 

Selecta Biosciences Announces Science Advances Publication Highlighting Potential Potency and Durability Benefits of ImmTOR in Gene Therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

- Data demonstrate that ImmTOR has the potential to enhance transgene expression in the liver at initial dose of AAV vector -

- ImmTOR shown to increase hepatic vector copy numbers and transgene mRNA expression -

- Replicated findings supporting ImmTOR’s ability to block the formation of neutralizing anti-capsid antibodies thereby enabling vector redosing and dose sparing -

- Publication further validates use of ImmTOR in Selecta’s gene therapy pipeline, including lead candidate, MMA-101, for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) in collaboration with AskBio, and ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency -

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB, “Selecta”), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of a study investigating the effects of the co-administration of ImmTOR nanoparticles to adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors on transgene expression in mice. The data, published in a Science Advances paper titled “Enhancement of liver-directed transgene expression at initial and repeat doses of AAV vectors admixed with ImmTOR nanoparticles,” demonstrate that the addition of ImmTOR nanoparticles to AAV vectors has the potential enhance the efficacy, safety and durability of gene therapies by mediating more efficient transgene expression at the first dose and by enabling vector redosing by preventing the formation of capsid-specific antibodies. These findings underscore the promise of Selecta’s ImmTOR platform to address current limitations, notably immunogenicity, safety and durability, of gene therapy.

“The results in this publication continue to expand our knowledge of and validate the benefits of co-administering ImmTOR with AAV gene therapies,” said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Selecta. “Along with our previous research, this study demonstrates the multipronged mechanism of ImmTOR that makes it a particularly attractive candidate in clinical indications where repeat vector dosing may be necessary, most notably in children. Importantly, this study also shows the enhanced transgene expression induced by admixing ImmTOR and AAV vectors, which may enable lower doses of AAV to be used. We look forward to continuing to investigate the benefits of adding ImmTOR to gene therapy in clinical studies this year.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Selecta Biosciences Announces Science Advances Publication Highlighting Potential Potency and Durability Benefits of ImmTOR in Gene Therapy - Data demonstrate that ImmTOR has the potential to enhance transgene expression in the liver at initial dose of AAV vector - - ImmTOR shown to increase hepatic vector copy numbers and transgene mRNA expression - - Replicated findings supporting …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Selecta Biosciences and AskBio Initiate First-in-Human Dose-Escalation Study to Evaluate ImmTOR in Gene Therapy
16.02.21
Selecta Biosciences to Present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
61
Selecta Biosciences (SELB) - Big Deal mit SOBI