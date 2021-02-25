Radian Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Net income for the full year 2020 was $393.6 million, or $2.00 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the full year 2019 of $672.3 million, or $3.20 per diluted share.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $148.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. This compares with net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, of $161.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share.

Key Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)

Quarter ended Year ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net income (1) $148.0 $135.1 $161.2 $393.6 $672.3 Diluted net income per share $0.76 $0.70 $0.79 $2.00 $3.20 Consolidated pretax income $179.2 $161.2 $205.6 $479.4 $849.0 Adjusted pretax operating income (2) $171.0 $145.0 $224.0 $432.1 $854.6 Adjusted diluted net operating

income per share (2)(3) $0.69 $0.59 $0.86 $1.74 $3.21 Return on equity(1)(4) 14.1% 13.3% 16.2% 9.4% 17.8% Adjusted net operating return

on equity (2)(3) 12.9% 11.3% 17.8% 8.2% 17.9% New Insurance Written (NIW) -

mortgage insurance $29,781 $33,320 $19,953 $105,024 $71,327 Net premiums earned - mortgage

insurance (5) $286.8 $283.4 $298.5 $1,092.8 $1,134.2 New defaults (6) 14,552 20,508 10,869 108,025 40,985 Provision for losses - mortgage

insurance $56.3 $87.8 $34.4 $483.3 $131.5

Quarter ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Book value per share (7) $22.36 $21.52 $20.13 PMIERs Available Assets (8) $4,700 $4,469 $3,630 PMIERs excess Available Assets (9) $1,338 $970 $804 Total Holding Company Liquidity (10) $1,371 $1,376 $921 Excess Available Resources to Support PMIERs (11) $2,674 $2,311 $1,690 Total investments $6,788 $6,585 $5,659 Primary mortgage insurance in force $246,144 $245,467 $240,558 Percentage of primary loans in default (12) 5.2 % 5.9 % 2.0 % Mortgage insurance loss reserves $844 $822 $401

(1) Net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 includes a pretax net gain on investments and other financial instruments of $17.4 million and $60.3 million, respectively, compared to net gain on investments and other financial instruments for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 of $4.3 million and $51.7 million, respectively. Net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 also includes a pre-tax, non-cash impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of $18.5 million related to the company's sale of Clayton Services in January 2020. (2) Adjusted results, including adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share, and adjusted net operating return on equity are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G. (3) Calculated using the company’s statutory tax rate of 21 percent. (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. (5) The fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 include increases to premiums earned of $11.3 million and $17.4 million, respectively, related to changes in present value estimates for initial premiums on monthly policies that are deferred and not collected until cancellation. The impact of changes in this estimate in other periods is not material. (6) Represents new defaults in the number of loans reported during the period on loans related to primary mortgage insurance policies. (7) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) impacted book value per share by $1.38 per share as of December 31, 2020, and $0.55 per share as of December 31, 2019. (8) Represents Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets, calculated in accordance with the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs) financial requirements in effect for each date shown. (9) Represents Radian Guaranty’s excess or "cushion" of Available Assets over its Minimum Required Assets, calculated in accordance with the PMIERs financial requirements in effect for each date shown. (10) Represents Radian Group's total liquidity, including the $35 million minimum liquidity requirement and available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility. (11) Represents the sum of: (1) PMIERs excess Available Assets and (2) Total Holding Company Liquidity, net of the $35 million minimum liquidity requirement under the unsecured revolving credit facility. (12) Represents the number of primary loans in default as a percentage of the total number of insured primary loans.

Adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $171.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share. This compares with adjusted pretax operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $224.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share.

Adjusted pretax operating income for the full year 2020, was $432.1 million, or $1.74 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted pretax operating income for the full year 2019 of $854.6 million, or $3.21 per diluted share.

Book value as of December 31, 2020 was $4.3 billion, an increase of 6 percent compared to $4.0 billion as of December 31, 2019. Book value per share at December 31, 2020, was $22.36, an increase of 11 percent compared to $20.13 at December 31, 2019.

“While our quarterly and full-year results for 2020 were impacted by the pandemic environment, during the year we successfully increased book value per share by 11%, wrote record-breaking levels of new mortgage insurance business and grew revenues in our real estate segment,” said Radian’s Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “I’m proud to say that our business model weathered the storm as designed, demonstrating the strength and resilience we and the mortgage industry have been building since the last financial crisis in 2009. In 2020, we also took steps to fortify our capital position and increase our financial flexibility, with a focus on lowering the risk profile and through-the-cycle volatility of the business.”

Thornberry added, “Our solid results reflect the dedication of our outstanding team, who continue to support our customers and each other in a demanding, high-volume market. I’m pleased with our ability to operate well with strong momentum throughout a challenging year.”

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

NIW was $29.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $33.3 billion in the third quarter of 2020 and $20.0 billion in the prior-year quarter. NIW was $105.0 billion for the full year 2020, an increase of 47.2 percent compared to $71.3 billion for the prior year. NIW for the full year 2020 represented record volume written on a flow basis for the company. Of the $29.8 billion in NIW in the fourth quarter of 2020, 91 percent was written with monthly and other recurring premiums, compared to 90 percent in the third quarter of 2020, and 82 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. Refinances accounted for 35 percent of total NIW in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 30 percent in the third quarter of 2020, and 33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Total primary mortgage insurance in force as of December 31, 2020, grew to $246.1 billion, an increase of 0.3 percent compared to $245.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an increase of 2.3 percent compared to $240.6 billion as of December 31, 2019. The year over year increase included a 11.4 percent increase in monthly premium insurance in force and a 20.9 percent decline in single premium insurance in force. Persistency, which is the percentage of mortgage insurance that remains in force after a twelve- month period, was 61.2 percent for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 65.6 percent for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 78.2 percent for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Annualized persistency for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was 60.4 percent, compared to 60.0 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and 75.0 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2019.



Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $286.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $283.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and $298.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $1.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019. The fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, include increases to premiums earned of $11.3 million and $17.4 million, respectively, related to changes in present value estimates for initial premiums on monthly policies that are deferred and not collected until cancellation. Mortgage insurance in force portfolio premium yield was 44.6 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020, or 42.8 basis points excluding the impact of the fourth quarter 2020 premium adjustment described above. This compares to 43.2 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 and 50.0 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019, or 47.1 basis points excluding the impact of the fourth quarter 2019 premium adjustment described above. The impact of single premium cancellations before consideration of reinsurance represented 8.7 basis points of direct premium yield in the fourth quarter of 2020, 10.7 basis points in the third quarter of 2020, and 4.4 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total net mortgage insurance premium yield, which includes the impact of ceded premiums and accrued profit commission, was 46.7 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020, or 44.8 basis points excluding the impact of the fourth quarter 2020 premium adjustment described above. This compares to 46.6 basis points in the third quarter of 2020, and 50.0 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 or 47.1 basis points excluding the impact of the fourth quarter 2019 premium adjustment described above. Additional details regarding premiums earned may be found in Exhibit D.



The mortgage insurance provision for losses was $56.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $87.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, and $34.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The mortgage insurance provision for losses was $483.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $131.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase for the full year 2020 primarily relates to a significant increase in the number of new default notices as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, substantially all due to borrowers in forbearance programs. The number of new defaults increased significantly during the second quarter of 2020, and while new defaults during the fourth quarter remained elevated compared to levels before the pandemic, they decreased 76.9 percent from the second quarter of 2020 and 29.0 percent from the third quarter of 2020. The number of primary delinquent loans was 55,537 as of December 31, 2020, compared to 62,737 as of September 30, 2020 and 21,266 as of December 31, 2019. The primary mortgage insurance delinquency rate was 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 5.9 percent in the third quarter of 2020, and 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. The loss ratio in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 19.6 percent, compared to 31.0 percent in the third quarter of 2020 and 11.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage insurance loss reserves were $844.1 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $821.7 million as of September 30, 2020, and $401.3 million as of December 31, 2019. Total mortgage insurance claims paid were $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, and $28.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of commutations and settlements, claims paid were $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, total net claims paid were $97.6 million, compared to $132.2 million for the full year 2019.



Radian's Real Estate segment offers a broad array of title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services to market participants across the real estate value chain. Total Real Estate segment revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $23.6 million, compared to $29.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $22.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total revenues for the full year 2020 were $102.4 million, compared to $89.6 million for the same period of 2019. Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (Real Estate adjusted EBITDA) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was a loss of $7.0 million, compared to a loss of $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a loss of $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Real Estate adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 was a loss of $7.6 million, compared to a loss of $5.5 million for the prior year period. Additional details regarding the non-GAAP measure Real Estate adjusted EBITDA may be found in Exhibits F and G. The decrease in Real Estate adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and full year 2020, compared to the fourth quarter and full year 2019, was primarily related to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operating environment for certain business lines and the continued strategic investment focused on our title and digital real estate businesses. Due to certain changes in the composition of our reportable segments made in the fourth quarter of 2020, our results for Real Estate and All Other have been restated for all prior periods to reflect these changes. See Exhibit E for more details on these reclassifications.



Other operating expenses were $81.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $69.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, and $80.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Other operating expenses were $280.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $306.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily related to a $6.5 million increase in non-operating items and adjustments to share-based incentive compensation. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by an increase in non-operating items, which was partially offset by lower incentive compensation expense. The decrease for the full year 2020, compared to the full year 2019, was driven primarily by an increase in ceding commissions, lower professional services costs, and lower incentive compensation expense.



CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

At December 31, 2020, Excess Available Resources to Support Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements (PMIERs)were $2.7 billion or 80 percent above Radian Guaranty's Minimum Required Assets of $3.4 billion.

Radian Group

As of December 31, 2020, Radian Group maintained $1.1 billion of available liquidity. Total liquidity, which includes the company’s $267.5 million unsecured revolving credit facility, was $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2020.

For the full year 2020, the company repurchased 11.0 million shares of Radian Group common stock at a total cost of $226.3 million, including commissions. In March 2020, the company temporarily suspended purchases under its share repurchase program by canceling its then current 10b5-1 plan. The company may initiate a new 10b5-1 plan at its discretion in the future, during an open trading window and in accordance with SEC rules. As of December 31, 2020, purchase authority of up to $198.9 million remained available under this program. The current share repurchase authorization expires on August 31, 2021.

On November 11, 2020, Radian Group's board of directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.125 per share and the dividend was paid on December 4, 2020. On February 10, 2021 Radian Group's board of directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.125 per share and the dividend will be paid on March 4, 2021.

For the full year 2020, Radian paid $97.5 million in dividends on its common stock.

Radian Guaranty

As previously announced, in October 2020, Radian Guaranty entered into its fourth fully collateralized mortgage insurance-linked-note (ILN) reinsurance transaction, in which the company obtained $390.3 million of credit risk protection from Eagle Re 2020-2 Ltd. (Eagle Re) through the issuance by Eagle Re of ILNs to eligible third-party capital markets investors in an unregistered private offering. Eagle Re is a special purpose insurer domiciled in Bermuda and is not a subsidiary or affiliate of Radian Guaranty. Radian Guaranty's related PMIERs credit under this ILN transaction remains subject to GSE approval.

At December 31, 2020, Radian Guaranty’s Available Assets under PMIERs totaled approximately $4.7 billion, resulting in excess available resources or a “cushion” of $1.3 billion, or 40 percent, over its Minimum Required Assets of $3.4 billion.

As of December 31, 2020, 66 percent of Radian Guaranty's primary mortgage insurance risk in force is subject to some form of risk distribution, providing a $1.4 billion reduction of Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Radian believes that adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity (non-GAAP measures) facilitate evaluation of the company’s fundamental financial performance and provide relevant and meaningful information to investors about the ongoing operating results of the company. On a consolidated basis, these measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP measures of performance. The measures described below have been established in order to increase transparency for the purpose of evaluating the company’s operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with Radian’s competitors.

Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the Company's statutory tax rate, by average stockholders' equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented.

In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for our Real Estate segment, representing a measure of earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"). We calculate Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by using adjusted pretax operating income as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Real Estate segment. Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Real Estate segment.

See Exhibit F or Radian’s website for a description of these items, as well as Exhibit G for reconciliations to the most comparable consolidated GAAP measures.

ABOUT RADIAN

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION CONTENTS (Unaudited)

Exhibit A: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule Exhibit B: Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule Exhibit C: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Exhibit D: Net Premiums Earned Exhibit E: Segment Information Exhibit F: Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit G: Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit H: Mortgage Supplemental Information New Insurance Written Exhibit I: Mortgage Supplemental Information Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit J: Mortgage Supplemental Information Claims and Reserves Exhibit K: Mortgage Supplemental Information Default Statistics Exhibit L: Mortgage Supplemental Information Reinsurance Programs

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend Schedule Exhibit A (page 1 of 2) 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 302,140 (1 ) $ 286,471 $ 249,295 $ 277,415 $ 301,486 Services revenue 11,440 (1 ) 33,943 28,075 31,927 40,031 Net investment income 38,115 36,255 38,723 40,944 41,432 Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 17,376 17,652 47,276 (22,027 ) 4,257 Other income 790 913 1,072 822 818 Total revenues 369,861 375,234 364,441 329,081 388,024 Expenses: Provision for losses 56,664 88,084 304,418 35,951 34,619 Policy acquisition costs 7,395 10,166 6,015 7,413 6,783 Cost of services 21,600 24,353 17,972 22,141 27,278 Other operating expenses 81,641 69,377 60,582 69,110 80,894 Interest expense 21,169 21,088 16,699 12,194 12,160 Impairment of goodwill — — — — 4,828 Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets 2,225 961 979 979 15,823 Total expenses 190,694 214,029 406,665 147,788 182,385 Pretax income (loss) 179,167 161,205 (42,224 ) 181,293 205,639 Income tax provision (benefit) 31,154 26,102 (12,273 ) 40,832 44,455 Net income (loss) $ 148,013 $ 135,103 $ (29,951 ) $ 140,461 $ 161,184 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.76 $ 0.70 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.70 $ 0.79

(1) Includes the impact of a line item reclassification recorded in the fourth quarter to correct earlier periods in 2020, which increased net premiums earned and decreased services revenue by $7.8 million each. See Exhibit E for additional detail by period related to this out-of-period adjustment reflected in our All Other results.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Exhibit A (page 2 of 2) Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except per-share amounts) 2020 2019 Revenues: Net premiums earned - insurance $ 1,115,321 $ 1,145,349 Services revenue 105,385 154,596 Net investment income 154,037 171,796 Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 60,277 51,719 Other income 3,597 3,495 Total revenues 1,438,617 1,526,955 Expenses: Provision for losses 485,117 132,031 Policy acquisition costs 30,989 25,314 Cost of services 86,066 108,324 Other operating expenses 280,710 306,129 Interest expense 71,150 56,310 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 22,738 Impairment of goodwill — 4,828 Amortization and impairment of other intangible assets 5,144 22,288 Total expenses 959,176 677,962 Pretax income 479,441 848,993 Income tax provision 85,815 176,684 Net income $ 393,626 $ 672,309 Diluted net income per share $ 2.00 $ 3.20

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Income Per Share Trend Schedule Exhibit B

The calculation of basic and diluted net income (loss) per share was as follows: 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Net income (loss) —basic and diluted $ 148,013 $ 135,103 $ (29,951 ) $ 140,461 $ 161,184 Average common shares outstanding—basic (1) 193,248 193,176 193,299 200,161 203,431 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation arrangements (2) 1,415 980 — 1,658 1,734 Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted 194,663 194,156 193,299 201,819 205,165 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.77 $ 0.70 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.70 $ 0.79 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.76 $ 0.70 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.70 $ 0.79

(1) Includes the impact of fully vested shares under our share-based compensation arrangements. (2) There were no dilutive shares for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as a result of our net loss for the period. The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share because they were anti-dilutive:

2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Shares of common stock equivalents 324 710 2,295 132 —

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per-share amounts) 2020 2019 Net income - basic and diluted $ 393,626 $ 672,309 Average common shares outstanding—basic (1) 195,443 208,773 Dilutive effect of stock-based compensation arrangements (2) 1,199 1,567 Adjusted average common shares outstanding—diluted 196,642 210,340 Basic net income per share $ 2.01 $ 3.22 Diluted net income per share $ 2.00 $ 3.20

(1) Includes the impact of fully vested shares under our share-based compensation arrangements. (2) The following number of shares of our common stock equivalents issued under our share-based compensation arrangements were not included in the calculation of diluted net income per share because they were anti-dilutive:

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Shares of common stock equivalents 865 221

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Exhibit C December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per-share amounts) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Assets: Investments $ 6,788,442 $ 6,584,577 $ 6,431,350 $ 5,608,627 $ 5,658,747 Cash 87,915 82,020 68,387 54,108 92,729 Restricted cash 6,231 4,424 16,279 7,817 3,545 Accrued investment income 34,047 36,093 34,179 32,559 32,333 Accounts and notes receivable 121,294 145,164 110,722 123,381 93,630 Reinsurance recoverables 73,202 66,515 56,852 17,722 16,976 Deferred policy acquisition costs 18,305 17,926 21,774 20,855 20,759 Property and equipment, net 80,457 88,717 89,143 87,915 87,879 Prepaid reinsurance premium 267,638 295,062 330,476 356,104 363,856 Goodwill and other acquired intangible assets, net 23,043 25,268 26,229 27,208 28,187 Other assets 447,447 431,579 383,918 354,136 409,672 Total assets $ 7,948,021 $ 7,777,345 $ 7,569,309 $ 6,690,432 $ 6,808,313 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Unearned premiums $ 448,791 $ 501,787 $ 561,280 $ 605,045 $ 626,822 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense 848,413 825,792 738,885 418,202 404,765 Senior notes 1,405,674 1,404,759 1,403,857 887,584 887,110 FHLB advances 176,483 141,058 175,122 173,760 134,875 Reinsurance funds withheld 278,555 318,773 312,350 302,551 291,829 Net deferred tax liability 213,897 166,136 126,883 90,500 71,084 Other liabilities 291,855 296,661 264,927 348,282 343,105 Total liabilities 3,663,668 3,654,966 3,583,304 2,825,924 2,759,590 Common stock 210 210 210 208 219 Treasury stock (910,115 ) (909,745 ) (909,738 ) (902,024 ) (901,657 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,245,897 2,238,869 2,232,949 2,231,670 2,449,884 Retained earnings 2,684,636 2,561,076 2,450,423 2,504,853 2,389,789 Accumulated other comprehensive income 263,725 231,969 212,161 29,801 110,488 Total stockholders’ equity 4,284,353 4,122,379 3,986,005 3,864,508 4,048,723 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,948,021 $ 7,777,345 $ 7,569,309 $ 6,690,432 $ 6,808,313 Shares outstanding 191,606 191,556 191,492 190,387 201,164 Book value per share $ 22.36 $ 21.52 $ 20.82 $ 20.30 $ 20.13 Debt to capital ratio (1) 24.7 % 25.4 % 26.0 % 18.7 % 18.0 % Risk to capital ratio-Radian Guaranty only 12.7:1 13.2:1 13.3:1 13.8:1 13.6:1

(1) Calculated as senior notes divided by senior notes and stockholders' equity.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Premiums Earned Exhibit D (page 1 of 2) 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Premiums earned: Direct - Mortgage: Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations (1) $ 272,331 $ 259,889 $ 263,468 $ 274,647 $ 295,845 Single Premium Policy cancellations 53,526 65,667 50,023 24,133 26,479 Total direct - Mortgage (1) 325,857 325,556 313,491 298,780 322,324 Assumed - Mortgage: (2) 2,615 2,946 3,197 3,456 2,837 Ceded - Mortgage: Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations (27,229 ) (25,120 ) (26,493 ) (28,609 ) (28,055 ) Single Premium Policy cancellations (3) (15,197 ) (18,679 ) (14,424 ) (7,183 ) (7,843 ) Profit commission - other (4) 770 (1,347 ) (28,175 ) 8,555 9,241 Total ceded premiums, net of profit commission - Mortgage (5) (41,656 ) (45,146 ) (69,092 ) (27,237 ) (26,657 ) Net premiums earned - Mortgage (1) 286,816 283,356 247,596 274,999 298,504 Net premiums earned - Real Estate (6) 7,572 7,099 4,734 3,149 3,343 Net premiums earned - All Other (6) 7,752 (3,984 ) (3,035 ) (733 ) (361 ) Net premiums earned (1) $ 302,140 $ 286,471 $ 249,295 $ 277,415 $ 301,486

(1) The fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 include increases to premiums earned of $11.3 million and $17.4 million, respectively, related to changes in present value estimates for initial premiums on monthly policies that are deferred and not collected until cancellation. The impact of changes in this estimate in other periods is not material. (2) Relates primarily to premiums earned from our participation in certain credit risk transfer programs. (3) Includes the impact of related profit commissions. (4) The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations. (5) See Exhibit L for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs. (6) See Exhibit E for additional information on changes that impacted our reported segment results for all periods.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Premiums Earned - Insurance Exhibit D (page 2 of 2) Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Premiums earned: Direct - Mortgage: Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations $ 1,070,335 $ 1,154,045 (1 ) Single Premium Policy cancellations 193,349 79,483 Total direct - Mortgage 1,263,684 1,233,528 Assumed - Mortgage: (2) 12,214 10,382 Ceded - Mortgage: Premiums earned, excluding revenue from cancellations (107,451 ) (134,946 ) (1 ) Single Premium Policy cancellations (3) (55,483 ) (23,766 ) Profit commission - other (4) (20,197 ) 49,016 (1 ) Total ceded premiums, net of profit commission - Mortgage (5) (183,131 ) (109,696 ) Net premiums earned - Mortgage 1,092,767 1,134,214 Net premiums earned - Real Estate (6) 22,554 11,976 Net premiums earned - All Other (6) — (841 ) Net premiums earned $ 1,115,321 $ 1,145,349

(1) Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies. (2) Relates primarily to premiums earned from our participation in certain credit risk transfer programs. (3) Includes the impact of related profit commissions. (4) The amounts represent the profit commission on the Single Premium QSR Program, excluding the impact of Single Premium Policy cancellations. (5) See Exhibit L for additional information on ceded premiums for our various reinsurance programs. (6) See Exhibit E for additional information on changes that impacted our reported segment results for all periods.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 1 of 6) Summarized financial information concerning our operating segments as of and for the periods indicated is as follows. For a definition of adjusted pretax operating income and Services adjusted EBITDA, along with reconciliations to consolidated GAAP measures, see Exhibits F and G.

Mortgage (1) 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Net premiums written (2) (3) $ 261,244 $ 259,278 $ 229,458 $ 260,974 $ 287,952 (Increase) decrease in unearned premiums 25,572 24,078 18,138 14,025 10,552 Net premiums earned 286,816 283,356 247,596 274,999 298,504 Services revenue 3,717 3,914 3,918 3,216 2,936 Net investment income 34,235 32,054 34,708 36,198 37,818 Other income 735 689 721 671 719 Total 325,503 320,013 286,943 315,084 339,977 Provision for losses 56,312 87,753 304,021 35,246 34,411 Policy acquisition costs 7,395 10,166 6,015 7,413 6,783 Cost of services 3,245 2,908 2,133 1,757 1,713 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4) 21,974 21,635 18,537 23,593 32,604 Interest expense (5) (7) 21,169 21,088 16,699 12,194 12,160 Total (6) 110,095 143,550 347,405 80,203 87,671 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses 215,408 176,463 (60,462 ) 234,881 252,306 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 31,102 29,127 25,359 29,214 27,394 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 184,306 $ 147,336 $ (85,821 ) $ 205,667 $ 224,912

Real Estate (1) (7) 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Net premiums earned (8) $ 7,572 $ 7,099 $ 4,734 $ 3,149 $ 3,343 Services revenue (6) (8) 15,958 22,627 17,688 23,251 18,511 Net investment income 43 67 126 125 144 Total 23,573 29,793 22,548 26,525 21,998 Provision for losses 392 370 426 743 238 Cost of services 15,706 18,085 12,681 14,989 13,904 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4) 15,238 13,136 10,527 10,579 10,803 Total 31,336 31,591 23,634 26,311 24,945 Adjusted pretax operating income before allocated corporate operating expenses (9) (7,763 ) (1,798 ) (1,086 ) 214 (2,947 ) Allocation of corporate operating expenses 3,369 3,248 2,823 3,367 2,675 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ (11,132 ) $ (5,046 ) $ (3,909 ) $ (3,153 ) $ (5,622 )

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 2 of 6) All Other (1) (7) (10) 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Net premiums earned (8) $ 7,752 $ (3,984 ) $ (3,035 ) $ (733 ) $ (361 ) Services revenue (6) (8) (7,963 ) 8,267 6,579 5,652 18,874 Net investment income 3,837 4,134 3,889 4,621 3,470 Other income 55 224 104 151 99 Total 3,681 8,641 7,537 9,691 22,082 Cost of services 2,835 4,127 3,177 5,500 11,871 Other operating expenses (4) 3,033 1,824 3,129 2,106 5,518 Total 5,868 5,951 6,306 7,606 17,389 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ (2,187 ) $ 2,690 $ 1,231 $ 2,085 $ 4,693

(1) Certain organizational changes implemented in the first quarter of 2020 following the sale of Clayton caused the composition of our reportable segments to change, including all activity related to Clayton prior to the sale and certain other impacts now being reflected in All Other activities. These changes to our reportable segments have been reflected in our segment operating results for all periods presented. (2) Net of ceded premiums written under the QSR Programs and the Excess-of-Loss Program. See Exhibit L for additional information. (3) The fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 include increases to premiums earned of $11.3 million and $17.4 million, respectively, related to changes in present value estimates for initial premiums on monthly policies that are deferred and not collected until cancellation. The impact of changes in this estimate in other periods is not material. (4) Does not include impairment of long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss). (5) Relates to interest on our borrowing and financing activities including our Senior Notes issued by our holding company and FHLB borrowings made by our mortgage insurance subsidiaries. (6) Inter-segment information:

2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Inter-segment revenue included in: Mortgage $ — $ — $ — $ 83 $ 160 Real Estate 86 98 91 87 87 All Other 186 767 19 22 43 Total inter-segment revenue $ 272 $ 865 $ 110 $ 192 $ 290 Inter-segment expense included in: Mortgage $ 86 $ 98 $ 91 $ 87 $ 79 Real Estate 186 767 19 22 16 All Other — — — 83 195 Total inter-segment expense $ 272 $ 865 $ 110 $ 192 $ 290

See notes continued on next page.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 3 of 6) Notes continued from prior page. (7) The wind-down of our traditional appraisal business announced in the fourth quarter of 2020 caused the composition of our reportable segments to change, including all activity related to that business and certain other adjustments to services revenue now being reflected in All Other activities. In addition, there were certain other immaterial reclassifications to net investment income and interest expense. These changes to our reportable segments have been reflected in our segment operating results for all periods presented. (8) In the fourth quarter of 2020, we reclassified certain revenue previously reflected in the Real Estate segment results as services revenue to net premiums earned. As a result, for all periods presented, on the Real Estate segment, net premiums earned has been increased and services revenue has been decreased, with offsetting adjustments reflected in All Other activities. (9) Supplemental information for Real Estate adjusted EBITDA (see definition in Exhibit F):

2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations $ (7,763 ) $ (1,798 ) $ (1,086 ) $ 214 $ (2,947 ) Depreciation and amortization 744 679 771 663 552 Real Estate adjusted EBITDA $ (7,019 ) $ (1,119 ) $ (315 ) $ 877 $ (2,395 )

(10) All Other activities include: (i) income (losses) from assets held by our holding company; (ii) related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments; (iii) for all periods prior to it's sale in the first quarter of 2020, revenue and expenses related to Clayton; (iv) revenue and expenses from our traditional appraisal business; and (v) other immaterial revenue and expense items.

Selected Mortgage Key Ratios 2020 2019 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Loss ratio (1) 19.6 % 31.0 % 122.8 % 12.8 % 11.5 % Expense ratio (1) 21.1 % 21.5 % 20.2 % 21.9 % 22.4 %

(1) Calculated on a GAAP basis using net premiums earned.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 4 of 6) Mortgage (1) Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Net premiums written (2) $ 1,010,954 $ 1,075,450 Decrease in unearned premiums 81,813 58,764 (3 ) Net premiums earned 1,092,767 1,134,214 Services revenue 14,765 8,134 Net investment income 137,195 151,491 Other income 2,816 2,798 Total 1,247,543 1,296,637 Provision for losses 483,332 131,473 Policy acquisition costs 30,989 25,314 Cost of services 10,043 4,961 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4) 85,739 121,647 Interest expense (5) 71,150 56,310 Total (6) 681,253 339,705 Adjusted pretax operating income before allocated corporate operating expenses 566,290 956,932 Allocation of corporate operating expenses 114,802 104,078 Adjusted pretax operating income $ 451,488 $ 852,854

Real Estate (1) (7) Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Net premiums earned (8) $ 22,554 $ 11,976 Services revenue (6) (8) 79,524 76,941 Net investment income 361 680 Total 102,439 89,597 Provision for losses 1,931 749 Cost of services 61,461 56,638 Other operating expenses before allocated corporate operating expenses (4) 49,480 40,032 Total 112,872 97,419 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before allocated corporate operating expenses (9) (10,433 ) (7,822 ) Allocation of corporate operating expenses 12,807 10,165 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ (23,240 ) $ (17,987 )

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 5 of 6) All Other (1) (7) (10) Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Net premiums earned (8) $ — $ (841 ) Services revenue (6) (8) 12,535 70,961 Net investment income 16,481 19,625 Other income 534 697 Total 29,550 90,442 Cost of services 15,639 47,625 Other operating expenses (4) 10,092 23,049 Total 25,731 70,674 Adjusted pretax operating income $ 3,819 $ 19,768

(1) Certain organizational changes implemented in the first quarter of 2020 following the sale of Clayton caused the composition of our reportable segments to change, including all activity related to Clayton prior to the sale and certain other impacts now being reflected in All Other activities. These changes to our reportable segments have been reflected in our segment operating results for all periods presented. (2) Net of ceded premiums written under the QSR Programs and the Excess-of-Loss Program. See Exhibit L for additional information. (3) Includes a cumulative adjustment to unearned premiums related to an update to the amortization rates used to recognize revenue for Single Premium Policies. (4) Does not include impairment of long-lived assets and other non-operating items, which are not considered components of adjusted pretax operating income (loss). (5) Relates to interest on our borrowing and financing activities including our Senior Notes issued by our holding company and FHLB borrowings made by our mortgage insurance subsidiaries. (6) Inter-segment information:

Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Inter-segment revenue included in: Mortgage $ 83 $ 502 Real Estate 362 87 All Other 994 851 Total inter-segment revenue $ 1,439 $ 1,440 Inter-segment expense included in: Mortgage $ 362 $ 539 Real Estate 994 16 All Other 83 885 Total inter-segment expense $ 1,439 $ 1,440

See notes continued on next page.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Exhibit E (page 6 of 6) Notes continued from prior page. (7) The wind-down of our traditional appraisal business announced in the fourth quarter of 2020 caused the composition of our reportable segments to change, including all activity related to that business and certain other adjustments to services revenue now being reflected in All Other activities. These changes to our reportable segments have been reflected in our segment operating results for all periods presented. (8) In the fourth quarter of 2020, we reclassified certain revenue previously reflected in the Real Estate segment results as services revenue to net premiums earned. As a result, for all periods presented, on the Real Estate segment, net premiums earned has been increased and services revenue has been decreased, with offsetting adjustments reflected in All Other activities. (9) Supplemental information for Real Estate adjusted EBITDA (see definition in Exhibit F):

Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) before corporate allocations $ (10,433 ) $ (7,822 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,857 2,321 Real Estate adjusted EBITDA $ (7,576 ) $ (5,501 )

(10) All Other activities include: (i) income (losses) from assets held by our holding company; (ii) related general corporate operating expenses not attributable or allocated to our reportable segments; (iii) for all periods prior to it's sale in the first quarter of 2020, revenue and expenses related to Clayton; (iv) revenue and expenses from our traditional appraisal business; and (v) other immaterial revenue and expense items.

Selected Mortgage Key Ratios Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Loss ratio (1) 44.2 % 11.6 % Expense ratio (1) 21.2 % 22.1 %

(1) Calculated on a GAAP basis using net premiums earned.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit F (page 1 of 2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to the traditional GAAP financial measures, we have presented “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity,” which are non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, among our key performance indicators to evaluate our fundamental financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the Company’s business performance is evaluated by both management and the board of directors. These measures have been established in order to increase transparency for the purposes of evaluating our operating trends and enabling more meaningful comparisons with our peers. Although on a consolidated basis “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe these measures aid in understanding the underlying performance of our operations. Our senior management, including our Chief Executive Officer (Radian’s chief operating decision maker), uses adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as our primary measure to evaluate the fundamental financial performance of the Company’s business segments and to allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted pretax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP consolidated pretax income (loss) excluding the effects of: (i) net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets; and (iv) impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items, such as gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business and acquisition-related income and expenses. Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing (i) adjusted pretax operating income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by (ii) the sum of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding and all dilutive potential common shares outstanding. Adjusted net operating return on equity is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted pretax operating income (loss), net of taxes computed using the Company’s statutory tax rate, by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. Although adjusted pretax operating income (loss) excludes certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent those that are: (i) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities or (ii) not expected to result in an economic impact equal to the amount reflected in pretax income (loss). These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. (1) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile and overall market cycles. Unrealized gains and losses arise primarily from changes in the market value of our investments that are classified as trading or equity securities. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in realized economic gains or losses. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized and unrealized gains or losses and changes in fair value of other financial instruments. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities. (2) Loss on extinguishment of debt. Gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and losses incurred to purchase our debt prior to maturity are discretionary activities that are undertaken in order to take advantage of market opportunities to strengthen our financial and capital positions; therefore, we do not view these activities as part of our operating performance. Such transactions do not reflect expected future operations and do not provide meaningful insight regarding our current or past operating trends. (3) Amortization and impairment of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets. Amortization of acquired intangible assets represents the periodic expense required to amortize the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. Acquired intangible assets are also periodically reviewed for potential impairment, and impairment adjustments are made whenever appropriate. We do not view these charges as part of the operating performance of our primary activities. (4) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items. Includes activities that we do not view to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities, such as: (i) impairment of internal-use software and other long-lived assets; (ii) gains (losses) from the sale of lines of business; and (iii) acquisition-related expenses. Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Definition of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit F (page 2 of 2) In addition to the above non-GAAP measures for the consolidated company, we also have presented as supplemental information a non-GAAP measure for our Real Estate segment, representing a measure of earnings before interest, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). We calculate Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by using adjusted pretax operating income (loss) as described above, further adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation and corporate allocations for interest and operating expenses. In addition, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Real Estate adjusted EBITDA by GAAP total revenue for the Real Estate segment. Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin are used to facilitate comparisons with other services companies, since they are widely accepted measures of performance in the services industry and are used internally as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of our Real Estate segment. See Exhibit G for the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures, consolidated pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share and return on equity to our non-GAAP financial measures for the consolidated company, adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share and adjusted net operating return on equity, respectively. Exhibit G also contains the reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), to Real Estate adjusted EBITDA. Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA and Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA or Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 1 of 6) Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Consolidated pretax income (loss) $ 179,167 $ 161,205 $ (42,224 ) $ 181,293 $ 205,639 Less reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 17,376 17,652 47,276 (22,027 ) 4,257 Impairment of goodwill — — — — (4,828 ) Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (2,225 ) (961 ) (979 ) (979 ) (15,823 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (1) (6,971 ) (466 ) (22 ) (300 ) (1,950 ) Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (2) $ 170,987 $ 144,980 $ (88,499 ) $ 204,599 $ 223,983

(1) The amounts for all the periods presented are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets. (2) Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for each reportable segment and All Other activities as follows:

2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss): Mortgage segment $ 184,306 $ 147,336 $ (85,821 ) $ 205,667 $ 224,912 Real Estate segment (11,132 ) (5,046 ) (3,909 ) (3,153 ) (5,622 ) All Other activities (2,187 ) 2,690 1,231 2,085 4,693 Total adjusted pretax operating income (loss) $ 170,987 $ 144,980 $ (88,499 ) $ 204,599 $ 223,983

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 2 of 6) Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Operating Income (Loss) Per Share 2020 2019 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.76 $ 0.70 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.70 $ 0.79 Less per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 0.09 0.09 0.24 (0.11 ) 0.02 Impairment of goodwill — — — — (0.02 ) Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — (0.08 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (0.04 ) — — — (0.01 ) Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (1) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) 0.02 0.02 Difference between statutory and effective tax rate 0.04 0.04 0.03 (0.01 ) — Per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items 0.07 0.11 0.21 (0.10 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share (1) $ 0.69 $ 0.59 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.86

(1) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (1) 2020 2019 Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Return on equity (1) 14.1 % 13.3 % (3.1 )% 14.2 % 16.2 % Less impact of reconciling income (expense) items: (2) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 1.7 1.7 4.8 (2.2 ) 0.4 Impairment of goodwill — — — — (0.5 ) Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (1.6 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (0.7 ) — — — (0.2 ) Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (3) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (1.0 ) 0.5 0.4 Difference between statutory and effective tax rate 0.6 0.7 0.3 (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Impact of reconciling income (expense) items 1.2 2.0 4.0 (2.1 ) (1.6 ) Adjusted net operating return on equity 12.9 % 11.3 % (7.1 )% 16.3 % 17.8 %

(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income (loss) by average stockholders’ equity, based on the average of the beginning and ending balances for each period presented. (2) Annualized, as a percentage of average stockholders’ equity. (3) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 3 of 6) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Real Estate Adjusted EBITDA 2020 2019 (In thousands) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Net income (loss) $ 148,013 $ 135,103 $ (29,951 ) $ 140,461 $ 161,184 Less reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 17,376 17,652 47,276 (22,027 ) 4,257 Impairment of goodwill — — — — (4,828 ) Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (2,225 ) (961 ) (979 ) (979 ) (15,823 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (6,971 ) (466 ) (22 ) (300 ) (1,950 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (31,154 ) (26,102 ) 12,273 (40,832 ) (44,455 ) Mortgage adjusted pretax operating income (loss) 184,306 147,336 (85,821 ) 205,667 224,912 All Other adjusted pretax operating income (2,187 ) 2,690 1,231 2,085 4,693 Real Estate adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (11,132 ) (5,046 ) (3,909 ) (3,153 ) (5,622 ) Less reconciling income (expense) items: Allocation of corporate operating expenses to Real Estate (3,369 ) (3,248 ) (2,823 ) (3,367 ) (2,675 ) Real Estate depreciation and amortization (744 ) (679 ) (771 ) (663 ) (552 ) Real Estate adjusted EBITDA $ (7,019 ) $ (1,119 ) $ (315 ) $ 877 $ (2,395 )

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 4 of 6) Reconciliation of Consolidated Pretax Income to Adjusted Pretax Operating Income Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Consolidated pretax income $ 479,441 $ 848,993 Less reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 60,277 51,719 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (22,738 ) Impairment of goodwill — (4,828 ) Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (5,144 ) (22,288 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (1) (7,759 ) (7,507 ) Total adjusted pretax operating income (2) $ 432,067 $ 854,635

(1) The amounts for both periods are included in other operating expenses on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations in Exhibit A and primarily relate to impairments of other long-lived assets. (2) Total adjusted pretax operating income consists of adjusted pretax operating income (loss) for each reportable segment and All Other activities as follows:

Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Adjusted pretax operating income (loss): Mortgage segment $ 451,488 $ 852,854 Real Estate segment (23,240 ) (17,987 ) All Other activities 3,819 19,768 Total adjusted pretax operating income $ 432,067 $ 854,635

Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Operating Income Per Share Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Diluted net income per share $ 2.00 $ 3.20 Less per-share impact of reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 0.31 0.25 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (0.11 ) Impairment of goodwill — (0.02 ) Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (0.03 ) (0.11 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Income tax (provision) benefit on other income (expense) items (1) (0.05 ) 0.01 Difference between statutory and effective tax rate 0.07 0.01 Per-share impact of other income (expense) items 0.26 (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted net operating income per share (1) $ 1.74 $ 3.21

(1) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 5 of 6) Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Net Operating Return on Equity (1) Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Return on equity (1) 9.4 % 17.8 % Less impact of reconciling income (expense) items: (2) Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 1.4 1.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (0.6 ) Impairment of goodwill — (0.1 ) Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (0.1 ) (0.6 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Income tax (provision) benefit on reconciling income (expense) items (3) (0.2 ) — Difference between statutory and effective tax rate (3) 0.3 — Impact of reconciling income (expense) items 1.2 (0.1 ) Adjusted net operating return on equity 8.2 % 17.9 %

(1) Calculated by dividing net income by average stockholders’ equity. (2) As a percentage of average stockholders’ equity. (3) Calculated using the company’s federal statutory tax rate of 21%. Any permanent tax adjustments and state income taxes on these items have been deemed immaterial and are not included.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations Exhibit G (page 6 of 6) Reconciliation of Net Income to Real Estate Adjusted EBITDA Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2020 2019 Net income $ 393,626 $ 672,309 Less reconciling income (expense) items: Net gains (losses) on investments and other financial instruments 60,277 51,719 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (22,738 ) Impairment of goodwill — (4,828 ) Amortization and impairment of other acquired intangible assets (5,144 ) (22,288 ) Impairment of other long-lived assets and other non-operating items (7,759 ) (7,507 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (85,815 ) (176,684 ) Mortgage adjusted pretax operating income 451,488 852,854 All Other adjusted pretax operating income 3,819 19,768 Real Estate adjusted pretax operating income (loss) (23,240 ) (17,987 ) Less reconciling income (expense) items: Allocation of corporate operating expenses to Real Estate (12,807 ) (10,165 ) Real Estate depreciation and amortization (2,857 ) (2,321 ) Real Estate adjusted EBITDA $ (7,576 ) $ (5,501 )

On a consolidated basis, “adjusted pretax operating income (loss),” “adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share” and “adjusted net operating return on equity” are measures not determined in accordance with GAAP. “Real Estate adjusted EBITDA” and “Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin” are also non-GAAP measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or viewed as substitutes for GAAP pretax income (loss), diluted net income (loss) per share, return on equity or net income (loss). Our definitions of adjusted pretax operating income (loss), adjusted diluted net operating income (loss) per share, adjusted net operating return on equity, Real Estate adjusted EBITDA or Real Estate adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. See Exhibit F for additional information on our consolidated non-GAAP financial measures.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - New Insurance Written Exhibit H 2020 2019 ($ in millions) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 New insurance written ("NIW") $ 29,781 $ 33,320 $ 25,459 $ 16,706 $ 19,953 Percentage of NIW by FICO score (1) >=740 64.7 % 66.2 % 67.3 % 65.7 % 66.3 % 680-739 31.5 30.7 30.1 31.1 30.5 620-679 3.8 3.1 2.6 3.2 3.2 Total NIW 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Percentage of NIW Borrower-paid 99.2 % 98.5 % 97.8 % 96.7 % 97.4 % Percentage by premium type Direct monthly and other recurring premiums 91.4 % 90.0 % 84.7 % 81.1 % 82.1 % Borrower-paid (2) (3) 8.3 9.0 13.6 16.5 16.0 Lender-paid (2) 0.3 1.0 1.7 2.4 1.9 Direct single premiums (2) 8.6 10.0 15.3 18.9 17.9 Total NIW 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % NIW for purchases 64.6 % 70.5 % 56.4 % 66.2 % 67.5 % NIW for refinances 35.4 % 29.5 % 43.6 % 33.8 % 32.5 % Percentage by LTV 95.01% and above 8.9 % 9.7 % 8.3 % 9.9 % 11.5 % 90.01% to 95.00% 34.7 39.6 36.4 37.6 35.8 85.01% to 90.00% 29.8 28.3 29.8 30.3 30.0 85.00% and below 26.6 22.4 25.5 22.2 22.7 Total NIW 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

(1) For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of NIW by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. (2) Percentages exclude the impact of reinsurance. (3) Borrower-paid Single Premium Policies have lower Minimum Required Assets under PMIERs as compared to lender-paid Single Premium Policies.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit I (page 1 of 2) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ($ in millions) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Primary insurance in force (1) Prime $ 242,044 $ 241,166 $ 236,835 $ 236,958 $ 235,742 Alt-A and A minus and below 4,100 4,301 4,471 4,628 4,816 Primary $ 246,144 $ 245,467 $ 241,306 $ 241,586 $ 240,558 Primary risk in force (1) (2) Prime $ 59,689 $ 59,972 $ 59,253 $ 59,827 $ 59,780 Alt-A and A minus and below 967 1,017 1,058 1,096 1,141 Primary $ 60,656 $ 60,989 $ 60,311 $ 60,923 $ 60,921 Percentage of primary risk in force Direct monthly and other recurring premiums 79.1 % 76.8 % 73.8 % 72.6 % 72.4 % Direct single premiums 20.9 % 23.2 % 26.2 % 27.4 % 27.6 % Percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score (3) >=740 57.5 % 57.6 % 57.4 % 57.2 % 56.9 % 680-739 34.6 34.3 34.3 34.2 34.2 620-679 7.3 7.5 7.7 8.0 8.2 <=619 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 Total Primary 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Percentage of primary risk in force by LTV 95.01% and above 14.4 % 14.3 % 14.2 % 14.3 % 14.2 % 90.01% to 95.00% 49.3 50.1 50.4 51.0 51.3 85.01% to 90.00% 28.0 27.9 28.1 27.9 27.9 85.00% and below 8.3 7.7 7.3 6.8 6.6 Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Percentage of primary risk in force by policy year 2008 and prior 6.2 % 6.6 % 7.2 % 7.5 % 7.8 % 2009 - 2013 4.4 5.2 6.3 6.9 7.5 2014 2.6 3.0 3.6 4.0 4.3 2015 4.3 5.1 6.1 6.9 7.4 2016 7.6 8.9 10.6 11.7 12.5 2017 9.1 10.7 13.0 14.8 16.0 2018 9.8 11.7 14.0 16.4 17.9 2019 17.8 20.6 23.3 25.4 26.6 2020 38.2 28.2 15.9 6.4 — Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Primary risk in force on defaulted loans $ 3,250 $ 3,747 $ 4,263 $ 1,001 $ 1,061

Table continued on next page.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Primary Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit I (page 2 of 2) Table continued from prior page. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Persistency Rate (12 months ended) (4) 61.2 % 65.6 % 70.2 % 75.4 % 78.2 % Persistency Rate (quarterly, annualized) (4) (5) 60.4 % 60.0 % 63.8 % 76.5 % 75.0 %

(1) Excludes the impact of premiums ceded under our reinsurance agreements. (2) Does not include pool risk in force or other risk in force, which combined represent less than 1.0% of our total risk in force for all periods presented. (3) For loans with multiple borrowers, the percentage of primary risk in force by FICO score represents the lowest of the borrowers’ FICO scores. (4) For the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, the Persistency Rate was reduced by an increase in cancellations of Single Premium Policies due to increased cancellations identified by our ongoing servicer monitoring process for Single Premium Policies. (5) The Persistency Rate on a quarterly, annualized basis is calculated based on loan-level detail for the quarter ending as of the date shown. It may be impacted by seasonality or other factors, including the level of refinance activity during the applicable periods, and may not be indicative of full-year trends.

Radian Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Mortgage Supplemental Information - Claims and Reserves Exhibit J 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Qtr 4 Qtr 3 Qtr 2 Qtr 1 Qtr 4 Net claims paid: (1) Total primary claims paid $ 8,353 $ 11,331 $ 22,144 $ 24,358 $ 24,267 Total pool and other 70 (230 ) 639 (911 ) 559 Subtotal 8,423 11,101 22,783 23,447 24,826 Impact of commutations and settlements (2) 32,170 (267 ) — (56 ) 3,691 Total net claims paid $ 40,593 $ 10,834 $ 22,783 $ 23,391 $ 28,517 Total average net primary claims paid (1) (3) $ 46.9 $ 46.4 $ 47.9 $ 50.3 $ 50.9 Average direct primary claims paid (3) (4) $ 48.5 $ 47.8 $ 49.0 $ 51.4 $ 52.1

(1) Net of reinsurance recoveries. (2) Includes payments to commute mortgage insurance coverage on certain performing and non-performing loans. For the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily includes payments made to settle certain previously disclosed legal proceedings. (3) Calculated without giving effect to the impact of commutations and settlements. (4) Before reinsurance recoveries.

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except per default amounts) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Reserve for losses by category (1) Mortgage reserves Prime $ 711,245 $ 655,754 $ 573,463 $ 264,694 $ 248,727 Alt-A and A minus and below 88,269 88,879 86,646 88,481 91,093 IBNR and other 9,966 43,153 43,342 40,583 40,920 LAE 20,172 18,745 16,807 9,216 8,918 Total primary reserves 829,652 806,531 720,258 402,974 389,658 Total pool reserves 14,163 14,779 14,398 11,297 11,322 Total 1st lien reserves 843,815 821,310 734,656 414,271 400,980 Other 292 398 335 407 293 Total Mortgage reserves 844,107 821,708 734,991 414,678 401,273 Real Estate reserves 4,306 4,084 3,894 3,524 3,492 Total reserves $ 848,413 $ 825,792 $ 738,885 $ 418,202 $ 404,765 1st lien reserve per default Primary reserve per primary default excluding IBNR and other $ 14,759 $ 12,168 $ 9,706 $ 18,320 $ 16,399

(1) Includes ceded losses on reinsurance transactions, which are expected to be recovered and are included in the reinsurance recoverables reported in other assets in our condensed consolidated balance sheets.