 

TechnipFMC Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces the availability of its Earnings Call Presentation in connection with its teleconference on Thursday, 25 February 2021 to discuss the fourth quarter 2020 financial results and updated outlook for 2021.

A copy of the Earnings Call Presentation can also be accessed on TechnipFMC’s website (www.technipfmc.com).

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industries; delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.



24.02.21
TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
23.02.21
TechnipFMC Receives Integrated EPCI (iEPCI) Letter of Award (LOA) for Energean’s Karish North Development in Israel
22.02.21
TechnipFMC’s subsidiary, FMC Wellhead Equipment Sdn. Bhd. Awarded a Contract by PETRONAS Carigali for Limbayong Deepwater Development Project in Offshore Malaysia
17.02.21
TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI (iEPCI) Contract for the Development of North El Amriya and North Idku (NEA/NI)
16.02.21
 TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Disclosing Entry Into Certain Material Agreements Relating to TechnipFMC plc’s Previously Announced Separation Into Two Industry-leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
15.02.21
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
09.02.21
TechnipFMC Announces Approval of the European Prospectus Relating to the Listing of Technip Energies Shares on Euronext Paris
09.02.21
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
08.02.21
TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference Schedule
04.02.21
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies

