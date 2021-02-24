Clearway Provides Update Regarding Recent Texas Weather Events

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) (“CWEN”, “Company”) is today announcing an update regarding the impact related to the extreme winter weather experienced recently in Texas. Certain of the Company’s wind projects were unable to operate and experienced outages due to the weather conditions. These projects are now operating within expectations. The Company continues to assess the full financial exposure related to the circumstances, including potential mitigants, ongoing discussions with contractual counterparties, any potential disputes which may result and any state sponsored solutions to address the financial impacts caused by the circumstances. Based on available information, the Company currently estimates a direct cash impact between $20 million and $30 million in 2021.

Despite this event, the Company continues to target a long-term annual dividend growth target of 5-8% and expects to meet the upper end of this range through 2021. The Company will provide further updates in connection with the release of its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is scheduled on March 1, 2021.

About Clearway Energy, Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is a leading publicly-traded energy infrastructure investor focused on modern, sustainable and long-term contracted assets across North America. Clearway Energy’s environmentally-sound asset portfolio includes over 7,000 megawatts of wind, solar and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. Through this diversified and contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP’s portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.