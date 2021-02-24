 

Intrepid Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

24.02.2021   

Denver, CO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, March 1, 2021, after the market closes. Intrepid will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and other operating and financial matters and to answer investor questions.

Management invites you to listen to the conference call by using the dial-in number 1-800-319-4610 from the U.S. and Canada, or +1-631-891-4304 from other countries. The call will also be streamed live on Intrepid's website, intrepidpotash.com.

A recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at intrepidpotash.com or by dialing 1-800-319-6413 from the U.S. and Canada, or +1-631-883-6842 from other countries. The replay of the call will require the input of the conference identification number 6236. The recording will be available through June 2, 2021.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine and various oilfield services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid’s mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpotash.com, to receive automatic email alerts or RSS feeds for new postings.

Contact:  
Matt Preston, Vice President of Finance
Phone:  303-996-3048
Email: matt.preston@intrepidpotash.com




Wertpapier


