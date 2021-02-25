 

Innophys to Begin Marketing "MUSCLE SUIT Every" in Europe on Acquisition of CE Certification Showing It Meets Local Safety Standards

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 07:00  |  25   |   |   

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo-based Innophys Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Innophys") is set to begin marketing "MUSCLE SUIT Every," a work-assisting robotic suit it has developed and sells, in European Union (EU) member countries in 2021 as the powered exoskeleton obtained CE certification on Dec. 10, 2020, showing it meets safety standards in Europe.

Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106291/202102151006/_prw_PI1fl_9Tl3sEnD.jpg

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106291/202102151006/_prw_PI3fl_1C661fs3.jpg

- Innophys to begin marketing "MUSCLE SUIT Every" in EU member countries in sequence
MUSCLE SUIT Every's CE marking now allows the wearable work-assisting exoskeleton to be sold in 31 European countries -- 27 EU countries plus four-member countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Innophys will partner with local sales agents in EU countries, including France, Germany and Spain, to market its product after deeming that it can expect demand in the region because its product can help prevent work-related accidents in the manufacturing and farming sectors and assist aging and nursing care workers.

- MUSCLE SUIT Every official global website
The official global website on MUSCLE SUIT Every provides information relating to the product in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Polish and Dutch as of February 2021.

The URL of the MUSCLE SUIT Every official global website: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/

Those interested in becoming Innophys sales agents should visit the following website: https://innophys.net/musclesuit/contact/

About MUSCLE SUIT Every
MUSCLE SUIT Every is a work-assisting robotic suit that lightens the load on the user's back when the user performs hard work, such as lifting up a heavy item or person and maintaining a half-crouching position. The powered exoskeleton, which weighs only 3.8 kilograms, provides up to 25.5kgf of assistive force to its user. By the end of December 2020, the number of the product sold had surpassed 16,000 units. The device can be used at various work sites, including nursing care, manufacturing, logistics, construction and farming, since its artificial muscle uses compressed air to provide assistive force without relying on electric power.

Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106291/202102151006/_prw_PI2fl_6jX16q42.jpg







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innophys to Begin Marketing "MUSCLE SUIT Every" in Europe on Acquisition of CE Certification Showing It Meets Local Safety Standards TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tokyo-based Innophys Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Innophys") is set to begin marketing "MUSCLE SUIT Every," a work-assisting robotic suit it has developed and sells, in European Union (EU) member countries in 2021 as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yellow Wood Partners to Acquire Scholl From Reckitt Benckiser
How Nanoemulsion Technology Is Drastically Affecting the Food & Beverage Industry
Wearable Technology Market Expected to Exceed $74 Billion By 2026 As Wellness Craze Kicks into High ...
Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Weizmann Institute of Science establish ...
SmartKem, Inc. Raises $24.6 Million and Completes Reverse Acquisition
Hospitality Industry Benefit from Integrated Communication Platforms in Cloud PBX Market, Need for Expanding Business Reach Drives Adoption: TMR
EQT Private Equity to sell Innovyze
Kharon And FinScan Partner To Deliver Critical Addition To KYC And AML Compliance
Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan
New FDI World Dental Federation global survey reveals that two-thirds of countries are not allowing ...
Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Delta Air Lines Taps IBM for Cloud Expertise and Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Platform
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Locus Robotics Announces $150 Million In Series E Funding, Bringing Its Valuation To $1 Billion
Lundin Mining Publishes 2020 Annual Filings
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods