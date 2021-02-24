CN Undertakes Major New Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives

The new ESG measures include the creation of the CN Indigenous Advisory Council, an annual advisory vote on CN’s climate change action plan, and a commitment to a Board of Directors that has at least 50 percent of the independent directors come from diverse groups, including gender parity, in 2022. They also encompass a revamping of governance policies to reduce the age limit and tenure of Directors, to restrict further the number of other boards on which Directors can serve, and to reduce the size of the Board.

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CN is pleased to announce measures that will reinforce the Company’s status as a leader in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) among North American Class 1 railroads and across the transportation sector, including improvements to the effectiveness, transparency and accountability of the Board in line with emerging best practices. Our longer-term goal is to be at the leading edge of ESG best practices across North America and globally.

CN believes strongly that successful companies must engage in open and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders, including shareholders. We recognize that ESG responsibility is becoming a key priority for many of our investors, customers and employees as well as for the communities in which we operate. We are grateful for the input that has helped inform the ESG initiatives outlined today.

“Over the 25 years since privatization, the Company has strived to reflect best practices in board governance and recognizes that those practices have evolved in nature and expanded in scope to include much broader criteria. As we set the strategy and governance of CN for the next phase of our growth and stewardship, the Board is seized with the imperative of ensuring its governance practices reflect best-in-class ESG practices.” – Robert Pace, Chair of the Board of CN.

Indigenous Advisory Council

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the creation of the CN Indigenous Advisory Council (“IAC”), an independent body comprised of Indigenous peoples from across the country. The Council’s mandate is to provide advice to the Board and senior management on issues that either the Company or the IAC believe are relevant to CN. Among the goals of the IAC is to reinforce diversity and inclusion through policies and procedures that reflect these principles.