Verizon to webcast March 10, 2021 Investor Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will hold its 2021 Virtual Investor Day on March 10, 2021. Presentations will be webcast and Verizon management will discuss Verizon’s strategy, network leadership and 5G progress. In addition, Verizon will cover the results of the FCC’s C-Band spectrum auction. Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg and senior executives will participate in this event.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials will be available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/2021-investor-day.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kim Ancin
Kimberly.Ancin@verizon.com
908-801-0500

Eric Wilkens
Eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201-572-9317




