 

Freshii Inc. Announces Voting Results at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 00:29  |  45   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health and wellness brand Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (the “Company”), announced the results of the vote on the reduction of the stated capital account of the Company’s Class A subordinate voting shares at its February 24, 2021 special meeting of shareholders.

The reduction of the stated capital account of the Company’s Class A subordinate voting shares, as contemplated under section 34 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) to C$263,591, or to such greater amount as may be determined by the board of directors of the Company, was approved.

In order to be effective, the reduction of the stated capital account was required to be approved by: (a) the shareholders, voting together, representing in the aggregate, not less than 66⅔% of the votes cast by all shareholders present at the meeting in person or by proxy; and (b) the holders of the Company’s Class A subordinate voting shares, voting as a separate class, representing in the aggregate, not less than 66⅔% of the votes cast by all holders of Class A subordinate voting shares present at the meeting in person or by proxy. The vote was conducted by ballot.

  Votes for % Votes for Votes Against % Votes Against
All votes cast 63,842,517 99.98% 10,177 0.02%
Votes cast by
holders of Class A
subordinate voting
shares 		11,362,347 99.91% 10,177 0.09%

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

As of the end of Q3 2020, Freshii has grown to operate 420 restaurants in 15 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

Inquire about how to join the Freshii family: https://www.freshii.com/ca/en-ca/franchise
Learn more about investing in Freshii: http://www.freshii.inc
Find your nearest Freshii: http://www.freshii.com
Follow Freshii on Twitter and Instagram: @freshii

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
ir@freshii.com
1.866.337.4265




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freshii Inc. Announces Voting Results at Annual Meeting of Shareholders TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Health and wellness brand Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (the “Company”), announced the results of the vote on the reduction of the stated capital account of the Company’s Class A subordinate voting shares at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Announces Filing of Circular for Previously Disclosed Special Meeting