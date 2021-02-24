 

U.S. Department of Commerce Imposes Final Duties of Up to 160% on All Silicon Metal Imports From Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland and Kazakhstan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 23:00  |  12   |   |   

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (“GSM”), a subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM), and Mississippi Silicon LLC (“MS”), together representing the majority of American silicon metal production, welcomed news on February 23rd that the U.S. Department of Commerce ("Commerce") will impose final antidumping and countervailing duties of up 160% on all silicon metal imports from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, and Kazakhstan.

Next, the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) will vote whether to affirm its preliminary decision that these imports have injured the U.S. industry. Assuming the outcome is affirmative, formal orders will be published shortly thereafter. The ITC is scheduled to vote on March 24, 2021.

“U.S. businesses, small and large, routinely face challenges from imports that engage in unfair pricing practices or receive improper subsidies – even the most efficient and agile industry, like ours, can be injured if we’re forced to compete with one hand tied behind our back,” said Marco Levi, Chief Executive Officer of GSM’s parent, Ferroglobe. “Fortunately, the trade laws are crafted to support a level playing field where everyone can compete fairly.”

On June 30, 2020, GSM and MS filed petitions to stop silicon metal producers in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Malaysia and Kazakhstan from selling dumped and unfairly subsidized silicon metal imports into the United States. In their petitions, the companies asked the Commerce and ITC to impose duties on to offset unfair pricing and unfair subsidies.

Since the initial filing, investigations into all four countries have been ongoing. Most recently, on January 27, 2021, Commerce announced duties of 7.41% on all imports of silicon metal from Malaysia. A final determination in the Malaysia investigation will be announced in early June 2021.

“Unfair trade practices have devastating effects, not just on the businesses and workers most directly impacted – families, local communities, and the entire economy also get caught in the undertow,” said Eddie Boardwine, Chief Operations Officer of MS. “We appreciate Commerce’s efforts to support American manufacturing, and look forward to seeing fair competition again in the U.S. market.”

About Globe Specialty Metals

Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC, one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. Through its subsidiaries, GSM owns metallurgical manufacturing facilities and other operations in Ohio, West Virginia, New York, Alabama, Indiana, Florida and Kentucky.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Gaurav Mehta
Executive Vice President - Investor Relations
investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director – Communications & Public Affairs
corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Commerce Imposes Final Duties of Up to 160% on All Silicon Metal Imports From Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland and Kazakhstan MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (“GSM”), a subsidiary of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM), and Mississippi Silicon LLC (“MS”), together representing the majority of American silicon metal production, welcomed news …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Investor Call for March 2, 2021
02.02.21
Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Investor Call for February 3, 2021
01.02.21
Ferroglobe Announces Discussions with Ad Hoc Group of Noteholders and Key Financial Partners
28.01.21
U.S. Silicon Metal Producers Welcome Duties on Imports of Silicon Metal from Malaysia

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
16
Ferroglobe