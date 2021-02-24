L Brands Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Fourth Quarter Results The company reported earnings per share of $3.03 for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, 2021, compared to a loss per share of $0.70 for the quarter ended Feb. 1, 2020. Fourth quarter operating income was $1.273 billion compared to operating income of $81.7 million last year, and net income was $860.3 million compared to a net loss of $192.3 million last year.

Reported results in 2019 include pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of $725.0 million ($2.58 per share) related to Victoria’s Secret goodwill and store-related assets.

On an adjusted basis, which exclude the above charges in 2019, fourth quarter 2020 earnings per share increased 61 percent to $3.03 compared to adjusted $1.88 last year, operating income increased 58% to $1.273 billion compared to adjusted $806.7 million last year, and net income was $860.3 million compared to adjusted $523.7 million last year. Bath & Body Works fourth quarter operating income increased $250 million, or 38 percent, to $913.7 million. Victoria’s Secret adjusted fourth quarter operating income increased $209.8 million, or 108 percent, to $403.4 million.

The company reported net sales of $4.818 billion for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, 2021, compared to net sales of $4.707 billion for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, 2020. Comparable sales increased 10 percent, consisting of a 22 percent increase at Bath & Body Works and a 3 percent decrease at Victoria’s Secret. Fourth quarter sales in the direct channel increased 74 percent at Bath & Body Works and 33 percent at Victoria’s Secret.

Full-Year Results

The company reported earnings per share of $3.00 for the year ended Jan. 30, 2021, compared to a loss per share of $1.33 for the year ended Feb. 1, 2020. Full-year operating income was $1.580 billion compared to $258.4 million last year, and net income was $844.5 million compared to a net loss of $366.4 million last year.

Excluding significant items, adjusted full-year earnings per share increased 51 percent to $3.46 compared to $2.29 last year; adjusted operating income increased 47% to $1.808 billion compared to $1.231 billion last year; and adjusted net income was $974.5 million compared to $637.3 million last year.

Net sales were $11.847 billion for the year ended Jan. 30, 2021, compared to $12.914 billion for the year ended Feb. 1, 2020. Comparable sales for the full year increased 21 percent, consisting of a 45 percent increase at Bath & Body Works and a 1 percent increase at Victoria’s Secret. Full year 2020 sales in the direct channel increased 109 percent at Bath & Body Works and 31 percent at Victoria’s Secret.

At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the significant items.

Andrew Meslow, Chief Executive Officer of L Brands, stated, “Following on our record third quarter results, the exceptional efforts and execution of our team enabled us to deliver another record performance in the fourth quarter. We experienced consistent strength at Bath & Body Works along with continued significant improvement in performance at Victoria’s Secret. Looking forward, we remain focused on our strategy to deliver compelling merchandise and experiences to our customers while maintaining a safe environment. At the same time, we continue to move ahead in our plans to separate our two businesses. As a result of the collective initiatives underway, the company is well positioned to continue driving value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2021 Outlook

The company is forecasting first quarter earnings per share between $0.35 and $0.45, which represents substantial growth compared to last year when stores were closed for the majority of the quarter. Due to the continued uncertainty in the environment, as well as the impending separation of the Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret businesses, targeted to occur in August 2021, the company is not providing earnings guidance for the full year 2021.

Earnings Call and Additional Information

Additional fourth quarter and full-year financial information, including management commentary, is currently available at www.LB.com. L Brands will conduct its fourth quarter earnings call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on February 25. To listen, call 1-888-946-7609 (international dial-in number: 1-517-308-9411); conference ID 6362067. For an audio replay, call 1-800-685-7910 (international replay number: 1-402-998-0962); conference ID 6362067 or log onto www.LB.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

L BRANDS

FOURTH QUARTER 2020

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores and Direct):

Fourth

Quarter

2020 Fourth

Quarter

2019 Full

Year

2020 Full

Year

2019 Bath & Body Works1 22% 10% 45% 10% Victoria’s Secret2 (3%) (10%) 1% (8%) L Brands2 10% (2%) 21% (1%)

NOTE: Stores are excluded from the comparable sales calculation when they have been closed for four consecutive days or more. Therefore, comparable sales results for 2020 exclude periods of time that stores were closed for four consecutive days or more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Refer to our SEC filings for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.

1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada and direct sales.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. (pre-joint venture) and Greater China and direct sales.

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores Only):

Fourth

Quarter

2020 Fourth

Quarter

2019 Full

Year

2020 Full

Year

2019 Bath & Body Works1 9% 5% 26% 5% Victoria’s Secret2 (18%) (11%) (15%) (9%) L Brands2 (3%) (4%) 5% (3%)

NOTE: Stores are excluded from the comparable sales calculation when they have been closed for four consecutive days or more. Therefore, comparable sales results for 2020 exclude periods of time that stores were closed for four consecutive days or more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Refer to our SEC filings for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.

1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. (pre-joint venture) and Greater China.



Total Sales (Millions):

Fourth

Quarter

2020 Fourth

Quarter

2019 %

Inc/

(Dec) Full

Year

2020 Full

Year

2019 %

Inc/

(Dec) Bath & Body Works Stores – U.S. and Canada $ 1,903.3 $ 1,744.0 9.1 % $ 4,206.9 $ 4,212.4 (0.1 %) Bath & Body Works Direct 749.5 430.7 74.0 % 2,003.5 958.1 109.1 % Bath & Body Works International1 65.4 56.2 16.4 % 223.7 185.2 20.8 % Total Bath & Body Works $ 2,718.2 $ 2,230.9 21.8 % $ 6,434.1 $ 5,355.7 20.1 % Victoria’s Secret Stores – U.S. and Canada $ 1,162.3 $ 1,649.3 (29.5 %) $ 2,795.1 $ 5,111.5 (45.3 %) Victoria’s Secret Direct 831.1 626.5 32.7 % 2,222.7 1,693.0 31.3 % Victoria’s Secret International2 106.3 200.4 (47.0 %) 395.0 704.3 (43.9 %) Total Victoria’s Secret $ 2,099.7 $ 2,476.2 (15.2 %) $ 5,412.8 $ 7,508.8 (27.9 %) Other - - - - 49.7 - L Brands $ 4,817.9 $ 4,707.1 2.4 % $ 11,846.9 $ 12,914.2 (8.3 %)

1 – Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.K. (pre-joint venture) and Greater China, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Total Company-Operated Stores:

Stores at 2/1/20

Opened

Closed Transferred to joint venture Stores at 1/30/21

Bath & Body Works 1,637 26 (30 ) - 1,633 Bath & Body Works Canada 102 1 - - 103 Total Bath and Body Works 1,739 27 (30 ) - 1,736 Victoria's Secret 909 19 (225 ) - 703 PINK 144 2 (3 ) - 143 Victoria's Secret Canada 33 - (10 ) - 23 PINK Canada 5 - (3 ) - 2 Victoria’s Secret U.K./Ireland 21 - - (21 ) - PINK U.K. 5 - - (5 ) - Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories 41 1 (6 ) - 36 Victoria’s Secret Greater China 23 4 (1 ) - 26 Total Victoria's Secret 1,181 26 (248 ) (26 ) 933 Total L Brands 2,920 53 (278 ) (26 ) 2,669

Total Partner-Operated Stores:

Stores at 2/1/20

Opened

Closed Transferred to joint venture

Stores at 1/30/21

Bath & Body Works 262 12 (4 ) - 270 Bath & Body Works – Travel Retail 16 2 - - 18 Victoria’s Secret 72 11 (1 ) 21 103 PINK 12 1 (1 ) 5 17 Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories 207 4 (16 ) - 195 Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories – Travel Retail 153 4 (14 ) - 143 Total L Brands 722 34 (36 ) 26 746



L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 30, 2021 AND FEBRUARY 1, 2020

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

2020 2019 Net Sales $ 4,817,940 $ 4,707,141 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (2,511,020 ) (2,913,454 ) Gross Profit 2,306,920 1,793,687 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (1,034,319 ) (1,022,397 ) Impairment of Victoria's Secret Goodwill - (689,576 ) Operating Income 1,272,601 81,714 Interest Expense (116,690 ) (91,977 ) Other Income (Loss) (546 ) 3,720 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,155,365 (6,543 ) Provision for Income Taxes 295,034 185,712 Net Income (Loss) $ 860,331 $ (192,255 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ 3.03 $ (0.70 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding1 283,802 276,477 1 - Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2019 reflects basic shares due to the Net Loss.



L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

FIFTY-TWO WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 30, 2021 AND FEBRUARY 1, 2020

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

2020 2019 Net Sales $ 11,846,891 $ 12,914,236 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (7,180,393 ) (8,463,793 ) Gross Profit 4,666,498 4,450,443 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (3,086,944 ) (3,471,946 ) Impairment of Victoria's Secret Goodwill - (720,051 ) Operating Income 1,579,554 258,446 Interest Expense (438,462 ) (378,082 ) Other Loss (48,774 ) (61,830 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,092,318 (181,466 ) Provision for Income Taxes 247,868 184,930 Net Income (Loss) $ 844,450 $ (366,396 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Basic Share $ 3.00 $ (1.33 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding1 281,471 276,163 1 - Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding in 2019 reflects basic shares due to the Net Loss.



L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)



Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 2020

2019

2020

2019 Details of Special Items - Income (Expense) Impairment of Victoria's Secret Goodwill $ - $ (689,576 ) $ - $ (720,051 ) Victoria's Secret Asset Impairment - (35,384 ) (213,953 ) (252,442 ) Restructuring Charges - - (80,807 ) - Hong Kong Store Closure and Lease Termination - - 36,287 - Establishment of Victoria's Secret UK and Ireland Joint Venture with Next PLC - - 29,918 - Special Items included in Operating Income - (724,960 ) (228,555 ) (972,493 ) La Senza Guarantees - - - (37,217 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - - (52,668 ) (39,564 ) Special Items included in Other Income (Loss) - - (52,668 ) (76,781 ) Net Tax Benefit from the Resolution of Certain Tax Matters and Changes in Tax Legislation - - 93,989 - Tax Effect of Special Items included in Operating Income and Other Income (Loss) - 8,997 57,216 45,544 Special Items included in Net Income (Loss) $ - $ (715,963 ) $ (130,018 ) $ (1,003,730 ) Special Items included in Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ - $ (2.58 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (3.62 ) Reconciliation of Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income Reported Operating Income $ 1,272,601 $ 81,714 $ 1,579,554 $ 258,446 Special Items included in Operating Income - 724,960 228,555 972,493 Adjusted Operating Income $ 1,272,601 $ 806,674 $ 1,808,109 $ 1,230,939 Reconciliation of Reported Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income Reported Net Income (Loss) $ 860,331 $ (192,255 ) $ 844,450 $ (366,396 ) Special Items included in Net Income (Loss) - 715,963 130,018 1,003,730 Adjusted Net Income $ 860,331 $ 523,708 $ 974,468 $ 637,334 Reconciliation of Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ 3.03 $ (0.70 ) $ 3.00 $ (1.33 ) Special Items included in Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share - 2.58 0.46 3.62 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 3.03 $ 1.88 $ 3.46 $ 2.29 See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.







L BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

The “Adjusted Financial Information” provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Fiscal 2020

In the fourth quarter of 2020, there were no adjustments to results.

In the third quarter of 2020, adjusted results exclude the following:

• A $52.7 million pre-tax loss ($40.0 million net of tax of $12.7 million), included in other income (loss), associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes. • A $29.9 million pre-tax gain ($27.2 million net of tax of $2.7 million), included in general, administrative and store operating expenses, related to the establishment of a joint venture for the Victoria’s Secret U.K. and Ireland business with Next PLC. • A $23.1 million net income tax benefit related to tax matters associated with foreign investments and recent changes in tax legislation.

In the second quarter of 2020, adjusted results exclude the following:



• A $117.1 million charge ($98.7 million net of tax of $18.5 million), included in buying and occupancy expenses, related to the impairment of certain Victoria’s Secret lease and store assets. • An $80.8 million charge ($65.2 million net of tax of $15.6 million), included in general, administrative and store operating expenses, related to previously announced restructuring actions. • A $36.3 million gain ($24.7 million net of tax of $11.6 million), principally included in buying and occupancy expenses, related to the closure and termination of our lease and the related liability for the Victoria’s Secret Hong Kong flagship store. • A $20.5 million income tax benefit related to recent changes in tax legislation included in the CARES Act.

In the first quarter of 2020, adjusted results exclude the following:



• A $96.8 million charge ($72.0 million net of tax of $24.8 million), included in buying and occupancy expenses, related to the impairment of certain Victoria’s Secret store assets. • A $50.4 million tax benefit related to the resolution of certain tax matters.

Fiscal 2019



In the fourth quarter of 2019, adjusted results exclude the following:

• A $689.6 million charge ($686.4 million net of tax of $3.2 million) related to the impairment of Victoria’s Secret goodwill. • A $35.4 million charge ($29.5 million net of tax of $5.8 million), included in buying and occupancy expenses, related to the impairment of certain Victoria’s Secret store-related assets.

In the third quarter of 2019, adjusted results exclude the following:



• A $217.1 million charge ($199.6 million net of tax of $17.5 million), included in buying and occupancy expenses, related to the impairment of Victoria’s Secret store-related assets. • A $30.5 million charge (no tax impact) related to the impairment of Victoria’s Secret goodwill. • A $37.2 million charge ($27.7 million net of tax of $9.5 million), included in other income (loss), to increase reserves related to ongoing guarantees for the La Senza business which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In the second quarter of 2019, adjusted results exclude the following:



• A $39.6 million pre-tax loss ($30.0 million net of tax of $9.5 million), included in other income (loss), associated with the early extinguishment of $764 million in outstanding notes maturing between 2020 and 2022 through the issuance of $500 million of new notes maturing in 2029 and the use of $315 million in cash, lowering total debt by $264 million.

In the first quarter of 2019, there were no adjustments to results.



The Adjusted Financial Information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the Company’s definition of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted information is useful for the assessment of the ongoing operations of the Company because the adjusted items are not indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The Adjusted Financial Information should be read in conjunction with the Company’s historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K.