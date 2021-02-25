Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund Announces Capital Commitment in Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners

SHRP is a private fund seeking to generate returns on innovation for owners of royalties and intellectual property through a flexible mandate including royalty monetization, royalty-backed debt and secured credit investments. It is focused on approved and commercialized biopharmaceutical products, diagnostics and medical devices which supports stable and predictable cash flows. SHRP is led by a proven team of industry experts with deep experience in healthcare investing. It is a division of Sagard Holdings, a multi-strategy alternative asset manager with professionals located in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Southeast Asia. Sagard Holdings is a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group is pleased to announce that the Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund (“SIH” or “the Fund”) (TSX: SIH.UN) has made an initial capital commitment to Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners ICAV (“SHRP”) in the amount of US$5,000,000.

The partnership with SHRP builds upon Middlefield’s longstanding track record of launching specialized and unique investment solutions for individual and institutional investors. This investment complements Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund’s portfolio of leading, publicly-listed technology and healthcare companies. In addition, the Fund actively incorporates ESG investment principles into its security selection process, making it well-positioned to benefit from accelerating societal trends and themes. The Fund pays $0.40 per unit annually in the form of monthly distributions.

Middlefield Group

Formed in 1979, Middlefield creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and has assets under management of approximately $4 billion. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

All information in this press release has been prepared by Middlefield Group. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “Exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units or shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements in this press release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates" or "intends" (or negative or grammatical variations thereof), or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements including as a result of changes in the general economic and political environment, changes in applicable legislation and the performance of each fund. There are no assurances the funds can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the funds do not undertake any obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing one or more of the funds, some of which are beyond the control of the funds.