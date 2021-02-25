Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ("Velodyne" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VLDR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2021, Velodyne announced in a press release that it was immediately replacing David Hall, the Company's founder and former Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Marta Thoma Hall, the Company's former Chief Marketing Officer. An investigation by the Audit Committee had “concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to certain Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors.” In addition, Velodyne’s Board of Directors formally censured Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall.