 

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend 7.4%

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 22:31  |  16   |   |   

Increases Quarterly Dividend from $0.27 to $0.29 per Share

DERIDDER, La., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 7.4%, from $0.27 to $0.29 per share.  

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2021.

The Company began paying dividends in 2013. Since that time, the Company has paid $27.63 in dividends per share, comprising $5.88 in regular dividends and $21.75 in special dividends.

Additional information on the Company’s fourth quarter and 2020 full year earnings can be found in AMERISAFE’s accompanying earnings release issued today.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states. 

CONTACT: 
Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO
AMERISAFE
337.463.9052



Wertpapier


