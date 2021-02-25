 

EQS-News Report on CPH: FY2020 earnings update

EQS Group AG
25.02.2021   

Research Dynamics / Key word(s): Research Update
Report on CPH: FY2020 earnings update

25.02.2021 / 07:13

This report is published by Research Dynamics, an independent research boutique

Diversification helped tide over adversities

Sound operating performance amidst a harsh environment
CPH reported a sound operating performance for FY2020, which otherwise was marked by the Covid-19 induced economic slump. Group net sales in FY2020 declined by 15.1% YoY to CHF 445.2mn (-10.7% excluding currency impact). The diversified nature of the businesses aided the company to offset significant losses at the Paper division. EBITDA declined by 37% YoY to CHF 55mn. Rigorous cost reduction programs and productivity improvement measures averted a considerable drop in the EBITDA. Lower energy and raw material costs (in the Paper and Packaging Divisions) also helped in mitigating the decline. Group EBIT declined by 56% YoY to CHF 24.7mn (FY2019: CHF 56.6mn), the corresponding margin compressing to 5.5% (10.8%). However, net profit attributable to shareholders declined by only 3.1% to CHF 47.0mn. Reasons for this is include an extraordinary income of CHF 12.0mn, which is attributable to the release of provisions for clean-up works required at the Chemistry Division's former Uetikon operating site, non-operating income of 6.8mn resulting from the sale of real estate (CHF 5.2mn) and the release of provision for the Rotholz site (CHF 2.0mn) as well as positive income taxes (CHF +8.1mn) thanks to tax loss-carry forwards (CHF 11.9mn).

Segmental performance
Paper: The Paper Division reported a 28.5% YoY (excluding currency: -25.8%) decline in sales to CHF 209.6mn. The paper division and the industry, in general, have been facing structural headwinds due to the emergence of digital media that has resulted in the declining volume of print and magazine papers. The outbreak of Covid-19 exacerbated the problem further. Faced with weak demand and lower paper prices, the company kept both its paper machines temporarily shut down. Consequently, EBITDA declined by 68.1% to CHF 17.4mn (CHF 54.5mn), whereas EBIT came down to a negative CHF 2.0mn (CHF 34.7mn). It is worth highlighting that while many players were struggling to survive, CPH's Paper Division could hold on due to its cost-efficient paper manufacturing assets like PM7 and coated magazine paper machines.

