STMicroelectronics Publishes its 2020 Annual Report Form 20-F

Geneva, February 24, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, published today its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and filed it with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company’s Form 20-F based on U.S. GAAP and complete audited financial statements is available at www.st.com and at www.sec.gov .

A hard copy version of the report is available free of charge from ST’s Investor Relations Department: +41 22 929 5920 or investors.st.com .