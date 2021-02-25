 

AGEAGLE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. on Behalf of AgEagle Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 02:00  |  41   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) on behalf of AgEagle stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AgEagle has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 18, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report alleging, among other things, that AgEagle “was a pump & dump scheme orchestrated by Alpha Capital Anstalt (‘Alpha Capital’), AgEagle founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott and other UAVS insiders to defraud US investors.” The report also alleged that “in April 2020 rumor of a partnership between Amazon . . . & AgEagle was started by a promotional video uploaded to AgEagle’s founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott’s daughter’s personal website and youtube account” but that “we have found no evidence of any ‘major e-commerce customer.’” In mid-2020, AgEagle received over $23 million in proceeds from registered direct offerings. Then, in fourth quarter 2020, an Amazon spokesperson stated that the company does not have any dealings with AgEagle whatsoever.

On this news, AgEagle’s stock price fell $5.13, or 36.4%, on February 18, 2021, damaging investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AgEagle shares and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGEAGLE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. on Behalf of AgEagle Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) on behalf of AgEagle stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AgEagle has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
Fisker and Foxconn Set to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle Project
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18.02.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) on Behalf of Investors
18.02.21
BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – UAVS
18.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) on Behalf of Investors
18.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) on Behalf of Investors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
29
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. noch investieren ?