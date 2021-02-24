 

NanoXplore Announces Appointment of New Board Member

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathalie Pilon to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Pilon brings over twenty years of experience in heavy industry and manufacturing. She has a keen ability to bring people and technology together to help drive Canada’s innovation ecosystem. Ms. Pilon was formerly President of ABB in Canada and member of the Executive Committee of ABB Americas. Prior to that, she served as President of Thomas & Betts Canada and as Senior Director, Professional Practice for KPMG.

Ms. Pilon was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women’s Executive Network. In 2015, she received the distinguished Leadership Award by the Association of Women in Finance. In 2018, she was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Concordia University for her innovation in business. Ms. Pilon holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from HEC Montréal and is a fellow of the Québec Order of Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA). She is a Board member of HEC Montréal, the CSA Group, the Montréal Port Authority and Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSX-V: NOU).

Rob Wildeboer, Chairman of NanoXplore, commented:

“We welcome Nathalie to the NanoXplore Board. She has a broad range of business, financial and leadership experience, and a keen focus on corporate culture, promoting a culture of respect for individuals.  She will help us in achieving our goals in these very exciting times.”

The Corporation granted a total of 100,000 stock options to Ms. Pilon, exercisable at a price of $3.85 per share, for a period of five years. The options will vest in three installments, one third upon issuance, one third after one year following issuance, and the last third two years following issuance. The options are granted pursuant to and in accordance with the Corporation’s stock option plan.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Soroush Nazarpour
President & CEO
NanoXplore Inc.
info@NanoXplore.ca 




