Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. E.T.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:25 p.m. E.T.