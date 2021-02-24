 

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Announces Offering of Class A Common Stock

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) (the “Company” or “Artisan Partners”) is announcing today that it has agreed to sell 963,614 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (representing approximately 1% of the firm’s outstanding equity) and a selling stockholder has agreed to sell 146,466 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering, for an aggregate offering size of 1,110,080 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock.

The Company intends to use all of the net proceeds of the offering received by the Company to purchase 963,614 common units of Artisan Partners Holdings LP, the Company’s direct subsidiary, from certain limited partners, including employee-partners, of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. The completion of this transaction will increase the Company’s public float of Class A common stock by 963,614 shares. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock by the selling stockholder.

As of February 23, 2021, the Company’s assets under management totaled approximately $165.3 billion.

BofA Securities is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236494). The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by sending a request to: BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department (Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com).

The Company has filed a registration statement including a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request them by calling BofA Securities at 800-294-1322.

09.02.21
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management
02.02.21
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 4Q20 and Year Ended December 31, 2020 Results and Quarterly and Special Annual Dividend
27.01.21
Jason A. Gottlieb Named President of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.