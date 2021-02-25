 

Signature Resources Ltd. Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting Update

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company"), announces that due to the restrictions and guidelines on public gatherings, including the stay-at-home order extended this past Friday by the Ontario government, the Company will be hosting its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) this coming Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. virtually. Any shareholder who wishes to attend the Meeting may only attend virtually by video conference using the following Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/98384121870?pwd=elJFVHhDbTVGSkIrb1JRcVFwMXhsZz09 (Meeting ID: 983 8412 1870, Passcode: 084827).

All shareholders who are eligible to vote at the Meeting are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting. All proxies must be received by the Company’s transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, by 1:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 25, 2021. Registered shareholders may send their form of proxy via fax: (416) 595-9593 or by email at tmxeproxysupport@tmx.com or vote online at: www.voteproxyonline.com.

About Signature
The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 622 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 12,148 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

*This historical resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Lingman Lake deposit will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course. Additional information regarding historical resource estimates is available in the technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Gold Property" dated January 31, 2020, prepared by John M. Siriunas, P.Eng. and Walter Hanych, P.Geo., available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

To find out more about Signature Resources Limited, visit our website at www.signatureresources.ca , or contact:

Jonathan Held
Chief Financial Officer
416-270-9566

Cautionary Notes

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.




ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Signature Resources Appoints Rickardo Welyhorsky as an Advisor to Management and the Board of Directors
27.01.21
Signature Resources Appoints John Hayes as an Advisor to Management and the Board of Directors
26.01.21
Signature Resources Expects Fully Funded Winter Drill Campaign to Start Late February-Early March

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
11
Signature- PP oversubscribed and closed- Die nächste Goldrakete vom low Level