including additional shallow drilling to test an open pit concept and further deep drilling to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves. As of December 31, 2020, Upper Beaver has approximately 1.4 million ounces of gold and 20,000 tonnes of copper in underground probable mineral reserves (8.0 million tonnes grading 5.43 g/t gold and 0.25% copper). Agnico Eagle’s Kirkland Lake property also hosts the Upper Canada, AK and Anoki-McBean deposits which together with Upper Beaver host an additional indicated resource of 1.71 million ounces (17.2 million tonnes of 3.09 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 4.07 million ounces (32.2 million tonnes of 3.93 g/t gold). An internal technical study at Upper Beaver, incorporating drill results from 2020 and 2021, is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Osisko has a 2% NSR royalty on the Kirkland Lake property.

Agnico Eagle Declares Reserves on Hammond Reef

Agnico Eagle completed an internal technical study, which resulted in the declaration of open pit mineral reserves estimated at 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold). In addition, the project contains 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). Agnico Eagle will continue optimizing the project and potential mining scenarios to further improve project economics. Osisko has 2% NSR royalty on the Hammond Reef property.

Eldorado Gold Declares Maiden Resource on Ormaque and Acquisition of QMX Gold Corporation

In February 2021, Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado”) declared the maiden resource for the Ormaque deposit. The deposit contains inferred resources of 0.8 million ounces (2.62 million tonnes of 9.5g/t gold) with more than 60% occurring above 400m depth. The top of the deposit occurs at the level of the ore haulage decline that should reach the Ormaque deposit in Q3 of this year. Eldorado aims to provide additional ore sources to optimize the Sigma Mill, which has a permitted capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day, far exceeding current usage of 2,200 tonnes per day. Osisko has a 1% NSR royalty on the Lamaque property hosting the Ormaque deposit.

In January 2021, Eldorado announced the friendly acquisition of QMX Gold Corporation (QMX). Osisko holds a 2.5% royalty over most of the QMX property, including the three main exploration targets. The most advanced of these targets is Bonnefond, which hosts indicated resources of 0.4 million ounces (7.4 million tonnes of 1.67 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 0.29 million ounces (3.3 million tonnes of 2.71 g/t gold). Recent drilling results (including 5.46 g/t gold over 33.5 metres) illustrate significant underground exploration potential.

Casino Gold Zone

Western Copper and Gold (“Western Copper”) released exploration results on the Casino project highlighting significantly higher grades in the deposit core from surface to greater than 200 metres depth. Drill results include 0.76 g/t gold over 175.49 metres; these results will be integrated in an updated preliminary economic assessment to be released in the second quarter of 2021. Osisko holds a 2.75% NSR royalty on the Casino project.

Wharekirauponga (WKP)

Oceana Gold Corp. (“Oceana”) released some spectacular drill intersections on their WKP project including 22.8 g/t gold and 39 g/t silver over 48.9 metres and 41.4 g/t gold and 81.6 g/t silver over 9 metres. Approximately 10,500 metres of drilling are planned in 2021. Oceana continues to advance the consenting process to access this zone for underground mining. Osisko has a 2% NSR on the WKP property.

Bralorne Drilling

Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker”) continues to intersect high grade vein intersections on their Bralorne property, but also some thicker bulk mining intervals. The Charlotte zone includes 10.47 g/t gold over 10.30 metres at a depth of 102.7 metres and 1.55 g/t gold over 36.95 metres at a depth of 208.45 metres. Talisker initiated a 50,000 metre drill program at Bralorne in 2021. Osisko has a 1.2% NSR on the Bralorne property.

Q4 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Osisko will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00 am EST to review and discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and 2021 guidance.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 140 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

Notes:

(1) Gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs”) are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements has been converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties were converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue by the average gold price for the period. Offtake agreements were converted using the financial settlement equivalent divided by the average gold price for the period.

Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate

Three months ended

December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gold(i) $ 1,874 $ 1,481 $ 1,770 $ 1,393 Silver(ii) $ 24.39 $ 17.32 $ 20.54 $ 16.21 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iii) 1.3030 1.3200 1.3413 1.3269

(i) The London Bullion Market Association’s pm price in U.S. dollars. (ii) The London Bullion Market Association’s price in U.S. dollars. (iii) Bank of Canada daily rate.

(2) Cash operating margin, which represents revenues less cost of sales, is a non-IFRS measure. The Company believes that this non-IFRS generally-accepted industry measure provides a realistic indication of operating performance and provides a useful comparison with its peers. The following table reconciles the cash margin to the revenues and cost of sales presented in the consolidated statements of income (loss) and related notes (In thousands of Canadian dollars):

Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenues 64,560 51,032 213,630 392,599 Less: Revenues from offtake interests (15,796 ) (12,112 ) (57,056 ) (252,477 ) Revenues from royalty and stream interests 48,764 38,920 156,574 140,122 Cost of sales (18,236 ) (15,265 ) (63,700 ) (262,881 ) Less: Cost of sales of offtake interests 15,086 11,720 54,200 249,172 Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests (3,150 ) (3,545 ) (9,500 ) (13,709 ) Revenues from royalty and stream interests 48,764 38,920 156,574 140,122 Less: Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests (3,150 ) (3,545 ) (9,500 ) (13,709 ) Cash margin from royalty and stream interests 45,614 35,375 147,074 126,413 94 % 91 % 94 % 90 % Revenues from offtake interests 15,796 12,112 57,056 252,477 Less: Cost of sales of offtake interests (15,086 ) (11,720 ) (54,200 ) (249,172 ) Cash margin from offtake interests 710 392 2,856 3,305 5 % 3 % 5 % 1 %

(3) The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including “Adjusted Earnings” and “Adjusted Earnings per basic share” to supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted earnings” is defined as “Net earnings (loss)” adjusted for certain items: “Foreign exchange gain (loss)”, “Impairment of assets”, including impairment on financial assets and investments in associates, “Gains (losses) on disposal of exploration and evaluation assets”, “Unrealized gain (loss) on investments”, “Share of loss of associates”, “Deferred income tax expense (recovery)” and other unusual items such as transaction costs. Adjusted earnings per basic share is obtained from the “adjusted earnings” divided by the “Weighted average number of common shares outstanding” for the period.

Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) $ $ $ $ Net earnings (loss) attributable to

Osisko Gold Royalties’ shareholders 4,632 (155,175 ) 16,876 (234,195 ) Adjustments: Impairment of royalty, stream and other

interests - 148,600 26,300 248,300 Impairment of investments 2,694 - 7,998 12,500 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 514 756 (652 ) 1,901 Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (5,186 ) 27,357 (21,952 ) 31,161 Share of loss of associates 3,723 7,521 7,657 22,209 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 2,170 (19,930 ) 3,760 (41,197 ) Costs related to the acquisition of Barkerville - 1,216 - 1,216 Costs related to the RTO transaction 3,453 - 3,729 - Adjusted earnings 12,000 10,345 43,716 41,895 Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding (000’s) 166,093 149,912 162,303 151,266 Adjusted earnings per basic share 0.07 0.07 0.27 0.28

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Balance Sheets (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 302,524 108,223 Short-term investments 3,501 20,704 Amounts receivable 12,894 6,330 Inventories 10,025 1,656 Other assets 6,244 3,516 335,188 140,429 Non-current assets Investments in associates 119,219 103,640 Other investments 157,514 67,886 Royalty, stream and other interests 1,116,128 1,130,512 Mining interests and plant and equipment 489,512 343,693 Exploration and evaluation 42,519 42,949 Goodwill 111,204 111,204 Other assets 25,820 6,940 2,397,104 1,947,253 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 46,889 18,772 Dividends payable 8,358 7,874 Current portion of long-term debt 49,867 - Provisions and other liabilities 4,431 1,289 109,545 27,935 Non-current liabilities Provisions and other liabilities 41,536 29,365 Long-term debt 350,562 349,042 Deferred income taxes 54,429 47,465 556,072 453,807 Equity Share capital 1,776,629 1,656,350 Warrants 18,072 18,072 Contributed surplus 41,570 37,642 Equity component of convertible debentures 17,601 17,601 Accumulated other comprehensive income 48,951 13,469 Deficit (174,458 ) (249,688 ) Equity attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders 1,728,365 1,493,446 Non-controlling interests 112,667 - Total equity 1,841,032 1,493,446 2,397,104 1,947,253

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) For the three months and the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenues 64,560 51,032 213,630 392,599 Cost of sales (18,236 ) (15,265 ) (63,700 ) (262,881 ) Depletion of royalty, stream and other

interests (13,548 ) (11,843 ) (45,605 ) (47,009 ) Gross profit 32,776 23,924 104,325 82,709 Other operating expenses General and administrative (7,842 ) (8,648 ) (25,901 ) (23,682 ) Business development (5,608 ) (1,223 ) (10,290 ) (6,122 ) Gain on disposal of an offtake interest - - - 7,636 Exploration and evaluation (23 ) (52 ) (131 ) (191 ) Impairment of assets - (143,876 ) (26,300 ) (243,576 ) Operating income (loss) 19,303 (129,875 ) 41,703 (183,226 ) Interest and dividend income 1,059 1,449 4,582 4,632 Finance costs (6,193 ) (6,166 ) (26,131 ) (23,548 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (276 ) (755 ) 1,023 (1,859 ) Share of loss of associates (3,723 ) (7,521 ) (7,657 ) (22,209 ) Other gains (losses), net 2,160 (32,081 ) 13,622 (48,385 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 12,330 (174,949 ) 27,142 (274,595 ) Income tax (expense) recovery (8,345 ) 19,774 (10,913 ) 40,400 Net earnings (loss) 3,985 (155,175 ) 16,229 (234,195 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders 4,632 (155,175 ) 16,876 (234,195 ) Non-controlling interests (647 ) - (647 ) - Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders Basic and diluted 0.03 (1.04 ) 0.10 (1.55 )