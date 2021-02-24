New radar environment simulator simplifies system testing

Modular design with easy-to-use graphical interface minimizes radar testing time and cost

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the ARES3100 Advanced Radar Environment Simulator (ARES), ideal for testing demanding radar applications ranging from anechoic chamber and open-air range (OAR) to laboratory-based production testing and comprehensive radar performance evaluation.



"New radar technologies, such as synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging, as well as increased agility and a wide spectral range – coupled with the introduction of cognitive electronic warfare (EW) jamming techniques – have dramatically increased the complexity of radar testing," said Mark Bruington, vice president and general manager, Mercury Spectrum Systems. "Traditionally, these systems are tested on the range during flight tests, which can easily cost tens of thousands of dollars per hour. Security risks can also arise with open-air range testing, as the locations are generally not as secure as controlled laboratory locations. With Mercury's radar environment simulator solutions, radar systems can be tested, validated and optimized in the safety and security of the lab, saving our customers money and time. Customers get more accurate results faster, which lowers cost and ensures aircrew safety."

Unlike costly custom-designed solutions, ARES includes a high-performance open architecture, configurable with a variety of hardware and software options to provide a high degree of signal realism, modeling multiple targets, jamming threats and atmospheric effects. The easy-to-use graphical user interface offers an optimal out-of-the-box experience with minimal system setup. The ARES3100 includes an extensive library of waveforms to simulate real-world environments with proven technology to replicate field testing within a safer, more controlled environment. With 40 years of innovation in aerospace and defense, Mercury offers robust radar environment simulators that work better with less development time than custom systems built in-house.