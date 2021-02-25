Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan

Kenichiro Tomomori will continue the growth path of the European storage and security specialist

BRONSCHHOFEN, Switzerland and TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Mr. Kenichiro Tomomori will take over as Representative Director (daihyō torishimariyaku) of Swissbit Japan Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo. In his new role, Kenichiro will further promote Swissbit's business in Japan and use his expertise to expand local sales and application support activities. For more than 20 years, Swissbit has maintained its position as the only independent European manufacturer of highly reliable storage products for demanding industrial applications as well as security solutions for IoT-applications. Kenichiro brings over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry and joins Swissbit from Hyperstone, where he most recently served as Vice President Sales Asia. Flash memory controller specialist Hyperstone was acquired by Swissbit AG at the end of 2020.

"We warmly welcome Tomomori-san to Swissbit. With his knowledge and experience of storage applications from the controller to the module, Tomomori-san will help us expand our support for existing and new customers in Japan. Since its inception in 2004, Swissbit has built excellent relationships with customers and channel partners in Japan. As a trustworthy provider of highly reliable storage and security products 'Made in Germany' we intend to increase our sales and support activities for the Japanese market," says Matthias Poppel, CSMO of Swissbit AG.

"I am looking forward to my new role and thank the management for the trust they have placed in me. Over many years, Swissbit has built and strengthened its reputation for highly reliable, durable best-in-class products for the highest industrial demands. In combination with innovative solutions in the growth market for security and embedded IoT, Swissbit offers a unique portfolio that delivers exactly the right solution for the diverse requirements of its many customers, so I am excited to initiate and cultivate our business at full speed in Japan," adds Kenichiro Tomomori.