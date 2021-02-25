 

DGAP-Adhoc SNP Expands Portfolio by Acquiring Software Specialist EXA AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
SNP Expands Portfolio by Acquiring Software Specialist EXA AG

25-Feb-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP Expands Portfolio by Acquiring Software Specialist EXA AG

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is expanding its software portfolio in the SAP environment and extending its offering to include additional solutions and services. For that purpose, the company now signed an agreement to acquire 74.9% of Heidelberg-based EXA AG. EXA is a leading provider of transformation solutions in financial management, in particular on the areas of operational transfer pricing and global value chains. In addition, the acquisition will increase the share of recurring revenues within the SNP group.

EXA was founded in 2012 and currently employs about 140 people, of which around 30 are based in Germany and around 110 in India.

The remaining 25.1% will remain with a company owned by Divya Vir Rastogi, CEO and co-founder of EXA, including a Put-Option in 2024 and a Call-Option in 2025.

From the strategic expansion of its portfolio SNP expects to generate strong synergies in the areas of Go-to-Market and product development which will have a positive impact on earnings of the group.

 

Contact Investor Relations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172
E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com

25-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1170934

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1170934  25-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170934&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

DGAP-Adhoc SNP Expands Portfolio by Acquiring Software Specialist EXA AG

