 

Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 06:00  |  94   |   |   

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its business partnership with Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. To commemorate this milestone, Wipro is launching the Cisco Business Unit that will focus on the development and adoption of end-to-end digital transformation solutions leveraging Cisco technologies for customers. This strategic initiative demonstrates Wipro’s commitment to its business relationship with Cisco. Also, it is a growth accelerator for the successful and well-established 360-degree partnership of several years.

Over the course of 25 years, Wipro has focused on delivering its transformative service capabilities across Digital, Cloud, Security, and Engineering, which are aligned with Cisco’s operational priorities. Wipro and Cisco co-develop communications, infrastructure, and security solutions that combine Cisco's industry-leading network and security products with Wipro's global system integration, IT consulting, and industry domain expertise. The synergy of this partnership has made Wipro one of the most preferred digital transformation partners for customers across the globe. Wipro, a gold-certified Cisco partner, is among the top 10 GSI partners of Cisco.

The Cisco Business Unit will provide a full stack of industry offerings aligned to customers’ needs. Key solutions and digital accelerators include Intent-Based Networking, Digital Workplace Virtualization, Hybrid Cloud, Application Transformation, Security and Enterprise 5G.

Oliver Tuszik, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Partner Organization, Cisco, said, “As a key partner, Wipro has consistently innovated its business model by leveraging its diverse Cisco capabilities to deliver end-to-end digital solutions that enable customers’ business outcomes. Wipro has also pioneered the adoption of Cisco’s critical software and digital solutions—not just for its global customers’ usage but to enhance its internal IT architecture as well. With today’s current global challenges and rapidly evolving customer needs, the launch of Wipro’s Cisco Business Unit will ensure that the best of Cisco and Wipro are available to our customers through innovative joint solutions and consumption-based business models.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its business partnership with Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), the worldwide …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
Fisker and Foxconn Set to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle Project
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Moderna Announces Additional Capital Investments to Increase Global Manufacturing Capacity for ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Wipro und Telefónica Deutschland/O2 unterzeichnen Kooperationsvereinbarung über radikale IT-Transformation
04.02.21
Wipro included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.07.20
2
Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Under IFRS