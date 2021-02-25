DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision SNP Expands Portfolio by Acquiring Software Specialist EXA AG 25-Feb-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE is expanding its software portfolio in the SAP environment and extending its offering to include additional solutions and services. For that purpose, the company now signed an agreement to acquire 74.9% of Heidelberg-based EXA AG. EXA is a leading provider of transformation solutions in financial management, in particular on the areas of operational transfer pricing and global value chains. In addition, the acquisition will increase the share of recurring revenues within the SNP group.

EXA was founded in 2012 and currently employs about 140 people, of which around 30 are based in Germany and around 110 in India.

The remaining 25.1% will remain with a company owned by Divya Vir Rastogi, CEO and co-founder of EXA, including a Put-Option in 2024 and a Call-Option in 2025.

From the strategic expansion of its portfolio SNP expects to generate strong synergies in the areas of Go-to-Market and product development which will have a positive impact on earnings of the group.





