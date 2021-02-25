 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ("Velodyne" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VLDR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2021, Velodyne announced in a press release that it was immediately replacing David Hall, the Company's founder and former Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Marta Thoma Hall, the Company's former Chief Marketing Officer. An investigation by the Audit Committee had “concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to certain Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors.” In addition, Velodyne’s Board of Directors formally censured Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall.

On this news, Velodyne stock price fell $3.14, or approximately 15%, to close at $17.97 per share on February 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Velodyne securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

