Evolva reports Full Year Results for 2020, with significant increase in customer demand for Health Ingredients and product expansion

COVID-19 Update The spread of coronavirus has required extraordinary effort from the Evolva team. We've focused on ensuring the safety of the people and their families and introducing the necessary protective measures at Evolva's facilities. During the second half of the year, COVID-19 continued to negatively impact Flavors and Fragrances (mainly beverages and fine fragrances) and the operations at some of Evolva's CMOs. On the other hand, some CMOs suffered delays in their activities, which triggered shortages in the supply of resveratrol to Evolva. Despite turbulent times, company performance remained resilient, with increased commercial demand, significant order levels in Health Ingredients and significant growth of markets addressable by Evolva. We have secured sufficient funds to support the ongoing business activities.

Commenting on the full year 2020, Oliver Walker, CEO of Evolva, said: «We are confident that the progress we have made in growing customer demand, product portfolio and manufacturing will start to bear fruit in the second half of 2021, once scale up in manufacturing will be mostly completed. We remain on track to deliver on our commitment to achieve cash break-even by 2023.»

Financial Performance

Evolva's product demand continued to grow significantly in 2020, except for ingredients vastly used in market segments currently challenged by the pandemic. Fine fragrances and beverages have been especially affected. The supply of Evolva's key product resveratrol, for which demand continues to increase significantly, was hampered by ongoing delays at CMOs. As the project with BARDA (activities supporting the registration of nootkatone for pest control applications with the US EPA) has been largely completed in 2019 (with R&D revenue of CHF 4.1m), total revenue lowered from CHF 11.6m in 2019 to CHF 7.5m (-35%) in 2020.



Gross profit decreased from CHF 5.4m in 2019 to CHF -1.9m, mainly as a function of the completion of the BARDA project, which generated a significant gross profit in 2019. Additionally, COVID-19 and the delays in scaling up manufacturing of resveratrol at the new CMOs triggered extraordinary costs of CHF 2.9m. Excluding these extraordinary impacts and the gross profit from R&D revenues, the product-based gross profit improved to CHF 0.3m from CHF -0.7m in 2019.



Despite the need to increase DTRA accrual by CHF 0.7m (following final evaluation), Evolva's total operating expenses decreased by 13% (CHF -2.9m). The pandemic and the associated lockdown measures in the individual markets have led to execute a larger portion of the company's activities leveraging the potential of digitization.



The improvement of the operating cost basis could not offset the unexpected expenses related to the delays in scaling up of resveratrol at new CMOs. As a result, EBITDA came in at a loss of -16.7m CHF (-27% over 2019), in line with the latest communication to the capital market. Considering product-based business and excluding extraordinary costs related to the delays in manufacturing and the increase of DTRA accrual, EBITDA improved from CHF -18.4m in prior year to CHF -14.1m.



The change in the financial result represents mainly unrealized foreign exchange losses and gains from outstanding balances with subsidiaries which have been revaluated with current exchange rate. Change in income taxes entirely resulted from deferred tax adjustments.

Balance sheet and cash flow

Intangible assets decreased by CHF 10m. This results mainly from the regular amortization in the amount of CHF 6.5m, additions from capitalized product and development costs in the amount of CHF 4.4m and translation effects amounting to CHF 8.1m in 2020. Evolva is reviewing, improving, and testing its commercial manufacturing processes with the aim to implement new processes that reduce manufacturing costs. In addition, new product blends are developed and tested for commercialization.



Cash position decreased to CHF 19.7m at year-end 2020. The change over prior year results from CHF -23.4m operating cash flow, CHF -5.6m cash flow from investing activities and 8.9m cash flow from financing activities.

2021 Outlook

As the pandemic continues, the guidance assumes there will not be a return to normal for most of the year. Evolva expects ongoing growing demand for Health Ingredients, but sluggish demand in Flavors and Fragrances.



Supply volumes are expected to gradually increase in the course of 2021 as a result of the emphasis on overcoming manufacturing challenges - especially for resveratrol -, with a larger contribution to sales and profit in the second half of the year.



The extraordinary costs related to delays in and scaling up manufacturing of resveratrol and L-arabinose are in total CHF 6.1m in 2021. Nevertheless, EBITDA is expected to somewhat improve over prior year levels.

