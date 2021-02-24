AMERISAFE Increases Dividend 7.4%

Increases Quarterly Dividend from $0.27 to $0.29 per Share

DERIDDER, La., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 7.4%, from $0.27 to $0.29 per share.



The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2021.