 

Efficacy and Safety Data from Solid Biosciences’ Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical Trial to be Presented at the 2021 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

-IGNITE DMD Principal Investigator, Dr. Barry Byrne, to present efficacy and safety data from the ongoing IGNITE DMD trial on Thursday, March 18-

-Company to host external key opinion leaders at a symposium to discuss Real World Outcomes Measures in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy during the conference-

-Company to host conference call to discuss the interim one-year clinical trial data and fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, March 15 at 4:30 PM ET-

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), announced that one-year efficacy and safety data from the ongoing IGNITE-DMD Phase I/II study of SGT-001 microdystrophin gene therapy in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) will be presented at the 2021 MDA Virtual Clinical & Scientific Conference. Barry Byrne, MD, PhD, Associate Chair of Pediatrics and Director of the Powell Gene Therapy Center at the University of Florida, and IGNITE DMD principal investigator, will present the data during a virtual oral session on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 4 PM ET.

Details of the MDA presentation:

Session Title: IGNITE-DMD: Phase I/II Ascending Dose Study of Single IV Infusion of SGT-001 Microdystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD: One Year Efficacy and Safety Results

Session Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021 4 PM ET

Registration: The public must be registered to view live-broadcast sessions, on-demand videos, virtual networking sessions, exhibits and poster sessions.

To register, visit: https://mdavirtualconference.org/en/registration

Symposium with Key Opinion Leaders
Also, on March 18, Solid Biosciences will sponsor a symposium, “Real World Outcome Measures in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Current and Novel Assessments of Meaningful Patient Benefit” at 12 PM ET. The symposium will feature:

  • Valeria Ricotti, MD, Co-Founder, Executive Vice-President & Chief Medical Officer at DiNAQOR AG
  • Chad R. Heatwole, MD, MS-CI, Professor of Neurology, Associate Director of the Center for Health + Technology (CHeT) and CHeT Outcomes Division Director at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Craig M. McDonald, MD, Professor and Chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of California, Davis

Registration: The public must be registered to view live-broadcast sessions, on-demand videos, virtual networking sessions, exhibits and poster sessions.

Company Conference Call
Solid Biosciences’ management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, March 15, 2021 to discuss the IGNITE DMD data that will be presented at the MDA Conference, the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and recent business developments.  

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.solidbio.com under the “News & Events” tab in the Investor Relations section, or by clicking here. Participants may also access the call, by dialing 866-763-0341 for domestic callers or 703-871-3818 for international callers, referencing conference ID# 1669808.

The archived webcast will be available in the “News and Events” section of the Company's website.

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Investor Contact:
David Carey
FINN Partners
212-867-1768
David.Carey@finnpartners.com

Media Contact:
Erich Sandoval
FINN Partners
917-497-2867
Erich.Sandoval@finnpartners.com




