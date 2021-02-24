 

Cryo-Cell Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 22:30  |  19   |   |   

OLDSMAR, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTC:QB Markets Group Symbol: CCEL) (the “Company”), the world’s first private cord blood bank to separate and store stem cells in 1992, announced results for its fiscal year ended November 30, 2020.

Financial Results

Revenue

Consolidated revenues for fiscal 2020 were $31.1 million compared to $31.8 million for fiscal 2019. The revenues for fiscal 2020 consisted of $29.5 million in processing and storage fee revenue, $630,000 in licensee income, $244,000 in product revenue and $727,000 in public banking revenue compared to $30.0 million in processing and storage fee revenue, $1.0 million in licensee income, $172,000 in product revenue and $652,000 in public banking revenue for fiscal 2019.

Net Income

The Company reported net income of $3.6 million in fiscal 2020 or $0.48 per basic and $0.45 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.3 million in fiscal 2019 or $0.29 per basic and $0.27 per diluted shares. Net income for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 was due to a 2% decrease in revenue, a 4% decrease in cost of sales, a 4% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses and the recording of a loss of $1.1 million pursuant to the cancellation of the Erie Group Revenue Sharing Agreement, as previously disclosed. Net income for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 resulted from a 9% increase in revenue and a 5% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses offset by an 18% increase in cost of sales. For the twelve months ended November 30, 2020 and November 30, 2019, the Company recorded a gain of $1.9 million and $743,000, respectively, due to the decrease in the fair value of the contingent consideration liability from the potential earn out to which Cord:Use is entitled from the Company’s sale of the purchased public cord blood inventory. Also included in net income for the twelve months ended November 30, 2020 and November 30, 2019 was a public bank inventory impairment charge of $1.3 million and $2.3 million, respectively. Due to changes in sales trends and estimated recoverability of cost capitalized into the public bank inventory, an impairment charge was recognized during fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 to reduce inventory from cost to net realizable value.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cryo-Cell Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2020 OLDSMAR, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTC:QB Markets Group Symbol: CCEL) (the “Company”), the world’s first private cord blood bank to separate and store stem cells in 1992, announced results for its fiscal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin