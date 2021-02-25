DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision SNP Expands Portfolio by Acquiring Software Specialist EXA AG 25.02.2021 / 07:07 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Acquisition strengthens SNP SE's expertise in digital solutions

- Increases the share of recurring revenues

- Expands the software portfolio through additional solutions

- Synergies in the areas of Go-to-Market and product development expected

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is expanding its software portfolio in the SAP environment and extending its offering to include additional solutions and services. For that purpose, the company now signed an agreement to acquire 74.9% of Heidelberg-based EXA AG. EXA is a leading provider of transformation solutions in financial management, in particular on the areas of operational transfer pricing and global value chains. EXA's solutions enable companies to manage their supply chains with software support and monitor their internal transfer prices transparently and efficiently. This is a decisive advantage, especially for globally operating companies. In addition, the acquisition will increase the share of recurring revenues within the SNP group.

EXA was founded in 2012 and currently employs about 140 people, of which around 30 are based in Germany and around 110 in India.

"EXA AG is a perfect addition to our existing offering. It strengthens our software segment, deepens value creation and allows us to offer our customers additional solutions that go beyond the actual data transformation," says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP. "We are pleased that Divya Vir Rastogi, CEO and co-founder of EXA, will remain on board and join forces with us to drive the growth of both companies forward."