NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today announced that it will present virtually to investors attending the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum, on Friday, March 12, at 11:45 a.m. ET. Mark Fioravanti, president and chief financial officer will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat.



The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at www.rymanhp.com . To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install necessary multimedia streaming software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for 30 days.