 

Endexx Corporation Announces Participation in the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 01:51  |  28   |   |   

Cave Creek, AZ, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK:EDXC) will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on February 25-26, 2021 at 1:50 pm EST/11:50 am MST. We invite our shareholders to sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

Endexx Corporation
Todd Davis
4805956900
endexx@endexx.com
www.endexx.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endexx Corporation Announces Participation in the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference Cave Creek, AZ, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK:EDXC) will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on February 25-26, 2021 at 1:50 pm EST/11:50 am MST. We invite our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
FenixOro Discovers New Zone With Multiple High Grade Veins, Intercepts 124.5 g/t Gold
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor ...
AIM ImmunoTech’s Subsidiary Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Complete Vaccine ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Endexx Announces Fiscal Year-End Financial Results; Year Over Year Revenues Grow 79 Percent