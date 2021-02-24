 

ERYTECH to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in March

Lyon (France) and Cambridge, MA (U.S.), February 24, 2021 ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Gil Beyen, will present at the following conferences in the month of March and participate in select one-on-one investor meetings alongside members of the senior management.

Cowen and Company - 41 st Annual Health Care Conference – March 1-4, 2021

Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the GI Oncology and Pancreatic Cancer Panel Discussion on March 2, 2021 at 9:50am ET and management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

The GI Oncology and Pancrearic Cancer Panel will stream live and a replay will be available on Cowen’s Conference Site: https://www.cowen.com/conferences-and-events/

H.C. Wainwright - Global Life Sciences Conference, March 9-10, 2021

A pre-recorded corporate presentation will be accessible to conference attendees starting on Tuesday, March 9th 2021 at 7am ET to 90 days after the event. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

A link to the HCW webcast will be accessible via ERYTECH’s website at http://www.erytech.com/investors/webcast/

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting request please contact your bank conference  representative or contact Corey Davis at LifeSciAdvisors.

About ERYTECH

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells’ altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial in acute lymphoblastic leukemia recently reported positive results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency granted eryaspase orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and ALL. Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the FDA for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.            

For more information, please visit www.erytech.com.     

CONTACTS 

ERYTECH                            
Eric Soyer
CFO & COO 		LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Investor Relations
Corey Davis, Ph.D.

  		NewCap
Mathilde Bohin /
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations
 

+33 4 78 74 44 38
investors@ERYTECH.com

  		 

+1 (212) 915 - 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com 		 

+33 1 44 71 94 94
ERYTECH@newcap.eu



