Lamar Advertising to appear at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the virtual Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at approximately 10:15 a.m. (ET).



The session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company’s website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.