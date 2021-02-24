Selecta Biosciences Announces Science Advances Publication Highlighting Potential Potency and Durability Benefits of ImmTOR in Gene Therapy

- Replicated findings supporting ImmTOR’s ability to block the formation of neutralizing anti-capsid antibodies thereby enabling vector redosing and dose sparing -

- Publication further validates use of ImmTOR in Selecta’s gene therapy pipeline, including lead candidate, MMA-101, for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) in collaboration with AskBio, and ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency -

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB, “Selecta”), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of a study investigating the effects of the co-administration of ImmTOR nanoparticles to adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors on transgene expression in mice. The data, published in a Science Advances paper titled “Enhancement of liver-directed transgene expression at initial and repeat doses of AAV vectors admixed with ImmTOR nanoparticles,” demonstrate that the addition of ImmTOR nanoparticles to AAV vectors has the potential enhance the efficacy, safety and durability of gene therapies by mediating more efficient transgene expression at the first dose and by enabling vector redosing by preventing the formation of capsid-specific antibodies. These findings underscore the promise of Selecta’s ImmTOR platform to address current limitations, notably immunogenicity, safety and durability, of gene therapy.

“The results in this publication continue to expand our knowledge of and validate the benefits of co-administering ImmTOR with AAV gene therapies,” said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Selecta. “Along with our previous research, this study demonstrates the multipronged mechanism of ImmTOR that makes it a particularly attractive candidate in clinical indications where repeat vector dosing may be necessary, most notably in children. Importantly, this study also shows the enhanced transgene expression induced by admixing ImmTOR and AAV vectors, which may enable lower doses of AAV to be used. We look forward to continuing to investigate the benefits of adding ImmTOR to gene therapy in clinical studies this year.”