The Chefs’ Warehouse Announces Pricing of $50 Million of 1.875% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024

The sale of Convertible Notes to the initial purchaser is expected to settle on March 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $50.4 million in net proceeds to the Company after deducting the initial purchaser’s discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of $50 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2024 (the “Convertible Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Convertible Notes issuance is a reopening of, and will be part of the same series as, the $150 million aggregate principal amount of 1.875% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Existing Notes”) issued by the Company on November 22, 2019. While the Convertible Notes will initially trade under a Rule 144A CUSIP number, once de-legended, the Convertible Notes will have the same CUSIP number and will be fully fungible with the Existing Notes.

The Convertible Notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.875% per year and will pay interest semiannually in arrears on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on June 1, 2021. The Convertible Notes will be convertible at the option of holders of the Convertible Notes into shares of the Company’s common stock, together with cash in lieu of any fractional share. The Convertible Notes will mature on December 1, 2024, unless earlier converted or repurchased in accordance with their terms.

The Company intends to use approximately $31.2 million of the net proceeds from the offering of the Convertible Notes to repay outstanding amounts under its term loan facility and the remainder of the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions or repaying a portion of the outstanding principal amount under its asset-based loan facility.

The conversion rate for the Convertible Notes is 22.6249 shares of the Company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Convertible Notes (which is equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $44.20 per share of the Company’s common stock, representing a premium of approximately 32.3% over the last reported sale price of the Company’s common stock on February 24, 2021 of $33.41 per share), subject to adjustment. Holders of the Convertible Notes may convert all or any portion of their notes, in integral multiples of $1,000 principal amount, at their option at any time prior to the close of business on the scheduled trading day immediately preceding December 1, 2024.