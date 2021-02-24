NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 3,810,976 ordinary shares of the Company, together with warrants to purchase 3,810,976 ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of $3.28 per share and associated warrant by its client Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "Glory Star") (NASDAQ: GSMG), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China. After deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, the net proceeds of the public offering were approximately $11.3 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The ordinary shares and warrants were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-248554) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on September 14, 2020. The securities were offered only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. and also may be obtained from Univest Securities, LLC, 375 Park Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10152 by contacting at (212) 343-8888 or by e-mail at info@univest.us. The Company also filed a Form 6-K with the SEC describing this offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading mobile entertainment operator in China. Glory Star’s ability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people’s lives. The Company’s large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

