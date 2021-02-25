 

Dentsply Sirona Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on April 9, 2021 to holders of record on March 26, 2021.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Kari Dixon
VP, Financial Planning & Analysis
+1-704-805-1281
Kari.Dixon@dentsplysirona.com




