LMP Announces $20 Million Private Placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

LMP will issue and sell 20,100 shares of a newly created series of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) in a privately negotiated transaction exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Preferred Stock will be convertible into shares of LMP’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $17.50 per share. The Investors will also receive warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase 861,429 shares of LMP’s common stock at an exercise price of $21.00 per share. The private placement is subject to customary closing conditions.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) (the "Company" or “LMP”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe to or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, today announced that it has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements with a group of institutional investors (the “Investors”), which will result in gross proceeds to LMP of approximately $20 million, before deducting offering expenses. LMP intends to use the proceeds to drive growth, including closing on its Stage 1 Acquisitions, which are expected to begin closings in the first week of March, and for working capital purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Preferred Stock and the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Preferred Stock and exercise of the Warrants will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

ABOUT LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC. – “BUY, SUBSCRIBE, SELL AND REPEAT.”

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) describes its business model as “Buy, Subscribe, Sell and Repeat.” This means that we “Buy” pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors. We “Subscribe” the automobiles to our customers by allowing them to enter into our subscription plan for automobiles in which customers have use of an automobile for a minimum of thirty (30) days. LMP’s vehicle subscription membership includes monthly swaps and offers the flexibility to return the vehicle without penalty, upgrade your vehicle to a more premium model or downgrade for a lesser cost model when you like. We “Sell” our inventory, including automobiles previously included in our subscription programs, to customers as well, and then we “Repeat” the whole process.