DGAP-Adhoc SNP Expands Portfolio by Acquiring Software Specialist EXA AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
SNP Expands Portfolio by Acquiring Software Specialist EXA AG
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is expanding its software portfolio in the SAP environment and extending its offering to include additional solutions and services. For that purpose, the company now signed an agreement to acquire 74.9% of Heidelberg-based EXA AG. EXA is a leading provider of transformation solutions in financial management, in particular on the areas of operational transfer pricing and global value chains. In addition, the acquisition will increase the share of recurring revenues within the SNP group.
EXA was founded in 2012 and currently employs about 140 people, of which around 30 are based in Germany and around 110 in India.
The remaining 25.1% will remain with a company owned by Divya Vir Rastogi, CEO and co-founder of EXA, including a Put-Option in 2024 and a Call-Option in 2025.
From the strategic expansion of its portfolio SNP expects to generate strong synergies in the areas of Go-to-Market and product development which will have a positive impact on earnings of the
group.
Contact Investor Relations
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172
E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com
25-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|English
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
|69121 Heidelberg
|Germany
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|+49 6221 6425 20
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|www.snpgroup.com
|DE0007203705
|720370
|SDAX
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1170934
