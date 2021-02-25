Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) on behalf of Leidos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Leidos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 16, 2021, investment analyst Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging, among other things, that “Leidos’ $1.0 billion levered acquisition of L3Harris’ Security Detection and Automation business (SD&A) is experiencing significant problems, including product defects, that increase the likelihood of a material adverse effect.” The report further alleged that the Company misstated revenue, citing, for example, a $6 million variance between the third quarter 2020 investor presentation and a Form 10-Q, which “raises the possibility that Leidos has booked fake revenue, or is keeping two sets of books.”

On this news, Leido’s stock price fell $3.41 per share, or over 3%, to close at $105.22 per share on February 16, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Leidos shares and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

