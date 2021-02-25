 

Fairfax India Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that it has priced a private offering of US$500,000,000 of senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) at an issue price of 100%. The Notes will be unsecured obligations of Fairfax India and will pay a fixed rate of interest of 5.000% per annum.

Fairfax India intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay most of the indebtedness currently outstanding under its secured term loan facility. The offering is expected to close on or about February 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions.

The offering is being made solely by means of a private placement either to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) who are also qualified purchasers (as defined in Section 2(a)(51) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended), or to certain non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada and may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in Canada or to or for the benefit of any resident of Canada, except pursuant to applicable prospectus exemptions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
  (416) 367-4755

16.02.21
Fairfax India Announces Filing of Prospectus by Seven Islands Shipping Limited
11.02.21
Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020