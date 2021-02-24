 

Colliers recognized as a 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 company

Colliers named to prestigious list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for the 15th consecutive year

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is proud to announce that it has earned a place on the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals’ (IAOP) list of the world’s best outsourcing providers for the 15th consecutive year.

“Our longstanding recognition by IAOP underscores our professionals’ expertise, innovative programs and demonstrated corporate social responsibility in positively shaping clients’ workplaces and portfolios for the future,” said John Friedrichsen, Global Chief Operating Officer. “We will continue to leverage our industry-leading global platform, extensive knowledge of the built environment, and outsourcing capabilities to help our clients navigate an increasingly challenging landscape.”

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received; judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, Colliers should be proud of achieving excellence in the field.”

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

Media Contact:

Andrea Cheung
Global Manager, Communications
Andrea.cheung@colliers.com
416-324-6402




