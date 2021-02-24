 

Werner Enterprises Opens New Lake City, Florida Terminal

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Lake City, Florida terminal.

The 91,000 square-foot building sits on 36 developed acres and includes the latest driver amenities to enhance the work-life of our professional drivers, including a driver’s lounge, laundry and vending machines, showers, a company store, fitness room, driver storage and a dog run area. This terminal location will host driver safety courses and Werner’s Career Track program for professional drivers new to Werner. The terminal will also have 450 trailer parking stalls and 225 tractor parking stalls. This facility will add nearly 70 jobs to the Lake City area, including office and maintenance associates.

The Lake City terminal is part of Werner’s commitment to investing in its 5Ts + S strategy, which includes trucks, trailers, talent, terminals and technology, with a focus on driving sustainability as a core component of our efforts. Werner has long understood the value of state-of-the-art terminal facilities in keeping drivers safely on the road while providing a comfortable place to stop. The importance of terminal locations was amplified as the challenges of COVID-19 resonated throughout the country. Terminals became not only a place for truck and trailer maintenance but also served as a distribution hub to get PPE, hand sanitizer and other essentials to drivers.

“This new terminal will be a great addition to a state where so many of our professional drivers reside,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “It was important to include significant investments in our terminals as part of our 5Ts + S strategy, and our professional drivers need to have all the resources we can provide them to safely, efficiently and comfortably keep America moving.”

The terminal is located at 879 NW Bell Street in Lake City, Florida, 32055. To contact the terminal, please call 386-401-7124.

Werner was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America. Werner maintains its corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services.

Werner’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com




