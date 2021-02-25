 

SalMar strengthens its strategic focus on offshore aquaculture and appoints a new CFO & Director of Strategy at SalMar Ocean

In its 30th anniversary year, SalMar is strengthening its substantial endeavours in the field of offshore fish farming, and through this way contribute to solving important environmental and area challenges the aquaculture industry faces. To strengthen the team at SalMar Ocean, Group CFO & COO Trine Sæther Romuld, in consultation with SalMar’s CEO and board of directors, has announced her decision to accept the role of CFO & Director of Strategy at SalMar Ocean, when a new Group CFO in SalMar is recruited to SalMar. The recruitment process for a new group CFO is already underway and the plan is for her to take up her new post on 1 September 2021.

“SalMar’s focus on the open ocean marked the start of a new era in the seafood industry. Offshore fish farming opens vast new areas for sustainable food production and helps to secure world’s food supply in a long-term perspective. By strengthening the team in SalMar Ocean with the appointment of Trine Sæther Romuld, we are further reinforcing this important strategic effort for SalMar,” says the Group’s CEO Gustav Witzøe.

“I am looking forward to, together with the rest of the team in SalMar Ocean, to further develop what is the start of a new industrial adventure for the seafood and the supply industry,” says Trine Sæther Romuld, CFO & COO at SalMar.

SalMar’s focus on offshore fish farming is well known, and continues its tradition of developing and exploiting new technologies and new solutions. This endeavour is taking place under the SalMar’s wholly owned subsidiary SalMar Ocean, which is led by its CEO Olav Andreas Ervik.

Good biological results from Ocean Farm 1

Ocean Farm 1 – full scale pilot with offshore design – was put into operation in the autumn of 2017. The unit has been in an exposed area of the ocean off the coast of Frøya in Central Norway. Two whole production cycles have been carried out and a combined total of 10,000 tonnes of superior quality salmon have already been delivered to the market.

“We have been able to observe strong biological results, with strong growth, low mortality, low sea lice levels and a production costs on par with the best coastal locations,” says SalMar Ocean’s CEO Olav-Andreas Ervik.

Experience from the construction and operation of Ocean Farm 1 has made it possible to develop even better and more cost-effective solutions as the company now prepares to build new units for use in exposed areas and in the open ocean.

