XPO Logistics Names Treasurer Ravi Tulsyan to Additional Role as Deputy Chief Financial Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced the appointment of Ravi Tulsyan to the newly created position of deputy chief financial officer, effective immediately. He will retain his position as XPO’s treasurer while expanding his scope of responsibility within the global finance organization, including corporate real estate.



Tulsyan joined XPO in 2016 from The ADT Corporation, where he served as treasurer following ADT’s 2012 spin-off from Tyco International. As Tyco’s vice president of global capital markets and head of financial planning and analysis at the time of the separation, he led all treasury activities related to the transaction, including the execution of each company’s capital structure, dividend plan, debt refinancing and credit facilities.