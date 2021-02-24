 

CN Undertakes Major New Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 23:08  |  22   |   |   

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CN is pleased to announce measures that will reinforce the Company’s status as a leader in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) among North American Class 1 railroads and across the transportation sector, including improvements to the effectiveness, transparency and accountability of the Board in line with emerging best practices. Our longer-term goal is to be at the leading edge of ESG best practices across North America and globally.

The new ESG measures include the creation of the CN Indigenous Advisory Council, an annual advisory vote on CN’s climate change action plan, and a commitment to a Board of Directors that has at least 50 percent of the independent directors come from diverse groups, including gender parity, in 2022. They also encompass a revamping of governance policies to reduce the age limit and tenure of Directors, to restrict further the number of other boards on which Directors can serve, and to reduce the size of the Board.

CN believes strongly that successful companies must engage in open and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders, including shareholders. We recognize that ESG responsibility is becoming a key priority for many of our investors, customers and employees as well as for the communities in which we operate. We are grateful for the input that has helped inform the ESG initiatives outlined today.

“Over the 25 years since privatization, the Company has strived to reflect best practices in board governance and recognizes that those practices have evolved in nature and expanded in scope to include much broader criteria. As we set the strategy and governance of CN for the next phase of our growth and stewardship, the Board is seized with the imperative of ensuring its governance practices reflect best-in-class ESG practices.” – Robert Pace, Chair of the Board of CN.

Indigenous Advisory Council
The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the creation of the CN Indigenous Advisory Council (“IAC”), an independent body comprised of Indigenous peoples from across the country. The Council’s mandate is to provide advice to the Board and senior management on issues that either the Company or the IAC believe are relevant to CN. Among the goals of the IAC is to reinforce diversity and inclusion through policies and procedures that reflect these principles.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CN Undertakes Major New Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of CN is pleased to announce measures that will reinforce the Company’s status as a leader in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) among North American Class 1 railroads and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Bill Gates ist zu 63,2 % in diese 3 Aktien investiert!
19.02.21
Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Financial Planning and Chantale Després, Assistant Vice-President Sustainability, to address the RBC Global ESG Conference on February 26
11.02.21
CN Continues to set Ambitious Goals for Sustainability with Advisory Vote on the Company’s Climate Action Plan
10.02.21
CN Announces New Partnership with Earth Rangers
09.02.21
CN Named One of Montreal’s Top Employers
02.02.21
New Record Grain Movement Announces Strong Start to 2021
02.02.21
CN’s 2020 Annual Financial Statements and Annual Information Form available on Company Website
29.01.21
JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer and Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to address the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on February 17
26.01.21
CN announces new normal course issuer bid for share repurchase and 7% dividend increase
26.01.21
Solid Quarterly Performance on Volumes Drives Results