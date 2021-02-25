BIN Black Information Network and The Ad Council Team up With BIN Founding Partners Bank of America, CVS Health, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon for “It’s Up To You” Vaccine Education Week
BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective, announced today that it has joined with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative to help kick off their “It’s Up To You” COVID-19 vaccine education initiative.
Despite the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color there are extremely high rates of vaccine hesitancy among these communities, rooted in a deep history of health inequities, mistrust and skepticism. To reach its audiences with messages that will resonate, BIN has adapted the Ad Council’s “It’s Up To You” COVID-19 vaccine education campaign and created a week-long schedule of programming designed to reaffirm the legitimacy of having questions about the vaccines, while at the same time answering questions and addressing concerns their audiences may have.
“Based on research, the Black community is the least likely group to be receptive to taking a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Tony Coles, President of BIN: Black Information Network. “Our goal is to present the most accurate news and information to help curb the future impact of COVID-19 on the communities we serve, by both answering questions around vaccination and providing resources for the public to get informed.”
BIN was founded on an innovative business model: instead of being supported by traditional advertising, BIN is enabled by a group of well-known brands as Founding Partners who provide long-term support to allow BIN to focus solely on its mission of building an important platform for Black journalism and trusted news. As a result of this innovative and unique advertising model, BIN has been able to bring together some of its Founding Partners including Bank Of America, CVS Health, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon, to contribute a week of advertising on BIN, using the platform to spark meaningful conversation fueled by trusted news and information. Collectively these leading consumer brands will donate over 1,300 hours of continuous media to spark a deeper conversation around the COVID-19 vaccine and address specific concerns within the Black community.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare