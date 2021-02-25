 

No one is really listening on your video meeting Over two-thirds 'multi-task' while on calls

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 05:46  |  45   |   |   

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official - no one is really listening on your video call. According to research conducted by video meeting platform Whereby in partnership with Dr Steven Rogelberg, author of The Surprising Science of Meetings, 66% of employees admitted to multitasking on calls when they wouldn't normally in in-person meetings. Of these, 68% said they checked emails during video meetings, while 25% admitted to texting. 

As we approach nearly a full year since most countries locked down, Whereby has published data that demonstrates how the world's relationship with video calls has changed. 

Whereby CEO Øyvind Reed said: "In a record breaking year for video meetings, it's fascinating to see how countries are using technology to stay in touch - although Dr Rogelberg's research has highlighted we need to be better at maintaining a balanced working day. We are always thinking of new features to help make people conduct better, more effective meetings which we believe will help tackle this rising fatigue." 

Video call fatigue is real 

Dr Rogelberg's research, based on a survey of 1,000 diverse employees, explored how the rise in video calls has impacted productivity levels and found we need to spend more time encouraging people to stay focused while meeting online.

84% of employees said they felt fatigued during or after a virtual meeting, with over half (53%) finding a full day of virtual meetings more tiring than in person ones. 

The study also revealed that 34% of 1-on-1 meetings are scheduled impromptuly, as people look to recreate low stakes office settings like dropping by a colleague's desk to bounce ideas around. 

The global impact 

As lockdown became a reality for many, March contained the busiest days of the year for Norway. Conversely, the quietest day over the last year was 18th July. 

While 2020 was a year of record growth for video calls, increased internet usage undoubtedly had an impact on carbon emissions, with a recent report revealing one hour of video conferencing or streaming, emits between 150 and 1,000 grams of carbon dioxide. Because of this, Whereby has made a commitment to become a sustainable company, planting one million trees across protected sites in Kenya, Mozambique and Madagascar, an area equivalent to 137 football pitches. 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

No one is really listening on your video meeting Over two-thirds 'multi-task' while on calls LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - It's official - no one is really listening on your video call. According to research conducted by video meeting platform Whereby in partnership with Dr Steven Rogelberg, author of The Surprising Science of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
Wearable Technology Market Expected to Exceed $74 Billion By 2026 As Wellness Craze Kicks into High ...
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Weizmann Institute of Science establish ...
SmartKem, Inc. Raises $24.6 Million and Completes Reverse Acquisition
Hospitality Industry Benefit from Integrated Communication Platforms in Cloud PBX Market, Need for Expanding Business Reach Drives Adoption: TMR
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Kharon And FinScan Partner To Deliver Critical Addition To KYC And AML Compliance
Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan
New FDI World Dental Federation global survey reveals that two-thirds of countries are not allowing ...
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Locus Robotics Announces $150 Million In Series E Funding, Bringing Its Valuation To $1 Billion
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods