Apache Corporation (NasdaqGS: APA), if they purchased the Company's shares between September 7, 2016, through March 13, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About the Lawsuit

Apache and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 12, 2020, the Company disclosed it was slashing its quarterly dividend per share “from $0.25 to $0.025” and that, “[o]ver the coming weeks, the company will reduce its Permian rig count to zero, limiting exposure to short-cycle oil projects.” Then, on March 16, 2020, pre-market, Seeking Alpha issued a report noting that the Company was carrying “the highest debt-to-equity ratio among large-cap independent [exploration and production companies],” that “[t]he company doesn’t have a strong balance sheet” and its “financial health isn’t great,” among other things.

On this news, shares of Apache plummeted approximately 45%, over two trading days, from a close of $8.07 per share on March 13, 2020, to close at $4.46 per share on March 17, 2020.

The case is Plymouth County Retirement System v. Apache Corporation, et al., Case No. 4:21-cv-00575.

