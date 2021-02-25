The Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Thursday 18 March 2020 at 4pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik, Iceland. The metting will be webcasted live, a link will be published on the Company's website www.icelandseafood.com/investors before the meeting starts. Recording will also be available after the meeting on the Company's website.

Enclosed is the Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, proposed agenda and proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting.