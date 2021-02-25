 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jianpu Technology Inc. - JT

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 01:01  |  21   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (NYSE: JT).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Jianpu and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On June 15, 2020, in a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Jianpu disclosed that the independent audit committee of its board of directors (the "Audit Committee") was conducting an internal review of certain matters relating to transactions between the Company and third-party business entities and, as a result, could not timely file its 2019 annual report.  Then, on February 16, 2021, Jianpu announced that the Audit Committee's review had found "certain transactions involv[ing] third-party agents . . . with undisclosed relationships, and some transactions lack[ing] business substance," which the Company characterized as "questionable transactions."  Jianpu further advised that, "[a]s a result, certain revenue and associated expenses were inflated or inaccurately recorded" in financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, and that "certain employees improperly altered supporting documents that were provided to the Company's external auditor."  As a result, Jianpu concluded that "the previously issued audited financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 and the auditor's report can no longer be relied upon" and would be restated, and that "investors must exercise caution when using the Company's previously announced unaudited financial information for the fiscal year 2019."  

On this news, Jianpu's American depositary share ("ADS") price fell $0.60 per ADS, or 13.22%, to close at $3.94 per ADS on February 16, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby, Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Jianpu Technology Inc. - JT NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (NYSE: JT).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
Everpeaks(R) Launches Integrated Logistics Platform, Enabling Global Brands To Penetrate Southeast ...
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Weizmann Institute of Science establish ...
Rolls Royce Lovers, Exclusive News: The new 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Private Limo is now available for order: Unique, Beauty, Extra ...
Wearable Technology Market Expected to Exceed $74 Billion By 2026 As Wellness Craze Kicks into High ...
SmartKem, Inc. Raises $24.6 Million and Completes Reverse Acquisition
Hospitality Industry Benefit from Integrated Communication Platforms in Cloud PBX Market, Need for Expanding Business Reach Drives Adoption: TMR
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Jianpu Technology, Inc. (JT)
20.02.21
BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, LEADING AND LONGSTANDING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors With Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – JT
19.02.21
JIANPU TECHNOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Jianpu Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
19.02.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Jianpu Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Jianpu Technology, Inc. (JT) Investors
18.02.21
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – JT
18.02.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Jianpu Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18.02.21
JT CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Jianpu Technology, Inc. (JT)
18.02.21
JT CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Jianpu Technology, Inc. (JT)
18.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Jianpu Technology, Inc. (JT) on Behalf of Investors