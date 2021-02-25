 

DGAP-News TAKKT AG: TAKKT free cash flow hits record high in 2020 - Management Board proposes dividend payment of EUR 1.10 in total

TAKKT AG: TAKKT free cash flow hits record high in 2020 - Management Board proposes dividend payment of EUR 1.10 in total

TAKKT free cash flow hits record high in 2020 - Management Board proposes dividend payment of EUR 1.10 in total
 

  • Substantial improvement in business performance in fourth quarter with organic sales development of minus 3.6 percent
  • Sales of EUR 1,067.4 (1,213.7) million for 2020 slightly better than recently expected; organic sales decline of 11.8 percent due to pandemic
  • EBITDA of EUR 92.6 (150.2) million at upper end of forecast range
  • Free TAKKT cash flow rises to historic high of EUR 129.8 million
  • Management Board proposes dividend payment of EUR 1.10 per share in total to Supervisory Board


Stuttgart, Germany, February 25, 2021. The 2020 fiscal year was shaped by the course of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences. Protecting the employees was the top priority. After the successful implementation of extensive measures to manage costs, inventories and receivables in March and April, TAKKT put increasing emphasis on boosting growth in the second half of the year. The Group generated sales of EUR 1067.4 (1213.7) million in the fiscal year. The updated forecast from October was thus slightly exceeded. The effect from the additional contribution from an acquisition and the negative currency effects almost canceled each other out. Due to the pandemic, organic growth came to minus 11.8 percent.

The spread of the virus and the protective measures affected the respective target markets of the business units very differently, as reflected in their varying development. While the Newport group benefited from the high demand for home office products and achieved strong growth, Displays2go experienced a sharp decline in sales because customers had little need for products intended for use at conferences and trade fairs.

