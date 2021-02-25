 

Radian Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

25.02.2021, 00:47  |  41   |   |   

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $148.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. This compares with net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, of $161.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share.

Net income for the full year 2020 was $393.6 million, or $2.00 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the full year 2019 of $672.3 million, or $3.20 per diluted share.

Key Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)

Quarter ended

Year ended

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Net income (1)

$148.0

$135.1 $161.2

 

$393.6 $672.3

Diluted net income per share

$0.76 $0.70 $0.79

 

$2.00 $3.20

Consolidated pretax income

$179.2 $161.2 $205.6

 

$479.4 $849.0

Adjusted pretax operating income (2)

$171.0 $145.0 $224.0

 

$432.1 $854.6

Adjusted diluted net operating
income per share (2)(3)

$0.69 $0.59 $0.86

 

$1.74 $3.21

Return on equity(1)(4)

14.1% 13.3% 16.2%

 

9.4% 17.8%

Adjusted net operating return
on equity (2)(3)

12.9% 11.3% 17.8%

 

8.2% 17.9%

New Insurance Written (NIW) -
mortgage insurance

$29,781 $33,320 $19,953

 

$105,024 $71,327

Net premiums earned - mortgage
insurance (5)

$286.8 $283.4 $298.5

 

$1,092.8 $1,134.2

New defaults (6)

14,552 20,508 10,869

 

108,025 40,985

Provision for losses - mortgage
insurance

$56.3 $87.8 $34.4

 

$483.3 $131.5

 

Quarter ended

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

Book value per share (7)

$22.36

$21.52

$20.13

PMIERs Available Assets (8)

$4,700

$4,469

$3,630

PMIERs excess Available Assets (9)

$1,338

$970

$804

Total Holding Company Liquidity (10)

$1,371

$1,376

$921

Excess Available Resources to

Support PMIERs (11)

$2,674

$2,311

$1,690

Total investments

$6,788

$6,585

$5,659

Primary mortgage insurance in force

$246,144

$245,467

$240,558

Percentage of primary loans in

default (12)

5.2 %

5.9 %

2.0 %

Mortgage insurance loss reserves

$844

$822

$401

(1)

Net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 includes a pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments of $17.4 million and $60.3 million, respectively, compared to net gain on investments and other financial instruments for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 of $4.3 million and $51.7 million, respectively. Net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 also includes a pre-tax, non-cash impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of $18.5 million related to the company's sale of Clayton Services in January 2020.

(2)

Adjusted results, including adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share, and adjusted net operating return on equity are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G.

(3)

Calculated using the company’s statutory tax rate of 21 percent.

(4)

Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

(5)

The fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 include increases to premiums earned of $11.3 million and $17.4 million, respectively, related to changes in present value estimates for initial premiums on monthly policies that are deferred and not collected until cancellation. The impact of changes in this estimate in other periods is not material.

(6)

Represents new defaults in the number of loans reported during the period on loans related to primary mortgage insurance policies.

(7)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) impacted book value per share by $1.38 per share as of December 31, 2020, and $0.55 per share as of December 31, 2019.

(8)

Represents Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets, calculated in accordance with the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) financial requirements in effect for each date shown.

(9)

Represents Radian Guaranty’s excess or "cushion" of Available Assets over its Minimum Required Assets, calculated in accordance with the PMIERs financial requirements in effect for each date shown.

(10)

Represents Radian Group's total liquidity, including the $35 million minimum liquidity requirement and available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

(11)

Represents the sum of: (1) PMIERs excess Available Assets and (2) Total Holding Company Liquidity, net of the $35 million minimum liquidity requirement under the unsecured revolving credit facility.

(12)

Represents the number of primary loans in default as a percentage of the total number of insured primary loans.

Adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $171.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share. This compares with adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $224.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share.

Adjusted pretax operating income for the full year 2020, was $432.1 million, or $1.74 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted pretax operating income for the full year 2019 of $854.6 million, or $3.21 per diluted share.

Book value as of December 31, 2020 was $4.3 billion, an increase of 6 percent compared to $4.0 billion as of December 31, 2019. Book value per share at December 31, 2020, was $22.36, an increase of 11 percent compared to $20.13 at December 31, 2019.

“While our quarterly and full-year results for 2020 were impacted by the pandemic environment, during the year we successfully increased book value per share by 11%, wrote record-breaking levels of new mortgage insurance business and grew revenues in our real estate segment,” said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “I’m proud to say that our business model weathered the storm as designed, demonstrating the strength and resilience we and the mortgage industry have been building since the last financial crisis in 2009. In 2020, we also took steps to fortify our capital position and increase our financial flexibility, with a focus on lowering the risk profile and through-the-cycle volatility of the business.”

Thornberry added, “Our solid results reflect the dedication of our outstanding team, who continue to support our customers and each other in a demanding, high-volume market. I’m pleased with our ability to operate well with strong momentum throughout a challenging year.”

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • NIW was $29.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $33.3 billion in the third quarter of 2020 and $20.0 billion in the prior-year quarter. NIW was $105.0 billion for the full year 2020, an increase of 47.2 percent compared to $71.3 billion for the prior year.
    • NIW for the full year 2020 represented record volume written on a flow basis for the company.
    • Of the $29.8 billion in NIW in the fourth quarter of 2020, 91 percent was written with monthly and other recurring premiums, compared to 90 percent in the third quarter of 2020, and 82 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.
    • Refinances accounted for 35 percent of total NIW in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 30 percent in the third quarter of 2020, and 33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Total primary mortgage insurance in force as of December 31, 2020, grew to $246.1 billion, an increase of 0.3 percent compared to $245.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an increase of 2.3 percent compared to $240.6 billion as of December 31, 2019. The year over year increase included a 11.4 percent increase in monthly premium insurance in force and a 20.9 percent decline in single premium insurance in force.
    • Persistency, which is the percentage of mortgage insurance that remains in force after a twelve- month period, was 61.2 percent for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 65.6 percent for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 78.2 percent for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
    • Annualized persistency for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was 60.4 percent, compared to 60.0 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and 75.0 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
  • Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $286.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $283.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and $298.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $1.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019.
    • The fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, include increases to premiums earned of $11.3 million and $17.4 million, respectively, related to changes in present value estimates for initial premiums on monthly policies that are deferred and not collected until cancellation.
    • Mortgage insurance in force portfolio premium yield was 44.6 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020, or 42.8 basis points excluding the impact of the fourth quarter 2020 premium adjustment described above. This compares to 43.2 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 and 50.0 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019, or 47.1 basis points excluding the impact of the fourth quarter 2019 premium adjustment described above.
    • The impact of single premium cancellations before consideration of reinsurance represented 8.7 basis points of direct premium yield in the fourth quarter of 2020, 10.7 basis points in the third quarter of 2020, and 4.4 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019.
    • Total net mortgage insurance premium yield, which includes the impact of ceded premiums and accrued profit commission, was 46.7 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020, or 44.8 basis points excluding the impact of the fourth quarter 2020 premium adjustment described above. This compares to 46.6 basis points in the third quarter of 2020, and 50.0 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 or 47.1 basis points excluding the impact of the fourth quarter 2019 premium adjustment described above.
    • Additional details regarding premiums earned may be found in Exhibit D.
  • The mortgage insurance provision for losses was $56.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $87.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, and $34.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mortgage insurance provision for losses was $483.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $131.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase for the full year 2020 primarily relates to a significant increase in the number of new default notices as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, substantially all due to borrowers in forbearance programs. The number of new defaults increased significantly during the second quarter of 2020, and while new defaults during the fourth quarter remained elevated compared to levels before the pandemic, they decreased 76.9 percent from the second quarter of 2020 and 29.0 percent from the third quarter of 2020.
    • The number of primary delinquent loans was 55,537 as of December 31, 2020, compared to 62,737 as of September 30, 2020 and 21,266 as of December 31, 2019.
    • The primary mortgage insurance delinquency rate was 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 5.9 percent in the third quarter of 2020, and 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.
    • The loss ratio in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 19.6 percent, compared to 31.0 percent in the third quarter of 2020 and 11.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.
    • Mortgage insurance loss reserves were $844.1 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $821.7 million as of September 30, 2020, and $401.3 million as of December 31, 2019.
    • Total mortgage insurance claims paid were $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, and $28.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of commutations and settlements, claims paid were $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, total net claims paid were $97.6 million, compared to $132.2 million for the full year 2019.
  • Radian's Real Estate segment offers a broad array of title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services to market participants across the real estate value chain.
    • Total Real Estate segment revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $23.6 million, compared to $29.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $22.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total revenues for the full year 2020 were $102.4 million, compared to $89.6 million for the same period of 2019.
    • Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (Real Estate adjusted EBITDA) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was a loss of $7.0 million, compared to a loss of $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a loss of $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Real Estate adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 was a loss of $7.6 million, compared to a loss of $5.5 million for the prior year period. Additional details regarding the non-GAAP measure Real Estate adjusted EBITDA may be found in Exhibits F and G.
    • The decrease in Real Estate adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and full year 2020, compared to the fourth quarter and full year 2019, was primarily related to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operating environment for certain business lines and the continued strategic investment focused on our title and digital real estate businesses.
    • Due to certain changes in the composition of our reportable segments made in the fourth quarter of 2020, our results for Real Estate and All Other have been restated for all prior periods to reflect these changes. See Exhibit E for more details on these reclassifications.
  • Other operating expenses were $81.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $69.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, and $80.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other operating expenses were $280.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $306.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
    • The increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily related to a $6.5 million increase in non-operating items and adjustments to share-based incentive compensation. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by an increase in non-operating items, which was partially offset by lower incentive compensation expense.
    • The decrease for the full year 2020, compared to the full year 2019, was driven primarily by an increase in ceding commissions, lower professional services costs, and lower incentive compensation expense.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

  • At December 31, 2020, Excess Available Resources to Support Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs)were $2.7 billion or 80 percent above Radian Guaranty's Minimum Required Assets of $3.4 billion.

Radian Group

  • As of December 31, 2020, Radian Group maintained $1.1 billion of available liquidity. Total liquidity, which includes the company’s $267.5 million unsecured revolving credit facility, was $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2020.
  • For the full year 2020, the company repurchased 11.0 million shares of Radian Group common stock at a total cost of $226.3 million, including commissions. In March 2020, the company temporarily suspended purchases under its share repurchase program by canceling its then current 10b5-1 plan. The company may initiate a new 10b5-1 plan at its discretion in the future, during an open trading window and in accordance with SEC rules. As of December 31, 2020, purchase authority of up to $198.9 million remained available under this program. The current share repurchase authorization expires on August 31, 2021.
  • On November 11, 2020, Radian Group's board of directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.125 per share and the dividend was paid on December 4, 2020. On February 10, 2021 Radian Group's board of directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.125 per share and the dividend will be paid on March 4, 2021.
  • For the full year 2020, Radian paid $97.5 million in dividends on its common stock.

Radian Guaranty

  • As previously announced, in October 2020, Radian Guaranty entered into its fourth fully collateralized mortgage insurance-linked-note (ILN) reinsurance transaction, in which the company obtained $390.3 million of credit risk protection from Eagle Re 2020-2 Ltd. (Eagle Re) through the issuance by Eagle Re of ILNs to eligible third-party capital markets investors in an unregistered private offering. Eagle Re is a special purpose insurer domiciled in Bermuda and is not a subsidiary or affiliate of Radian Guaranty. Radian Guaranty's related PMIERs credit under this ILN transaction remains subject to GSE approval.
  • At December 31, 2020, Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets under PMIERs totaled approximately $4.7 billion, resulting in excess available resources or a “cushion” of $1.3 billion, or 40 percent, over its Minimum Required Assets of $3.4 billion.
  • As of December 31, 2020, 66 percent of Radian Guaranty's primary mortgage insurance risk in force is subject to some form of risk distribution, providing a $1.4 billion reduction of Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs.

CONFERENCE CALL

Radian will discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results in a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern standard time. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/webcasts or at www.radian.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing 888.771.4371 inside the U.S., or 847.585.4405 for international callers, using passcode 50081023 by referencing Radian.

A digital replay of the webcast will be available on the Radian website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of two weeks at https://radian.com/who-we-are/for-investors/webcasts using passcode 50081023.

In addition to the information provided in the company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which is expected to be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Radian's website at www.radian.com, under Investors.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Radian believes that adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity (non-GAAP measures) facilitate evaluation of the company’s fundamental financial performance and provide relevant and meaningful information to investors about the ongoing operating results of the company. On a consolidated basis, these measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures of performance. The measures described below have been established in order to increase transparency for the purpose of evaluating the company’s operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with Radian’s competitors.

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the Company's statutory tax rate, by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for our Real Estate segment, representing a measure of earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"). We calculate Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by using adjusted pretax operating income as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Real Estate segment. Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Real Estate segment.

See Exhibit F or Radian’s website for a description of these items, as well as Exhibit G for reconciliations to the most comparable consolidated GAAP measures.

ABOUT RADIAN

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION CONTENTS (Unaudited)

Exhibit A: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule
Exhibit B: Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule
Exhibit C: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Exhibit D: Net Premiums Earned
Exhibit E: Segment Information
Exhibit F: Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit G: Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
Exhibit H: Mortgage Supplemental Information
New Insurance Written
Exhibit I: Mortgage Supplemental Information
Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
Exhibit J: Mortgage Supplemental Information
Claims and Reserves
Exhibit K: Mortgage Supplemental Information
Default Statistics
Exhibit L: Mortgage Supplemental Information
Reinsurance Programs

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule

Exhibit A (page 1 of 2)

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

Qtr 4

 

 

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums earned

$

302,140

(1

)

$

286,471

 

$

249,295

 

 

$

277,415

 

 

$

301,486

Services revenue

 

11,440

(1

)

 

33,943

 

 

28,075

 

 

 

31,927

 

 

 

40,031

Net investment income

 

38,115

 

 

36,255

 

 

38,723

 

 

 

40,944

 

 

 

41,432

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

 

17,376

 

 

17,652

 

 

47,276

 

 

 

(22,027

)

 

 

4,257

Other income

 

790

 

 

913

 

 

1,072

 

 

 

822

 

 

 

818

Total revenues

 

369,861

 

 

375,234

 

 

364,441

 

 

 

329,081

 

 

 

388,024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for losses

 

56,664

 

 

88,084

 

 

304,418

 

 

 

35,951

 

 

 

34,619

Policy acquisition costs

 

7,395

 

 

10,166

 

 

6,015

 

 

 

7,413

 

 

 

6,783

Cost of services

 

21,600

 

 

24,353

 

 

17,972

 

 

 

22,141

 

 

 

27,278

Other operating expenses

 

81,641

 

 

69,377

 

 

60,582

 

 

 

69,110

 

 

 

80,894

Interest expense

 

21,169

 

 

21,088

 

 

16,699

 

 

 

12,194

 

 

 

12,160

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,828

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

 

2,225

 

 

961

 

 

979

 

 

 

979

 

 

 

15,823

Total expenses

 

190,694

 

 

214,029

 

 

406,665

 

 

 

147,788

 

 

 

182,385

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax income (loss)

 

179,167

 

 

161,205

 

 

(42,224

)

 

 

181,293

 

 

 

205,639

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

31,154

 

 

26,102

 

 

(12,273

)

 

 

40,832

 

 

 

44,455

Net income (loss)

$

148,013

 

$

135,103

 

$

(29,951

)

 

$

140,461

 

 

$

161,184

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.76

 

$

0.70

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.79

(1)

Includes the impact of a line item reclassification recorded in the fourth quarter to correct earlier periods in 2020, which increased net premiums earned and decreased services revenue by $7.8 million each. See Exhibit E for additional detail by period related to this out-of-period adjustment reflected in our All Other results.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Exhibit A (page 2 of 2)

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

Net premiums earned - insurance

$

1,115,321

 

$

1,145,349

Services revenue

 

105,385

 

 

154,596

Net investment income

 

154,037

 

 

171,796

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

 

60,277

 

 

51,719

Other income

 

3,597

 

 

3,495

Total revenues

 

1,438,617

 

 

1,526,955

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

Provision for losses

 

485,117

 

 

132,031

Policy acquisition costs

 

30,989

 

 

25,314

Cost of services

 

86,066

 

 

108,324

Other operating expenses

 

280,710

 

 

306,129

Interest expense

 

71,150

 

 

56,310

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

22,738

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

4,828

Amortization and impairment of other intangible assets

 

5,144

 

 

22,288

Total expenses

 

959,176

 

 

677,962

 

 

 

 

Pretax income

 

479,441

 

 

848,993

Income tax provision

 

85,815

 

 

176,684

Net income

$

393,626

 

$

672,309

Diluted net income per share

$

2.00

 

$

3.20

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule

Exhibit B

 

The calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per share was as follows:

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Net income (loss) —basic and diluted

$

148,013

 

$

135,103

 

$

(29,951

)

 

$

140,461

 

$

161,184

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding—basic (1)

 

193,248

 

 

193,176

 

 

193,299

 

 

 

200,161

 

 

203,431

Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation arrangements (2)

 

1,415

 

 

980

 

 

 

 

 

1,658

 

 

1,734

Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted

 

194,663

 

 

194,156

 

 

193,299

 

 

 

201,819

 

 

205,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

0.77

 

$

0.70

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

0.70

 

$

0.79

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.76

 

$

0.70

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

0.70

 

$

0.79

(1)

Includes the impact of fully vested shares under our share-based compensation arrangements.

(2)

There were no dilutive shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as a result of our net loss for the period. The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share because they were anti-dilutive:

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Shares of common stock equivalents

324

 

710

 

2,295

 

132

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

2020

 

2019

Net income - basic and diluted

$

393,626

 

 

$

672,309

 

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding—basic (1)

195,443

 

 

208,773

 

Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation arrangements (2)

1,199

 

 

1,567

 

Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted

196,642

 

 

210,340

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per share

$

2.01

 

 

$

3.22

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per share

$

2.00

 

 

$

3.20

 

(1)

Includes the impact of fully vested shares under our share-based compensation arrangements.

(2)

The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income per share because they were anti-dilutive:

 

Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2020

 

2019

Shares of common stock equivalents

865

 

221

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Exhibit C

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments

$

6,788,442

 

 

$

6,584,577

 

 

$

6,431,350

 

 

$

5,608,627

 

 

$

5,658,747

 

Cash

87,915

 

 

82,020

 

 

68,387

 

 

54,108

 

 

92,729

 

Restricted cash

6,231

 

 

4,424

 

 

16,279

 

 

7,817

 

 

3,545

 

Accrued investment income

34,047

 

 

36,093

 

 

34,179

 

 

32,559

 

 

32,333

 

Accounts and notes receivable

121,294

 

 

145,164

 

 

110,722

 

 

123,381

 

 

93,630

 

Reinsurance recoverables

73,202

 

 

66,515

 

 

56,852

 

 

17,722

 

 

16,976

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

18,305

 

 

17,926

 

 

21,774

 

 

20,855

 

 

20,759

 

Property and equipment, net

80,457

 

 

88,717

 

 

89,143

 

 

87,915

 

 

87,879

 

Prepaid reinsurance premium

267,638

 

 

295,062

 

 

330,476

 

 

356,104

 

 

363,856

 

Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net

23,043

 

 

25,268

 

 

26,229

 

 

27,208

 

 

28,187

 

Other assets

447,447

 

 

431,579

 

 

383,918

 

 

354,136

 

 

409,672

 

Total assets

$

7,948,021

 

 

$

7,777,345

 

 

$

7,569,309

 

 

$

6,690,432

 

 

$

6,808,313

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unearned premiums

$

448,791

 

 

$

501,787

 

 

$

561,280

 

 

$

605,045

 

 

$

626,822

 

Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense

848,413

 

 

825,792

 

 

738,885

 

 

418,202

 

 

404,765

 

Senior notes

1,405,674

 

 

1,404,759

 

 

1,403,857

 

 

887,584

 

 

887,110

 

FHLB advances

176,483

 

 

141,058

 

 

175,122

 

 

173,760

 

 

134,875

 

Reinsurance funds withheld

278,555

 

 

318,773

 

 

312,350

 

 

302,551

 

 

291,829

 

Net deferred tax liability

213,897

 

 

166,136

 

 

126,883

 

 

90,500

 

 

71,084

 

Other liabilities

291,855

 

 

296,661

 

 

264,927

 

 

348,282

 

 

343,105

 

Total liabilities

3,663,668

 

 

3,654,966

 

 

3,583,304

 

 

2,825,924

 

 

2,759,590

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

210

 

 

210

 

 

210

 

 

208

 

 

219

 

Treasury stock

(910,115

)

 

(909,745

)

 

(909,738

)

 

(902,024

)

 

(901,657

)

Additional paid-in capital

2,245,897

 

 

2,238,869

 

 

2,232,949

 

 

2,231,670

 

 

2,449,884

 

Retained earnings

2,684,636

 

 

2,561,076

 

 

2,450,423

 

 

2,504,853

 

 

2,389,789

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

263,725

 

 

231,969

 

 

212,161

 

 

29,801

 

 

110,488

 

Total stockholders’ equity

4,284,353

 

 

4,122,379

 

 

3,986,005

 

 

3,864,508

 

 

4,048,723

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

7,948,021

 

 

$

7,777,345

 

 

$

7,569,309

 

 

$

6,690,432

 

 

$

6,808,313

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares outstanding

191,606

 

 

191,556

 

 

191,492

 

 

190,387

 

 

201,164

 

Book value per share

$

22.36

 

 

$

21.52

 

 

$

20.82

 

 

$

20.30

 

 

$

20.13

 

Debt to capital ratio (1)

24.7

%

 

25.4

%

 

26.0

%

 

18.7

%

 

18.0

%

Risk to capital ratio-Radian Guaranty only

12.7:1

 

13.2:1

 

13.3:1

 

13.8:1

 

13.6:1

(1)

Calculated as senior notes divided by senior notes and stockholders' equity.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Premiums Earned

Exhibit D (page 1 of 2)

 

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums earned:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct - Mortgage:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations (1)

$

272,331

 

 

$

259,889

 

 

$

263,468

 

 

$

274,647

 

 

$

295,845

 

Single Premium Policy cancellations

53,526

 

 

65,667

 

 

50,023

 

 

24,133

 

 

26,479

 

Total direct - Mortgage (1)

325,857

 

 

325,556

 

 

313,491

 

 

298,780

 

 

322,324

 

Assumed - Mortgage: (2)

2,615

 

 

2,946

 

 

3,197

 

 

3,456

 

 

2,837

 

Ceded - Mortgage:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations

(27,229

)

 

(25,120

)

 

(26,493

)

 

(28,609

)

 

(28,055

)

Single Premium Policy cancellations (3)

(15,197

)

 

(18,679

)

 

(14,424

)

 

(7,183

)

 

(7,843

)

Profit commission - other (4)

770

 

 

(1,347

)

 

(28,175

)

 

8,555

 

 

9,241

 

Total ceded premiums, net of profit commission - Mortgage (5)

(41,656

)

 

(45,146

)

 

(69,092

)

 

(27,237

)

 

(26,657

)

Net premiums earned - Mortgage (1)

286,816

 

 

283,356

 

 

247,596

 

 

274,999

 

 

298,504

 

Net premiums earned - Real Estate (6)

7,572

 

 

7,099

 

 

4,734

 

 

3,149

 

 

3,343

 

Net premiums earned - All Other (6)

7,752

 

 

(3,984

)

 

(3,035

)

 

(733

)

 

(361

)

Net premiums earned (1)

$

302,140

 

 

$

286,471

 

 

$

249,295

 

 

$

277,415

 

 

$

301,486

(1)

The fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 include increases to premiums earned of $11.3 million and $17.4 million, respectively, related to changes in present value estimates for initial premiums on monthly policies that are deferred and not collected until cancellation. The impact of changes in this estimate in other periods is not material.

(2)

Relates primarily to premiums earned from our participation in certain credit risk transfer programs.

(3)

Includes the impact of related profit commissions.

(4)

The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations.

(5)

See Exhibit L for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs.

(6)

See Exhibit E for additional information on changes that impacted our reported segment results for all periods.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Premiums Earned - Insurance

Exhibit D (page 2 of 2)

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

(In thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums earned:

 

 

 

 

Direct - Mortgage:

 

 

 

 

Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations

$

1,070,335

 

 

$

1,154,045

 

(1

)

Single Premium Policy cancellations

 

193,349

 

 

 

79,483

 

 

Total direct - Mortgage

 

1,263,684

 

 

 

1,233,528

 

 

Assumed - Mortgage: (2)

 

12,214

 

 

 

10,382

 

 

Ceded - Mortgage:

 

 

 

 

Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations

 

(107,451

)

 

 

(134,946

)

(1

)

Single Premium Policy cancellations (3)

 

(55,483

)

 

 

(23,766

)

 

Profit commission - other (4)

 

(20,197

)

 

 

49,016

 

(1

)

Total ceded premiums, net of profit commission - Mortgage (5)

 

(183,131

)

 

 

(109,696

)

 

Net premiums earned - Mortgage

 

1,092,767

 

 

 

1,134,214

 

 

Net premiums earned - Real Estate (6)

 

22,554

 

 

 

11,976

 

 

Net premiums earned - All Other (6)

 

 

 

 

(841

)

 

Net premiums earned

$

1,115,321

 

 

$

1,145,349

 

 

(1)

Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies.

(2)

Relates primarily to premiums earned from our participation in certain credit risk transfer programs.

(3)

Includes the impact of related profit commissions.

(4)

The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations.

(5)

See Exhibit L for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs.

(6)

See Exhibit E for additional information on changes that impacted our reported segment results for all periods.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Exhibit E (page 1 of 6)

Summarized financial information concerning our operating segments as of and for the periods indicated is as follows. For a definition of adjusted pretax operating income and Services adjusted EBITDA, along with reconciliations to consolidated GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G.

 

Mortgage (1)

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Net premiums written (2) (3)

$

261,244

 

 

$

259,278

 

 

$

229,458

 

 

$

260,974

 

 

$

287,952

 

(Increase) decrease in unearned premiums

25,572

 

 

24,078

 

 

18,138

 

 

14,025

 

 

10,552

 

Net premiums earned

286,816

 

 

283,356

 

 

247,596

 

 

274,999

 

 

298,504

 

Services revenue

3,717

 

 

3,914

 

 

3,918

 

 

3,216

 

 

2,936

 

Net investment income

34,235

 

 

32,054

 

 

34,708

 

 

36,198

 

 

37,818

 

Other income

735

 

 

689

 

 

721

 

 

671

 

 

719

 

Total

325,503

 

 

320,013

 

 

286,943

 

 

315,084

 

 

339,977

 

Provision for losses

56,312

 

 

87,753

 

 

304,021

 

 

35,246

 

 

34,411

 

Policy acquisition costs

7,395

 

 

10,166

 

 

6,015

 

 

7,413

 

 

6,783

 

Cost of services

3,245

 

 

2,908

 

 

2,133

 

 

1,757

 

 

1,713

 

Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4)

21,974

 

 

21,635

 

 

18,537

 

 

23,593

 

 

32,604

 

Interest expense (5) (7)

21,169

 

 

21,088

 

 

16,699

 

 

12,194

 

 

12,160

 

Total (6)

110,095

 

 

143,550

 

 

347,405

 

 

80,203

 

 

87,671

 

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses

215,408

 

 

176,463

 

 

(60,462

)

 

234,881

 

 

252,306

 

Allocation of corporate operating expenses

31,102

 

 

29,127

 

 

25,359

 

 

29,214

 

 

27,394

 

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

$

184,306

 

 

$

147,336

 

 

$

(85,821

)

 

$

205,667

 

 

$

224,912

 

 

Real Estate (1) (7)

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Net premiums earned (8)

$

7,572

 

 

$

7,099

 

 

$

4,734

 

 

$

3,149

 

 

$

3,343

 

Services revenue (6) (8)

15,958

 

 

22,627

 

 

17,688

 

 

23,251

 

 

18,511

 

Net investment income

43

 

 

67

 

 

126

 

 

125

 

 

144

 

Total

23,573

 

 

29,793

 

 

22,548

 

 

26,525

 

 

21,998

 

Provision for losses

392

 

 

370

 

 

426

 

 

743

 

 

238

 

Cost of services

15,706

 

 

18,085

 

 

12,681

 

 

14,989

 

 

13,904

 

Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4)

15,238

 

 

13,136

 

 

10,527

 

 

10,579

 

 

10,803

 

Total

31,336

 

 

31,591

 

 

23,634

 

 

26,311

 

 

24,945

 

Adjusted pretax operating income before allocated corporate operating expenses (9)

(7,763

)

 

(1,798

)

 

(1,086

)

 

214

 

 

(2,947

)

Allocation of corporate operating expenses

3,369

 

 

3,248

 

 

2,823

 

 

3,367

 

 

2,675

 

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

$

(11,132

)

 

$

(5,046

)

 

$

(3,909

)

 

$

(3,153

)

 

$

(5,622

)

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Exhibit E (page 2 of 6)

 

 

All Other (1) (7) (10)

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Net premiums earned (8)

$

7,752

 

 

$

(3,984

)

 

$

(3,035

)

 

$

(733

)

 

$

(361

)

Services revenue (6) (8)

(7,963

)

 

8,267

 

 

6,579

 

 

5,652

 

 

18,874

 

Net investment income

3,837

 

 

4,134

 

 

3,889

 

 

4,621

 

 

3,470

 

Other income

55

 

 

224

 

 

104

 

 

151

 

 

99

 

Total

3,681

 

 

8,641

 

 

7,537

 

 

9,691

 

 

22,082

 

Cost of services

2,835

 

 

4,127

 

 

3,177

 

 

5,500

 

 

11,871

 

Other operating expenses (4)

3,033

 

 

1,824

 

 

3,129

 

 

2,106

 

 

5,518

 

Total

5,868

 

 

5,951

 

 

6,306

 

 

7,606

 

 

17,389

 

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

$

(2,187

)

 

$

2,690

 

 

$

1,231

 

 

$

2,085

 

 

$

4,693

(1)

Certain organizational changes implemented in the first quarter of 2020 following the sale of Clayton caused the composition of our reportable segments to change, including all activity related to Clayton prior to the sale and certain other impacts now being reflected in All Other activities. These changes to our reportable segments have been reflected in our segment operating results for all periods presented.

(2)

Net of ceded premiums written under the QSR Programs and the Excess-of-Loss Program. See Exhibit L for additional information.

(3)

The fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 include increases to premiums earned of $11.3 million and $17.4 million, respectively, related to changes in present value estimates for initial premiums on monthly policies that are deferred and not collected until cancellation. The impact of changes in this estimate in other periods is not material.

(4)

Does not include impairment of long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss).

(5)

Relates to interest on our borrowing and financing activities including our Senior Notes issued by our holding company and FHLB borrowings made by our mortgage insurance subsidiaries.

(6)

Inter-segment information:

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Inter-segment revenue included in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

83

 

 

$

160

 

Real Estate

86

 

 

98

 

 

91

 

 

87

 

 

87

 

All Other

186

 

 

767

 

 

19

 

 

22

 

 

43

 

Total inter-segment revenue

$

272

 

 

$

865

 

 

$

110

 

 

$

192

 

 

$

290

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inter-segment expense included in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage

$

86

 

 

$

98

 

 

$

91

 

 

$

87

 

 

$

79

 

Real Estate

186

 

 

767

 

 

19

 

 

22

 

 

16

 

All Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

83

 

 

195

 

Total inter-segment expense

$

272

 

 

$

865

 

 

$

110

 

 

$

192

 

 

$

290

 

See notes continued on next page.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Exhibit E (page 3 of 6)

 

Notes continued from prior page.

 

(7)

The wind-down of our traditional appraisal business announced in the fourth quarter of 2020 caused the composition of our reportable segments to change, including all activity related to that business and certain other adjustments to services revenue now being reflected in All Other activities. In addition, there were certain other immaterial reclassifications to net investment income and interest expense. These changes to our reportable segments have been reflected in our segment operating results for all periods presented.

(8)

In the fourth quarter of 2020, we reclassified certain revenue previously reflected in the Real Estate segment results as services revenue to net premiums earned. As a result, for all periods presented, on the Real Estate segment, net premiums earned has been increased and services revenue has been decreased, with offsetting adjustments reflected in All Other activities.

(9)

Supplemental information for Real Estate adjusted EBITDA (see definition in Exhibit F):

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations

$

(7,763

)

 

$

(1,798

)

 

$

(1,086

)

 

$

214

 

 

$

(2,947

)

Depreciation and amortization

744

 

 

679

 

 

771

 

 

663

 

 

552

 

Real Estate adjusted EBITDA

$

(7,019

)

 

$

(1,119

)

 

$

(315

)

 

$

877

 

 

$

(2,395

)

(10)

All Other activities include: (i) income (losses) from assets held by our holding company; (ii) related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments; (iii) for all periods prior to it's sale in the first quarter of 2020, revenue and expenses related to Clayton; (iv) revenue and expenses from our traditional appraisal business; and (v) other immaterial revenue and expense items.

Selected Mortgage Key Ratios

 

2020

 

2019

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Loss ratio (1)

19.6

%

 

31.0

%

 

122.8

%

 

12.8

%

 

11.5

%

Expense ratio (1)

21.1

%

 

21.5

%

 

20.2

%

 

21.9

%

 

22.4

%

(1)

Calculated on a GAAP basis using net premiums earned.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Exhibit E (page 4 of 6)

 

 

Mortgage (1)

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

(In thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

 

Net premiums written (2)

$

1,010,954

 

$

1,075,450

 

 

Decrease in unearned premiums

81,813

 

58,764

 

(3

)

Net premiums earned

1,092,767

 

1,134,214

 

 

Services revenue

14,765

 

8,134

 

 

Net investment income

137,195

 

151,491

 

 

Other income

2,816

 

2,798

 

 

Total

1,247,543

 

1,296,637

 

 

Provision for losses

483,332

 

131,473

 

 

Policy acquisition costs

30,989

 

25,314

 

 

Cost of services

10,043

 

4,961

 

 

Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4)

85,739

 

121,647

 

 

Interest expense (5)

71,150

 

56,310

 

 

Total (6)

681,253

 

339,705

 

 

Adjusted pretax operating income before allocated corporate operating expenses

566,290

 

956,932

 

 

Allocation of corporate operating expenses

114,802

 

104,078

 

 

Adjusted pretax operating income

$

451,488

 

$

852,854

 

 

 

Real Estate (1) (7)

 

Year Ended
December 31,

(In thousands)

2020

 

2019

Net premiums earned (8)

$

22,554

 

 

$

11,976

 

Services revenue (6) (8)

79,524

 

 

76,941

 

Net investment income

361

 

 

680

 

Total

102,439

 

 

89,597

 

Provision for losses

1,931

 

 

749

 

Cost of services

61,461

 

 

56,638

 

Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4)

49,480

 

 

40,032

 

Total

112,872

 

 

97,419

 

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses (9)

(10,433

)

 

(7,822

)

Allocation of corporate operating expenses

12,807

 

 

10,165

 

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

$

(23,240

)

 

$

(17,987

)

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Exhibit E (page 5 of 6)

 

 

All Other (1) (7) (10)

 

Year Ended
December 31,

(In thousands)

2020

 

2019

Net premiums earned (8)

$

 

$

(841

)

Services revenue (6) (8)

12,535

 

70,961

 

Net investment income

16,481

 

19,625

 

Other income

534

 

697

 

Total

29,550

 

90,442

 

Cost of services

15,639

 

47,625

 

Other operating expenses (4)

10,092

 

23,049

 

Total

25,731

 

70,674

 

Adjusted pretax operating income

$

3,819

 

$

19,768

(1)

Certain organizational changes implemented in the first quarter of 2020 following the sale of Clayton caused the composition of our reportable segments to change, including all activity related to Clayton prior to the sale and certain other impacts now being reflected in All Other activities. These changes to our reportable segments have been reflected in our segment operating results for all periods presented.

(2)

Net of ceded premiums written under the QSR Programs and the Excess-of-Loss Program. See Exhibit L for additional information.

(3)

Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies.

(4)

Does not include impairment of long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss).

(5)

Relates to interest on our borrowing and financing activities including our Senior Notes issued by our holding company and FHLB borrowings made by our mortgage insurance subsidiaries.

(6)

Inter-segment information:

 

Year Ended
December 31,

(In thousands)

2020

 

2019

Inter-segment revenue included in:

 

 

 

Mortgage

$

83

 

 

$

502

 

Real Estate

362

 

 

87

 

All Other

994

 

 

851

 

Total inter-segment revenue

$

1,439

 

 

$

1,440

 

 

 

 

 

Inter-segment expense included in:

 

 

 

Mortgage

$

362

 

 

$

539

 

Real Estate

994

 

 

16

 

All Other

83

 

 

885

 

Total inter-segment expense

$

1,439

 

 

$

1,440

 

See notes continued on next page.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Exhibit E (page 6 of 6)

 

Notes continued from prior page.

 

(7)

The wind-down of our traditional appraisal business announced in the fourth quarter of 2020 caused the composition of our reportable segments to change, including all activity related to that business and certain other adjustments to services revenue now being reflected in All Other activities. These changes to our reportable segments have been reflected in our segment operating results for all periods presented.

(8)

In the fourth quarter of 2020, we reclassified certain revenue previously reflected in the Real Estate segment results as services revenue to net premiums earned. As a result, for all periods presented, on the Real Estate segment, net premiums earned has been increased and services revenue has been decreased, with offsetting adjustments reflected in All Other activities.

(9)

Supplemental information for Real Estate adjusted EBITDA (see definition in Exhibit F):

 

Year Ended
December 31,

(In thousands)

2020

 

2019

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations

$

(10,433

)

 

$

(7,822

)

Depreciation and amortization

2,857

 

 

2,321

 

Real Estate adjusted EBITDA

$

(7,576

)

 

$

(5,501

)

(10)

All Other activities include: (i) income (losses) from assets held by our holding company; (ii) related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments; (iii) for all periods prior to it's sale in the first quarter of 2020, revenue and expenses related to Clayton; (iv) revenue and expenses from our traditional appraisal business; and (v) other immaterial revenue and expense items.

Selected Mortgage Key Ratios

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Loss ratio (1)

44.2

%

 

11.6

%

Expense ratio (1)

21.2

%

 

22.1

%

(1)

Calculated on a GAAP basis using net premiums earned.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit F (page 1 of 2)

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

In addition to the traditional GAAP financial measures, we have presented “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and adjusted net operating return on equity, which are non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, among our key performance indicators to evaluate our fundamental financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the Company’s business performance is evaluated by both management and the board of directors. These measures have been established in order to increase transparency for the purposes of evaluating our operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with our peers. Although on a consolidated basis “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe these measures aid in understanding the underlying performance of our operations. Our senior management, including our Chief Executive Officer (Radian’s chief operating decision maker), uses adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as our primary measure to evaluate the fundamental financial performance of the Company’s business segments and to allocate resources to the segments.

 

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

 

Although adjusted pretax operating income (loss) excludes certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent those that are: (i) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities or (ii) not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income (loss). These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

 

(1)

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile and overall market cycles. Unrealized gains and losses arise primarily from changes in the market value of our investments that are classified as trading or equity securities. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in realized economic gains or losses.

 

Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized and unrealized gains or losses and changes in fair value of other financial instruments. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities.

 

(2)

Loss on extinguishment of debt. Gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses incurred to purchase our debt prior to maturity are discretionary activities that are undertaken in order to take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our financial and capital positions; therefore, we do not view these activities as part of our operating performance. Such transactions do not reflect expected future operations and do not provide meaningful insight regarding our current or past operating trends.

 

(3)

Amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets. Amortization of acquired intangible assets represents the periodic expense required to amortize the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. Acquired intangible assets are also periodically reviewed for potential impairment, and impairment adjustments are made whenever appropriate. We do not view these charges as part of the operating performance of our primary activities.

 

(4)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items. Includes activities that we do not view to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities, such as: (i) impairment of internal-use software and other long-lived assets; (ii) gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business; and (iii) acquisition-related expenses.

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Exhibit F (page 2 of 2)

 

In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for our Real Estate segment, representing a measure of earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). We calculate Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by using adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Real Estate segment. Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Real Estate segment.

 

See Exhibit G for the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures, consolidated pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and return on equity to our non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, respectively. Exhibit G also contains the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), to Real Estate adjusted EBITDA.

 

Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA or Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit G (page 1 of 6)

 

Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income

 

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Consolidated pretax income (loss)

$

179,167

 

 

$

161,205

 

 

$

(42,224

)

 

$

181,293

 

 

$

205,639

 

Less reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

17,376

 

 

17,652

 

 

47,276

 

 

(22,027

)

 

4,257

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,828

)

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(2,225

)

 

(961

)

 

(979

)

 

(979

)

 

(15,823

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (1)

(6,971

)

 

(466

)

 

(22

)

 

(300

)

 

(1,950

)

Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (2)

$

170,987

 

 

$

144,980

 

 

$

(88,499

)

 

$

204,599

 

 

$

223,983

 

(1)

The amounts for all the periods presented are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets.

(2)

Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for each reportable segment and All Other activities as follows:

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage segment

$

184,306

 

 

$

147,336

 

 

$

(85,821

)

 

$

205,667

 

 

$

224,912

 

Real Estate segment

(11,132

)

 

(5,046

)

 

(3,909

)

 

(3,153

)

 

(5,622

)

All Other activities

(2,187

)

 

2,690

 

 

1,231

 

 

2,085

 

 

4,693

 

Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

$

170,987

 

 

$

144,980

 

 

$

(88,499

)

 

$

204,599

 

 

$

223,983

 

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit G (page 2 of 6)

 

Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Operating Income (Loss) Per Share

 

2020

 

2019

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

0.09

 

 

0.09

 

 

0.24

 

 

(0.11

)

 

0.02

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(0.01

)

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

(0.08

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items

(0.04

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (1)

(0.01

)

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.05

)

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

Difference between statutory and effective tax rate

0.04

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.03

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

Per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items

0.07

 

 

0.11

 

 

0.21

 

 

(0.10

)

 

(0.07

)

Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share (1)

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.86

 

(1)

Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Return on equity (1)

14.1

%

 

13.3

%

 

(3.1

)%

 

14.2

%

 

16.2

%

Less impact of reconciling income (expense) items: (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

1.7

 

 

1.7

 

 

4.8

 

 

(2.2

)

 

0.4

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.5

)

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(0.2

)

 

(0.1

)

 

(0.1

)

 

(0.1

)

 

(1.6

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items

(0.7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.2

)

Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (3)

(0.2

)

 

(0.3

)

 

(1.0

)

 

0.5

 

 

0.4

 

Difference between statutory and effective tax rate

0.6

 

 

0.7

 

 

0.3

 

 

(0.3

)

 

(0.1

)

Impact of reconciling income (expense) items

1.2

 

 

2.0

 

 

4.0

 

 

(2.1

)

 

(1.6

)

Adjusted net operating return on equity

12.9

%

 

11.3

%

 

(7.1

)%

 

16.3

%

 

17.8

%

(1)

Calculated by dividing annualized net income (loss) by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

(2)

Annualized, as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity.

(3)

Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit G (page 3 of 6)

 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Real Estate Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

2020

 

2019

(In thousands)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

Net income (loss)

$

148,013

 

 

$

135,103

 

 

$

(29,951

)

 

$

140,461

 

 

$

161,184

 

Less reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

17,376

 

 

17,652

 

 

47,276

 

 

(22,027

)

 

4,257

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,828

)

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(2,225

)

 

(961

)

 

(979

)

 

(979

)

 

(15,823

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items

(6,971

)

 

(466

)

 

(22

)

 

(300

)

 

(1,950

)

Income tax (provision) benefit

(31,154

)

 

(26,102

)

 

12,273

 

 

(40,832

)

 

(44,455

)

Mortgage adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

184,306

 

 

147,336

 

 

(85,821

)

 

205,667

 

 

224,912

 

All Other adjusted pretax operating income

(2,187

)

 

2,690

 

 

1,231

 

 

2,085

 

 

4,693

 

Real Estate adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

(11,132

)

 

(5,046

)

 

(3,909

)

 

(3,153

)

 

(5,622

)

Less reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allocation of corporate operating expenses to Real Estate

(3,369

)

 

(3,248

)

 

(2,823

)

 

(3,367

)

 

(2,675

)

Real Estate depreciation and amortization

(744

)

 

(679

)

 

(771

)

 

(663

)

 

(552

)

Real Estate adjusted EBITDA

$

(7,019

)

 

$

(1,119

)

 

$

(315

)

 

$

877

 

 

$

(2,395

)

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit G (page 4 of 6)

 

Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

(In thousands)

2020

 

2019

Consolidated pretax income

$

479,441

 

 

$

848,993

 

Less reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

60,277

 

 

51,719

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(22,738

)

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

(4,828

)

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(5,144

)

 

(22,288

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (1)

(7,759

)

 

(7,507

)

Total adjusted pretax operating income (2)

$

432,067

 

 

$

854,635

 

(1)

The amounts for both periods are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets.

(2)

Total adjusted pretax operating income consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for each reportable segment and All Other activities as follows:

 

Year Ended
December 31,

(In thousands)

2020

 

2019

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss):

 

 

 

Mortgage segment

$

451,488

 

 

$

852,854

 

Real Estate segment

(23,240

)

 

(17,987

)

All Other activities

3,819

 

 

19,768

 

Total adjusted pretax operating income

$

432,067

 

 

$

854,635

 

Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Operating Income Per Share

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Diluted net income per share

$

2.00

 

 

$

3.20

 

 

 

 

 

Less per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

0.31

 

 

0.25

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(0.11

)

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

(0.02

)

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(0.03

)

 

(0.11

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items

(0.04

)

 

(0.04

)

Income tax (provision) benefit on other income (expense) items (1)

(0.05

)

 

0.01

 

Difference between statutory and effective tax rate

0.07

 

 

0.01

 

Per-share impact of other income (expense) items

0.26

 

 

(0.01

)

Adjusted diluted net operating income per share (1)

$

1.74

 

 

$

3.21

 

(1)

Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit G (page 5 of 6)

 

Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (1)

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Return on equity (1)

9.4

%

 

17.8

%

Less impact of reconciling income (expense) items: (2)

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

1.4

 

 

1.4

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(0.6

)

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

(0.1

)

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(0.1

)

 

(0.6

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items

(0.2

)

 

(0.2

)

Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (3)

(0.2

)

 

 

Difference between statutory and effective tax rate (3)

0.3

 

 

 

Impact of reconciling income (expense) items

1.2

 

 

(0.1

)

Adjusted net operating return on equity

8.2

%

 

17.9

%

(1)

Calculated by dividing net income by average stockholders’ equity.

(2)

As a percentage of average stockholders’ equity.

(3)

Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit G (page 6 of 6)

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Real Estate Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

(In thousands)

2020

 

2019

Net income

$

393,626

 

 

$

672,309

 

Less reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments

60,277

 

 

51,719

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(22,738

)

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

(4,828

)

Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets

(5,144

)

 

(22,288

)

Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items

(7,759

)

 

(7,507

)

Income tax (provision) benefit

(85,815

)

 

(176,684

)

Mortgage adjusted pretax operating income

451,488

 

 

852,854

 

All Other adjusted pretax operating income

3,819

 

 

19,768

 

Real Estate adjusted pretax operating income (loss)

(23,240

)

 

(17,987

)

Less reconciling income (expense) items:

 

 

 

Allocation of corporate operating expenses to Real Estate

(12,807

)

 

(10,165

)

Real Estate depreciation and amortization

(2,857

)

 

(2,321

)

Real Estate adjusted EBITDA

$

(7,576

)

 

$

(5,501

)

On a consolidated basis, “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are measures not determined in accordance with GAAP. “Real Estate adjusted EBITDA” and “Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin” are also non-GAAP measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA or Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. See Exhibit F for additional information on our consolidated non-GAAP financial measures.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Supplemental Information - New Insurance Written

Exhibit H

 

 

2020

 

2019

($ in millions)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New insurance written ("NIW")

$

29,781

 

 

$

33,320

 

 

$

25,459

 

 

$

16,706

 

 

$

19,953

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of NIW by FICO score (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=740

64.7

%

 

66.2

%

 

67.3

%

 

65.7

%

 

66.3

%

680-739

31.5

 

 

30.7

 

 

30.1

 

 

31.1

 

 

30.5

 

620-679

3.8

 

 

3.1

 

 

2.6

 

 

3.2

 

 

3.2

 

Total NIW

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of NIW

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrower-paid

99.2

%

 

98.5

%

 

97.8

%

 

96.7

%

 

97.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage by premium type

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct monthly and other recurring premiums

91.4

%

 

90.0

%

 

84.7

%

 

81.1

%

 

82.1

%

Borrower-paid (2) (3)

8.3

 

 

9.0

 

 

13.6

 

 

16.5

 

 

16.0

 

Lender-paid (2)

0.3

 

 

1.0

 

 

1.7

 

 

2.4

 

 

1.9

 

Direct single premiums (2)

8.6

 

 

10.0

 

 

15.3

 

 

18.9

 

 

17.9

 

Total NIW

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NIW for purchases

64.6

%

 

70.5

%

 

56.4

%

 

66.2

%

 

67.5

%

NIW for refinances

35.4

%

 

29.5

%

 

43.6

%

 

33.8

%

 

32.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage by LTV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

95.01% and above

8.9

%

 

9.7

%

 

8.3

%

 

9.9

%

 

11.5

%

90.01% to 95.00%

34.7

 

 

39.6

 

 

36.4

 

 

37.6

 

 

35.8

 

85.01% to 90.00%

29.8

 

 

28.3

 

 

29.8

 

 

30.3

 

 

30.0

 

85.00% and below

26.6

 

 

22.4

 

 

25.5

 

 

22.2

 

 

22.7

 

Total NIW

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

(1)

For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of NIW by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores.

(2)

Percentages exclude the impact of reinsurance.

(3)

Borrower-paid Single Premium Policies have lower Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs as compared to lender-paid Single Premium Policies.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

Exhibit I (page 1 of 2)

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

($ in millions)

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Primary insurance in force (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime

$

242,044

 

 

$

241,166

 

 

$

236,835

 

 

$

236,958

 

 

$

235,742

 

Alt-A and A minus and below

4,100

 

 

4,301

 

 

4,471

 

 

4,628

 

 

4,816

 

Primary

$

246,144

 

 

$

245,467

 

 

$

241,306

 

 

$

241,586

 

 

$

240,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary risk in force (1) (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime

$

59,689

 

 

$

59,972

 

 

$

59,253

 

 

$

59,827

 

 

$

59,780

 

Alt-A and A minus and below

967

 

 

1,017

 

 

1,058

 

 

1,096

 

 

1,141

 

Primary

$

60,656

 

 

$

60,989

 

 

$

60,311

 

 

$

60,923

 

 

$

60,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary risk in force

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct monthly and other recurring premiums

79.1

%

 

76.8

%

 

73.8

%

 

72.6

%

 

72.4

%

Direct single premiums

20.9

%

 

23.2

%

 

26.2

%

 

27.4

%

 

27.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>=740

57.5

%

 

57.6

%

 

57.4

%

 

57.2

%

 

56.9

%

680-739

34.6

 

 

34.3

 

 

34.3

 

 

34.2

 

 

34.2

 

620-679

7.3

 

 

7.5

 

 

7.7

 

 

8.0

 

 

8.2

 

<=619

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.7

 

Total Primary

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary risk in force by LTV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

95.01% and above

14.4

%

 

14.3

%

 

14.2

%

 

14.3

%

 

14.2

%

90.01% to 95.00%

49.3

 

 

50.1

 

 

50.4

 

 

51.0

 

 

51.3

 

85.01% to 90.00%

28.0

 

 

27.9

 

 

28.1

 

 

27.9

 

 

27.9

 

85.00% and below

8.3

 

 

7.7

 

 

7.3

 

 

6.8

 

 

6.6

 

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of primary risk in force by policy year

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2008 and prior

6.2

%

 

6.6

%

 

7.2

%

 

7.5

%

 

7.8

%

2009 - 2013

4.4

 

 

5.2

 

 

6.3

 

 

6.9

 

 

7.5

 

2014

2.6

 

 

3.0

 

 

3.6

 

 

4.0

 

 

4.3

 

2015

4.3

 

 

5.1

 

 

6.1

 

 

6.9

 

 

7.4

 

2016

7.6

 

 

8.9

 

 

10.6

 

 

11.7

 

 

12.5

 

2017

9.1

 

 

10.7

 

 

13.0

 

 

14.8

 

 

16.0

 

2018

9.8

 

 

11.7

 

 

14.0

 

 

16.4

 

 

17.9

 

2019

17.8

 

 

20.6

 

 

23.3

 

 

25.4

 

 

26.6

 

2020

38.2

 

 

28.2

 

 

15.9

 

 

6.4

 

 

 

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary risk in force on defaulted loans

$

3,250

 

 

$

3,747

 

 

$

4,263

 

 

$

1,001

 

 

$

1,061

 

Table continued on next page.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force

Exhibit I (page 2 of 2)

 

Table continued from prior page.

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

Persistency Rate (12 months ended) (4)

61.2

%

 

65.6

%

 

70.2

%

 

75.4

%

 

78.2

%

Persistency Rate (quarterly, annualized) (4) (5)

60.4

%

 

60.0

%

 

63.8

%

 

76.5

%

 

75.0

%

(1)

Excludes the impact of premiums ceded under our reinsurance agreements.

(2)

Does not include pool risk in force or other risk in force, which combined represent less than 1.0% of our total risk in force for all periods presented.

(3)

For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores.

(4)

For the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, the Persistency Rate was reduced by an increase in cancellations of Single Premium Policies due to increased cancellations identified by our ongoing servicer monitoring process for Single Premium Policies.

(5)

The Persistency Rate on a quarterly, annualized basis is calculated based on loan-level detail for the quarter ending as of the date shown. It may be impacted by seasonality or other factors, including the level of refinance activity during the applicable periods, and may not be indicative of full-year trends.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Supplemental Information - Claims and Reserves

Exhibit J

 

 

2020

 

2019

($ in thousands)

Qtr 4

 

Qtr 3

 

Qtr 2

 

Qtr 1

 

Qtr 4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net claims paid: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total primary claims paid

$

8,353

 

 

$

11,331

 

 

$

22,144

 

 

$

24,358

 

 

$

24,267

 

Total pool and other

70

 

 

(230

)

 

639

 

 

(911

)

 

559

 

Subtotal

8,423

 

 

11,101

 

 

22,783

 

 

23,447

 

 

24,826

 

Impact of commutations and settlements (2)

32,170

 

 

(267

)

 

 

 

(56

)

 

3,691

 

Total net claims paid

$

40,593

 

 

$

10,834

 

 

$

22,783

 

 

$

23,391

 

 

$

28,517

 

Total average net primary claims paid (1) (3)

$

46.9

 

 

$

46.4

 

 

$

47.9

 

 

$

50.3

 

 

$

50.9

 

Average direct primary claims paid (3) (4)

$

48.5

 

 

$

47.8

 

 

$

49.0

 

 

$

51.4

 

 

$

52.1

 

(1)

Net of reinsurance recoveries.

(2)

Includes payments to commute mortgage insurance coverage on certain performing and non-performing loans. For the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily includes payments made to settle certain previously disclosed legal proceedings.

(3)

Calculated without giving effect to the impact of commutations and settlements.

(4)

Before reinsurance recoveries.

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

($ in thousands, except per default amounts)

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reserve for losses by category (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage reserves

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime

$

711,245

 

 

$

655,754

 

 

$

573,463

 

 

$

264,694

 

 

$

248,727

 

Alt-A and A minus and below

88,269

 

 

88,879

 

 

86,646

 

 

88,481

 

 

91,093

 

IBNR and other

9,966

 

 

43,153

 

 

43,342

 

 

40,583

 

 

40,920

 

LAE

20,172

 

 

18,745

 

 

16,807

 

 

9,216

 

 

8,918

 

Total primary reserves

829,652

 

 

806,531

 

 

720,258

 

 

402,974

 

 

389,658

 

Total pool reserves

14,163

 

 

14,779

 

 

14,398

 

 

11,297

 

 

11,322

 

Total 1st lien reserves

843,815

 

 

821,310

 

 

734,656

 

 

414,271

 

 

400,980

 

Other

292

 

 

398

 

 

335

 

 

407

 

 

293

 

Total Mortgage reserves

844,107

 

 

821,708

 

 

734,991

 

 

414,678

 

 

401,273

 

Real Estate reserves

4,306

 

 

4,084

 

 

3,894

 

 

3,524

 

 

3,492

 

Total reserves

$

848,413

 

 

$

825,792

 

 

$

738,885

 

 

$

418,202

 

 

$

404,765

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1st lien reserve per default

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary reserve per primary default excluding IBNR and other

$

14,759

 

 

$

12,168

 

 

$

9,706

 

 

$

18,320

 

 

$

16,399

 

(1)

Includes ceded losses on reinsurance transactions, which are expected to be recovered and are included in the reinsurance recoverables reported in other assets in our condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Mortgage Supplemental Information - Default Statistics

Exhibit K

 

 